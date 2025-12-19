SSC JE Answer Key 2025 Out at ssc.gov.in: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC JE 2025 Answer Key for Paper 1. Candidates who appeared for the SSC JE Tier 1 exam, held from December 3 to 6 and on December 13, can download their provisional answer key from the official website, ssc.gov.in. They can download their SSC JE answer key by logging in with their registration number and password.
The commission rolled out the SSC JE Paper 1 response sheet in PDF format to help aspirants calculate their probable scores. If any discrepancy is found, candidates can raise objections online by December 22.
SSC JE Answer Key 2025 Out
SSC has activated the download link for the SSC JE Provisional Answer Key on December 19. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the answer key and calculate their probable scores. If they find any answer unsatisfactory, they can raise objections until December 22 by paying a fee of Rs 50 per challenge/objection.
SSC JE Answer Key 2025 Download Link
The download link for SSC JE 2025 provisional response sheet was activated on December 19 at 6 pm. The link will remain active till December 22, 6 PM. You can either visit the official SSC’s website or click on the direct link provided below:
|SSC JE Answer Key PDF
|Download here
How to Download JE Answer Key at ssc.gov.in?
-
Go to the official website at ssc.gov.in.
-
Click on ‘Answer Key’ tab and then click on the link that reads, “SSC JE Paper 1 Provisional Answer Key’.
-
Enter your registration number and password.
-
Your answer key will appear in PDF format.
-
Download it and calculate your probable score.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation