SOF International Hindi Olympiad (IHO) Answer Keys 2026: Download Class-wise OMR Sheet PDF

SOF International Hindi Olympiad (IHO) Answer Keys 2026: The SOF International Hindi Olympiad (IHO) for the 2025-26 academic session is a platform that allows students to appear for nationwide Olympiad Competitions. The Olympiad is designed by the Science Olympiad Foundation to motivate linguistic excellence across the country. It’s open for classes 3-10, offering these classes a single level examination that tests logical reasoning, grammatical accuracy, personal and creative expression.
Students who want to excel and gain recognition in Hindi language can appear for the upcoming session of SOF IOH exam, which will be happening on January 22, 2026. To practice well for the exam, students can find the IHO 2025 official answer key, from the last exam. This will give them an understanding of the answering level. Students who will be appearing or are preparing to appear for the Olympiad for next year, are advised to solve previous questions and follow through the syllabus coherently from the official portal of SOF. Students who have appeared for the last Olympiad exam can check their answers from the IHO 2025 official answer key shared in the article. These SOF exam solutions PDF are shared on the official portal of SOF IHO, although students can find a direct link to download the IHO answer key PDF from here.
SOF International Hindi Olympiad (IHO) Exam 2025-26: Key Highlights
Check out the important details of the International Hindi Olympiad from the table shared below:
|
Features
|
Details
|
Exam Date (Upcoming)
|
January 22, 2026
|
Major Classes
|
From Class 3 to 10
|
Exam Structure
|
Total Three Sections:
1. Word & Grammar Knowledge
2. Creative Expression and
3. Achiever’s Section
|
Total Marks
|
40 Marks (From class 3-4), 60 Marks (Classes 5-10)
|
Time Duration
|
60 Minutes
SOF International Hindi Olympiad (IHO): SET A Answer Key 2025-26
Students can find IHO 2025 official answer keys from classes 3 to 10 from here. Since the Hindi Olympiad results are out for the last exam, students can now check their answers from the direct link to download IHO answer key from here.
How to Prepare For SOF International Hindi Olympiad (IHO)?
Students who are aiming to appear for the SOF International Hindi Olympiad (IHO) next year can follow these steps to preapre well for the exam.
-
Familiarise With the SOF IHO Syllabus:Familiarising with the SOF IHO syllabus should be the first priority for students who are waiting to appear for the Olympiad. The IHO syllabus contains Varna- Vichaar, Sandhi, Samas, and Indian Literature etc. The exam follows NCERT and state boards but has its own standard of complex question systems that requires practice to understand the pattern.
-
Practice PYQs (Previous Year Question Papers):Solving Previous year questions is an easy way to completely understand the complexity of questions and exam structure. Students can also get used to time constraints and will be able to solve the paper within 60 minutes of time.
-
Active Reading and Vocabulary Practice: By practicing active reading and practicing vocabulary everyday is necessary for cracking the exam. Read hindi magazines, and newspapers to further improve your hindi fluency. Practicing 5 new hindi words can build your vocabulary and you will be able to answer the comprehension questions.
-
Practice from ‘The Achievers’ Section: The section is very essential in scoring well in the olympiad. It carries 2-3 marks and tests thinking skills, which means your grammar will be tested here. So practice this section well to get a grip on the subject skillfully.
