SSC JE Answer Key 2025 Out at ssc.gov.in: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC JE 2025 Answer Key for Paper 1. Candidates who appeared for the SSC JE Tier 1 exam, held from December 3 to 6 and on December 13, can download their provisional answer key from the official website, ssc.gov.in. They can download their SSC JE answer key by logging in with their registration number and password.

The commission rolled out the SSC JE Paper 1 response sheet in PDF format to help aspirants calculate their probable scores. If any discrepancy is found, candidates can raise objections online by December 22.

SSC JE Answer Key 2025 Out

SSC has activated the download link for the SSC JE Provisional Answer Key on December 19. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the answer key and calculate their probable scores. If they find any answer unsatisfactory, they can raise objections until December 22 by paying a fee of Rs 50 per challenge/objection.