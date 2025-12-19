SOF International Commerce Olympiad (ICO) Answer Keys 2026: Download Class-wise OMR Sheet PDF

SOF International Commerce Olympiad (ICO) Answer Keys 2026: The next ICO exam will soon be held next year on January 22, 2026. Students who are looking forward to appearing for the exam can utilize the Olympiad Class 11-12 ICO answer key, to match with the old question paper from the last exam. Students can understand the answer technique and repetitive patterns to decode the olympiad.

Students who have appeared for the SOF International Commerce Olympiad (ICO) last exam from classes 11-12 can check the class-wise ICO answer keys from the links shared in the article. By downloading the answer key PDFs students can accurately analyse and identify scores, answer accuracy and position across the nation. These answer keys help students find the clarity for their performance in the ‘Achiever’s Section’ and their level of proficiency for the subject.