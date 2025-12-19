Quordle today hints and answers, December 19 (Game #1425)

Quordle is one of the most popular alternatives to Wordle, still played by many around the world. It is a much stricter version of Wordle and an interesting puzzle to engage your mind. If you are hunting for Quordle hints and answers, then you are in the right place. In this article, we will be taking you through today’s Quordle hints and answers. The hints and answers are shared for December 19, 2025 and the puzzle is #1425.
What is Quordle?
Quordle is a word puzzle game where players need to solve four puzzle grids to find four five-letter words. It was created in the year 2022 by Freddie Meyer, and it has quickly become the most popular alternative to Wordle, another smash-hit word puzzle game.
It is more challenging and complex than Wordle, as the player needs to solve four puzzles at a time, and the choice made by the user impacts all four puzzle grids at a time.
How to Play Quordle?
The following are the rules to play Quordle.
Type any five-letter word in the puzzle and press Enter.
You have 9 guesses to find the words in the four grids.
To make it easier for player, the letters change colour when placed in a grid, where a green box indicates that the letter is in correct place, yellow indicates that the letter is there but it’s placement is not correct, and the gray box indicates that the letter is incorrect.
The puzzle can be completed only when you find all the four hidden words or you have exhausted your 9 guesses.
Why Quordle is Popular?
Quordle is popular because it provides the thrills of a challenging puzzle and tests your logic and vocabulary skills. Moreover, it is free and is released every day; players can form a daily streak of playing this, which provides a higher scope of engagement.
Quordle Hints Today - December 19, 2025
Starting and ending letter hints
Starting Letters: M, M, F, F
Ending Letters: R, O, H, R
Word Hints
Word 1: A grinding tooth at the back of a mammal's mouth
Word 2: A short sentence or phrase chosen as encapsulating the beliefs
Word 3: Shine in a bright but brief
Word 4: A person or thing that flies
Other Word Games like Quordle
There are other popular word games like Quordle, and the most popular among them are NYT Connections and NYT Wordle.
NYT Connections relies more on the connection between the group of a words, and have four categories coded in yellow to purple, with yellow being easiest to guess and purple being the most tricky one.
On the other hand, NYT Wordle is a classic word puzzle game where you have six guesses to find the correct word.
Quordle Answers December 19, 2025
MOLAR
MOTTO
FLASH
FLIER
That was all about Quordle hints and answers today. Visit us back for Quordle hints for December 20, 2025.
