SOF International Hindi Olympiad (IHO) Answer Keys 2026: Download Class-wise OMR Sheet PDF

SOF International Hindi Olympiad (IHO) Answer Keys 2026: The SOF International Hindi Olympiad (IHO) for the 2025-26 academic session is a platform that allows students to appear for nationwide Olympiad Competitions. The Olympiad is designed by the Science Olympiad Foundation to motivate linguistic excellence across the country. It’s open for classes 3-10, offering these classes a single level examination that tests logical reasoning, grammatical accuracy, personal and creative expression.

Students who want to excel and gain recognition in Hindi language can appear for the upcoming session of SOF IOH exam, which will be happening on January 22, 2026. To practice well for the exam, students can find the IHO 2025 official answer key, from the last exam. This will give them an understanding of the answering level. Students who will be appearing or are preparing to appear for the Olympiad for next year, are advised to solve previous questions and follow through the syllabus coherently from the official portal of SOF. Students who have appeared for the last Olympiad exam can check their answers from the IHO 2025 official answer key shared in the article. These SOF exam solutions PDF are shared on the official portal of SOF IHO, although students can find a direct link to download the IHO answer key PDF from here.