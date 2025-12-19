SOF International Commerce Olympiad (ICO) Answer Keys 2026: Download Class-wise OMR Sheet PDF

SOF International Commerce Olympiad (ICO) Answer Keys 2026: The next ICO exam will soon be held next year on January 22, 2026. Students who are looking forward to appearing for the exam can utilize the Olympiad Class 11-12 ICO answer key, to match with the old question paper from the last exam. Students can understand the answer technique and repetitive patterns to decode the olympiad.
Students who have appeared for the SOF International Commerce Olympiad (ICO) last exam from classes 11-12 can check the class-wise ICO answer keys from the links shared in the article. By downloading the answer key PDFs students can accurately analyse and identify scores, answer accuracy and position across the nation. These answer keys help students find the clarity for their performance in the ‘Achiever’s Section’ and their level of proficiency for the subject.
Students can download SFO ICO Set A Set B PDF from the details shared here.
SOF International Commerce Olympiad (ICO) Exam 2025-26: Key Highlights
Check out the informative highlights for SOF International Commerce Olympiad 2025-26 from the table shared below:
|
Features
|
Details
|
Exam Date (Upcoming)
|
January 22, 2026
|
Major Classes
|
From Class 11-12
|
Exam Structure
|
35 MCQs (Class 3-4) or 50 MCQs (Class 5-10)
|
Total Marks
|
40 Marks (From class 3-4), 60 Marks (Classes 5-10)
|
Time Duration
|
60 Minutes
|
Levels Of Exam
|
Single Level Exam
|
Awards
|
International Rank 1 (₹50,000), Gold Medal, and Certificate
SOF International Commerce Olympiad (ICO): SET A Answer Key 2025-26
Students who have appeared for the last Olympiad for the Commerce subject, can check SOF ICO solutions from the answer keys. Download class-wise ICO answer keys set A answer keys from the table shared below:
SOF International Commerce Olympiad (ICO): SET B Answer Key 2025-26
Check SOF International Commerce Olympiad (ICO) SET B answer key for class 11 and 12 from the PDF links shared below. Students can use answer keys to analyse answer patterns and check for mistakes from the official answer key.
How to Prepare For SOF International Commerce Olympiad (ICO)?
Students who are going to appear for the SOF International Commerce Olympiad (ICO) may use these preapration tips to rank better in the upcoming Olympiad.
-
Familiarise With the SOF ICO Syllabus: Understanding the syllabus should be the first priority for students regardless of subjects. The syllabus covers Accountancy, Business Studies, and Economics which is highly based on CBSE/ICSE and other state boards. The syllabus covers only class 11 and 12 but goes beyond the traditional format. The paper specifically examines your theoretical knowledge on ‘Business Ethics’ and other economic areas. So, it is essential to analyse the syllabus, get a proper understanding of what may be important and match the Olympiad level and then prepare a study plan around it.
-
Practice PYQs (Previous Year Question Papers): Practicing previous year questions will give you a scope to make errors, test your knowledge and analyze the paper on your own. The paper is a sample practice for you to get familiarized with the Olympiad level of complex questions. Since it includes the three parts of commerce which is Accountancy, Business Studies and Economics, it will be a mix of theories and practical formulas. Thus, solving PYQs will eventually help you get better in your subject.
-
Focus on Subject Areas: As Commerce is a three part subject, students need to distribute time and focus to each part without fail. To score high marks in ICO Olympiad, students require an equal and distributed plan for each subject of the paper.
-
Practice ‘The Achievers’ Section: To get international and zonal rankings, the Achiever Section can be a deal breaker for students preparing for the Olympiad. This section only has 5 questions with 3 marks each. This might seem small but this section can secure 25% of the total score. This will eventually help better in ranking well in the nationwide exam.
