CBSE Date Sheet 2026: Download Final CBSE Board Exam Time Table; Check Day and Time

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the final timetable for the 2026 Board Examinations for both Class 10 and Class 12. Students who are preparing for the upcoming board exams can now go to the official website, cbse.gov.in, to check and download the exam schedule PDF. No special login is required to access the dates.
This schedule confirms that the Class 10 exams (Phase 1) will be held between February 17 and March 10, 2026. Concurrently, the Class 12 exams will take place from February 17, 2026, until April 9, 2026. All these examinations will be conducted in the traditional pen and paper format.
Check: Download Final CBSE Board Exam Time Table
CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2026, Check Details
Students can check the CBSE 10th final date sheet 2026 from below:
|
Exam Date
|
Subject
|
17-Feb-2026
|
Mathematics Standard
Mathematics Basic
|
18-Feb-2026
|
Home Science
|
20-Feb-2026
|
Beauty and Wellness
|
21-Feb-2026
|
English
|
23-Feb-2026
|
Urdu Course A
|
24-Feb-2026
|
Element of Business
|
25-Feb-2026
|
Science
|
26-Feb-2026
|
Security
|
27-Feb-2026
|
Computer Applications
|
28-Feb-2026
|
Arabic
|
2-March-2026
|
Hindi (Course A)
|
3-March-2026
|
Tibetan
|
5-March-2026
|
Sindhi
|
6-March-2026
|
Painting
|
7-March-2026
|
Social Science
|
9-March-2026
|
Telugu
|
10-March-2026
|
French
Check|
|CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025-2026
|CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26
CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2026, Check Details
Students can check the final date sheet of CBSE class 12 board exam 2026 from below:
|
Date
|
Subject (Timings: 10:30 am to 1:30 pm)
|
17-Feb-2026 (Tue)
|
Biotechnology; Entrepreneurship; Shorthand (English); Shorthand (Hindi)
|
18-Feb-2026 (Wed)
|
Physical Education
|
19-Feb-2026 (Thu)
|
Engineering Graphics; Bharatanatyam; Kuchipudi; Odissi; Manipuri; Kathakali; Horticulture; Cost Accounting
|
20-Feb-2026 (Fri)
|
Physics
|
21-Feb-2026 (Sat)
|
AUTOMOTIVE, FASHION STUDIES
|
23-Feb-2026 (Mon)
|
MASS MEDIA STUDIES, DESIGN THINKING AND INNOVATION
|
24-Feb-2026 (Tue)
|
ACCOUNTANCY
|
25-Feb-2026 (Wed)
|
BEAUTY & WELLNESS, TYPOGRAPHY & COMPUTER APPLICATION
|
26-Feb-2026 (Thu)
|
Geography
|
27-Feb-2026 (Fri)
|
Painting; Graphics; Sculpture; Applied Art (Commercial Art)
|
28-Feb-2026 (Sat)
|
Chemistry
|
02-Mar-2026 (Mon)
|
Urdu Elective; Sanskrit Elective; Carnatic Music (Vocal/Mel/Per); Kathak; Urdu Core; Front Office Operations; Insurance; Geospatial Technology; Electrical Technology
|
03-Mar-2026 (Tue)
|
Legal Studies
|
05-Mar-2026 (Thu)
|
PSYCHOLOGY
|
06-Mar-2026 (Fri)
|
Punjabi; Bengali; Tamil; Telugu; Sindhi; Marathi; Gujarati; Manipuri; Malayalam; Odia; Assamese; Kannada; Arabic; Tibetan; German; Russian; Persian; Nepali; Limboo; Lepcha; Telugu (Telangana); Bodo; Tangkhul; Japanese; Bhutia; Spanish; Kashmiri; Mizo
|
07-Mar-2026 (Sat)
|
Yoga, ELECTRONICS & HARDWARE
|
09-Mar-2026 (Mon)
|
Mathematics; Applied Mathematics
|
10-Mar-2026 (Tue)
|
Food Production; Office Procedures & Practices; Library & Information Science; Early Childhood Care & Education
|
11-Mar-2026 (Wed)
|
HINDUSTANI MUSIC MEL INS, HINDUSTANI MUSIC PER INS, HEALTH CARE, DESIGN
|
12-Mar-2026 (Thu)
|
English Elective / English Core
|
13-Mar-2026 (Fri)
|
Tourism; Air-conditioning & Refrigeration
|
14-Mar-2026 (Sat)
|
Home Science
|
16-Mar-2026 (Mon)
|
Hindi Elective / Hindi Core
|
17-Mar-2026 (Tue)
|
HINDUSTANI MUSIC VOCAL
|
18-Mar-2026 (Wed)
|
Economics
|
19-Mar-2026 (Thu)
|
Physical Activity Trainer
|
20-Mar-2026 (Fri)
|
Marketing
|
23-Mar-2026 (Mon)
|
Political Science
|
24-Mar-2026 (Tue)
|
Retail, Artificial Intelligence
|
25-Mar-2026 (Wed)
|
Informatics Practices; Computer Science; Information Technology
|
27-Mar-2026 (Fri)
|
Biology
|
28-Mar-2026 (Sat)
|
BUSINESS STUDIES, BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION
|
30-Mar-2026 (Mon)
|
History
|
01-Apr-2026 (Wed)
|
Financial Market Management; Agriculture; Medical Diagnostics; Salesmanship
|
02-Apr-2026 (Thu)
|
National Cadet Corps (NCC); Food Nutrition & Dietetics
|
04-Apr-2026 (Sat)
|
Sociology
|
06-Apr-2026 (Mon)
|
Knowledge Tradition & Practices of India; Bhoti; Kokborok; Banking; Electronics Technology
|
07-Apr-2026 (Tue)
|
Web Application
|
08-Apr-2026 (Wed)
|
SANSKRIT CORE, FRENCH, TAXATION
|
09-Apr-2026 (Thu)
|
MULTI-MEDIA, TEXTILE DESIGN, DATA SCIENCЕ
CBSE Board Exam 2026: Major Updates
Beginning with the two exam possibilities for students, this is a major change to the CBSE board exams. Students in Class 10 and Class 12 will now have two exam opportunities per academic year.
The two phases of the CBSE Board Exam 2026:
- Main Examination – The initial attempt was carried out according to the usual plan.
- Improvement Examination – An additional chance for pupils to improve their performance.
CBSE Board 2026: Some Student-Friendly Exam Reforms:
- Competency-based Assessment: There will be more emphasis on comprehension and problem-solving than rote memorization in the questions.
- Conceptual Clarity & Critical Thinking: Exams will evaluate students' practical application of information.
- Reduced Dependence on Coaching: To do well on tests, regular schooling will be adequate.
Check|
CBSE Board Date Sheet 2026: Why the Early Release
The CBSE has announced the examination dates approximately 110 days before the exams are set to begin. This early release of the date sheet offers several advantages:
-
Enhanced Student Preparation: Students will have ample time to prepare thoroughly for their board examinations.
-
Teacher Leave Planning: Teachers can effectively plan their summer vacation trips around the examination schedule.
-
Improved School Planning: Schools will be able to organize their Board classes more efficiently.
-
Well-Equipped Exam Centres: CBSE board exam centres will have sufficient time to ensure all necessary requirements are in place for the examination days.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation