Rajasthan VDO Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

SSC JE Answer Key 2025 Out: Direct Link to Download, Raise Objections By December 22

By Meenu Solanki
Dec 19, 2025, 19:34 IST

SSC JE Answer Key for Paper 1 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission. The exam took place from December 3 to 6 and on December 13. Download the tentative SSC JE 2025 answer key to calculate your probable score and prepare for the next stage accordingly.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

SSC JE Answer Key 2025 Out at ssc.gov.in: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC JE 2025 Answer Key for Paper 1. Candidates who appeared for the SSC JE Tier 1 exam, held from December 3 to 6 and on December 13, can download their provisional answer key from the official website, ssc.gov.in. They can download their SSC JE answer key by logging in with their registration number and password.

The commission rolled out the SSC JE Paper 1 response sheet in PDF format to help aspirants calculate their probable scores. If any discrepancy is found, candidates can raise objections online by December 22.

SSC JE Answer Key 2025 Out

SSC has activated the download link for the SSC JE Provisional Answer Key on December 19. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the answer key and calculate their probable scores. If they find any answer unsatisfactory, they can raise objections until December 22 by paying a fee of Rs 50 per challenge/objection.

SSC JE Answer Key 2025 Download Link

The download link for SSC JE 2025 provisional response sheet was activated on December 19 at 6 pm. The link will remain active till December 22, 6 PM. You can either visit the official SSC’s website or click on the direct link provided below:

SSC JE Answer Key PDF Download here

How to Download JE Answer Key at ssc.gov.in?

  1. Go to the official website at ssc.gov.in.

  2. Click on ‘Answer Key’ tab and then click on the link that reads, “SSC JE Paper 1 Provisional Answer Key’.

  3. Enter your registration number and password.

  4. Your answer key will appear in PDF format.

  5. Download it and calculate your probable score.

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News