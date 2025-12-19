Rajasthan VDO Result 2025
By Harshita Singh
Dec 19, 2025, 08:52 EDT

As the 2025 year-ender approaches, U.S. tourism has hit a historic milestone with over 1.2 billion annual visits nationwide. Domestic travel dominates the landscape, while international arrivals are rebounding strongly. This list highlights the 11 most visited states and cities in the U.S., showcasing where travelers flocked for culture, nature, and entertainment in 2025.

List of the most visited states and cities in 2025
The most visited states and cities in the US in 2025: People who travel to the U.S. for work or cultural depth are changing the American map for good. In 2025, the U.S. travel industry had its best year ever, with more than 1.2 billion people visiting the country. The Global Statistics said that this boom made an incredible $1.8 trillion in sales. This is a good sign that the US has hosted a lot of tourists in 2025. 

People still love New York and other famous cities, but new reports say they are starting to look for more unique things to do in other states in the country, like Texas's tech hubs and Pennsylvania's historic routes. This is a detailed look at the most popular states and cities in the US in 2025, put together for travelers who want to know where people preferred to be to wrap up the year-end trend.

List of Most Visited States in the U.S. in 2025

The following ranking reveals the states that captured the highest volume of visitors in 2025, driven by a mix of business hubs, natural wonders, and entertainment capitals.

Most Visited States in the US in 2025

Rank

U.S. State

Annual Visitors in 2025 (Approx.)

Major Attractions

1

California

278.3 Million

Disneyland, Hollywood, National Parks

2

Texas

223.9 Million

The Alamo, Space Center Houston, Austin Music Scene

3

Pennsylvania

216.6 Million

Independence Hall, Hershey Park, Poconos

4

Florida

143.0 Million

Walt Disney World, Miami Beaches, Everglades

5

Georgia

131.4 Million

Georgia Aquarium, Savannah Historic District

6

Tennessee

126.9 Million

Great Smoky Mountains, Graceland, Broadway (Nashville)

7

Illinois

121.6 Million

Millennium Park, Navy Pier, Skydeck Chicago

8

Colorado

86.9 Million

Rocky Mountain National Park, Vail Ski Resort

9

New York

72.6 Million

Statue of Liberty, Times Square, Niagara Falls

10

North Carolina

59.8 Million

Blue Ridge Parkway, Biltmore Estate

11

Nevada

56.8 Million

Las Vegas Strip, Hoover Dam, Lake Tahoe

List of Most Visited Cities in the U.S. in 2025

While states provide the landscape, cities provide the pulse. These 11 metropolitan areas were the primary magnets for tourists this year. 

Rank

Most Visited City in 2025

U.S. State

Best For

1

New York City

New York

Culture, Arts, International Travel

2

Las Vegas

Nevada

Entertainment, Nightlife, Conventions

3

Orlando

Florida

Family Fun, Theme Parks

4

Los Angeles

California

Movies, Beaches, Celebrity Culture

5

Chicago

Illinois

Architecture, Food, Museums

6

Atlanta

Georgia

History, Business, Music

7

Miami

Florida

Nightlife, Beaches, Art Deco

8

Philadelphia

Pennsylvania

History, Food

9

San Francisco

California

Tech, Bay Views, Cuisine

10

Washington D.C.

D.C.

Politics, History, Museums

11

Nashville

Tennessee

Live Music, Bachelorette Parties

The travel data from 2025 shows that Americans are strong and want to learn more. People who live in the most popular states and cities want to do and see a lot of different things. For example, they want to see the bright lights of Las Vegas and the foggy peaks of the Smoky Mountains. Looking ahead to 2026, the trends show that travel that lets you experience things will keep getting more popular. More and more tourists will want to see the U.S.'s unique culture, history, and natural beauty. In 2025, you could have been one of the 278 million people who visited California or one of the busy crowds in New York City. 

