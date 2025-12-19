The most visited states and cities in the US in 2025: People who travel to the U.S. for work or cultural depth are changing the American map for good. In 2025, the U.S. travel industry had its best year ever, with more than 1.2 billion people visiting the country. The Global Statistics said that this boom made an incredible $1.8 trillion in sales. This is a good sign that the US has hosted a lot of tourists in 2025.

People still love New York and other famous cities, but new reports say they are starting to look for more unique things to do in other states in the country, like Texas's tech hubs and Pennsylvania's historic routes. This is a detailed look at the most popular states and cities in the US in 2025, put together for travelers who want to know where people preferred to be to wrap up the year-end trend.