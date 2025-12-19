The most visited states and cities in the US in 2025: People who travel to the U.S. for work or cultural depth are changing the American map for good. In 2025, the U.S. travel industry had its best year ever, with more than 1.2 billion people visiting the country. The Global Statistics said that this boom made an incredible $1.8 trillion in sales. This is a good sign that the US has hosted a lot of tourists in 2025.
People still love New York and other famous cities, but new reports say they are starting to look for more unique things to do in other states in the country, like Texas's tech hubs and Pennsylvania's historic routes. This is a detailed look at the most popular states and cities in the US in 2025, put together for travelers who want to know where people preferred to be to wrap up the year-end trend.
List of Most Visited States in the U.S. in 2025
The following ranking reveals the states that captured the highest volume of visitors in 2025, driven by a mix of business hubs, natural wonders, and entertainment capitals.
|
Rank
|
U.S. State
|
Annual Visitors in 2025 (Approx.)
|
Major Attractions
|
1
|
278.3 Million
|
Disneyland, Hollywood, National Parks
|
2
|
223.9 Million
|
The Alamo, Space Center Houston, Austin Music Scene
|
3
|
216.6 Million
|
Independence Hall, Hershey Park, Poconos
|
4
|
143.0 Million
|
Walt Disney World, Miami Beaches, Everglades
|
5
|
131.4 Million
|
Georgia Aquarium, Savannah Historic District
|
6
|
126.9 Million
|
Great Smoky Mountains, Graceland, Broadway (Nashville)
|
7
|
121.6 Million
|
Millennium Park, Navy Pier, Skydeck Chicago
|
8
|
86.9 Million
|
Rocky Mountain National Park, Vail Ski Resort
|
9
|
72.6 Million
|
Statue of Liberty, Times Square, Niagara Falls
|
10
|
59.8 Million
|
Blue Ridge Parkway, Biltmore Estate
|
11
|
56.8 Million
|
Las Vegas Strip, Hoover Dam, Lake Tahoe
Also Read - Which 7 US States Spend the Most on Education in 2025? Check Complete List Here
List of Most Visited Cities in the U.S. in 2025
While states provide the landscape, cities provide the pulse. These 11 metropolitan areas were the primary magnets for tourists this year.
|
Rank
|
Most Visited City in 2025
|
U.S. State
|
Best For
|
1
|
New York City
|
New York
|
Culture, Arts, International Travel
|
2
|
Las Vegas
|
Nevada
|
Entertainment, Nightlife, Conventions
|
3
|
Orlando
|
Florida
|
Family Fun, Theme Parks
|
4
|
Los Angeles
|
California
|
Movies, Beaches, Celebrity Culture
|
5
|
Chicago
|
Illinois
|
Architecture, Food, Museums
|
6
|
Atlanta
|
Georgia
|
History, Business, Music
|
7
|
Miami
|
Florida
|
Nightlife, Beaches, Art Deco
|
8
|
Philadelphia
|
Pennsylvania
|
History, Food
|
9
|
San Francisco
|
California
|
Tech, Bay Views, Cuisine
|
10
|
Washington D.C.
|
D.C.
|
Politics, History, Museums
|
11
|
Nashville
|
Tennessee
|
Live Music, Bachelorette Parties
Check Out - These are the 9 Busiest Airports in the US in 2025 - No. 7 will Surprise You
The travel data from 2025 shows that Americans are strong and want to learn more. People who live in the most popular states and cities want to do and see a lot of different things. For example, they want to see the bright lights of Las Vegas and the foggy peaks of the Smoky Mountains. Looking ahead to 2026, the trends show that travel that lets you experience things will keep getting more popular. More and more tourists will want to see the U.S.'s unique culture, history, and natural beauty. In 2025, you could have been one of the 278 million people who visited California or one of the busy crowds in New York City.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation