CBSE Date Sheet 2026: Download Final CBSE Board Exam Time Table; Check Day and Time

CBSE 10th, 12th Final Date Sheet 2026
By Anisha Mishra
Oct 30, 2025, 17:46 IST

CBSE has released the final timetable for the 2026 Board Examinations for Class 10 and Class 12. Students can download the exam schedule PDF from cbse.gov.in without a special login. Class 10 exams (Phase 1) run from February 17 to March 10, 2026, while Class 12 exams are from February 17 to April 9, 2026. All exams will be traditional pen and paper.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the final timetable for the 2026 Board Examinations for both Class 10 and Class 12. Students who are preparing for the upcoming board exams can now go to the official website, cbse.gov.in, to check and download the exam schedule PDF. No special login is required to access the dates.

This schedule confirms that the Class 10 exams (Phase 1) will be held between February 17 and March 10, 2026. Concurrently, the Class 12 exams will take place from February 17, 2026, until April 9, 2026. All these examinations will be conducted in the traditional pen and paper format.

CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2026, Check Details

Students can check the CBSE 10th final date sheet 2026 from below: 

Exam Date

Subject

17-Feb-2026

Mathematics Standard

Mathematics Basic

18-Feb-2026

Home Science

20-Feb-2026

Beauty and Wellness
Marketing and Sales
Multi Skill Foundation Course
Data Science

21-Feb-2026

English

23-Feb-2026

Urdu Course A
Punjabi
Bengali
Tamil
Marathi
Gujarati

24-Feb-2026

Element of Business

25-Feb-2026

Science

26-Feb-2026

Security
Automotive
Agriculture
Food Production
Banking and Insurance
Healthcare
Apparel
Design Thinking
Foundation skill for science

27-Feb-2026

Computer Applications
Information Technology
AI

28-Feb-2026

Arabic
Sanskrit
Rai
Gurung
Tamang
Sherpa

2-March-2026

Hindi (Course A)
Hindi (Course b)

3-March-2026

Tibetan
German
Japanese
Spanish
Kashmiri
Mizo

5-March-2026

Sindhi
Malayalam
Odia
Kannada

6-March-2026

Painting 

7-March-2026

Social Science 

9-March-2026

Telugu
Russian
Limboo
Lepcha
Nepali

10-March-2026

French

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025-2026 CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2026, Check Details 

Students can check the final date sheet of CBSE class 12 board exam 2026 from below: 

Date

Subject (Timings: 10:30 am to 1:30 pm)

17-Feb-2026 (Tue)

Biotechnology; Entrepreneurship; Shorthand (English); Shorthand (Hindi)

18-Feb-2026 (Wed)

Physical Education

19-Feb-2026 (Thu)

Engineering Graphics; Bharatanatyam; Kuchipudi; Odissi; Manipuri; Kathakali; Horticulture; Cost Accounting

20-Feb-2026 (Fri)

Physics

21-Feb-2026 (Sat)

AUTOMOTIVE, FASHION STUDIES

23-Feb-2026 (Mon)

MASS MEDIA STUDIES, DESIGN THINKING AND INNOVATION

24-Feb-2026 (Tue)

ACCOUNTANCY

25-Feb-2026 (Wed)

BEAUTY & WELLNESS, TYPOGRAPHY & COMPUTER APPLICATION

26-Feb-2026 (Thu)

Geography

27-Feb-2026 (Fri)

Painting; Graphics; Sculpture; Applied Art (Commercial Art)

28-Feb-2026 (Sat)

Chemistry

02-Mar-2026 (Mon)

Urdu Elective; Sanskrit Elective; Carnatic Music (Vocal/Mel/Per); Kathak; Urdu Core; Front Office Operations; Insurance; Geospatial Technology; Electrical Technology

03-Mar-2026 (Tue)

Legal Studies

05-Mar-2026 (Thu)

PSYCHOLOGY

06-Mar-2026 (Fri)

Punjabi; Bengali; Tamil; Telugu; Sindhi; Marathi; Gujarati; Manipuri; Malayalam; Odia; Assamese; Kannada; Arabic; Tibetan; German; Russian; Persian; Nepali; Limboo; Lepcha; Telugu (Telangana); Bodo; Tangkhul; Japanese; Bhutia; Spanish; Kashmiri; Mizo

07-Mar-2026 (Sat)

Yoga, ELECTRONICS & HARDWARE

09-Mar-2026 (Mon)

Mathematics; Applied Mathematics

10-Mar-2026 (Tue)

Food Production; Office Procedures & Practices; Library & Information Science; Early Childhood Care & Education

11-Mar-2026 (Wed)

HINDUSTANI MUSIC MEL INS, HINDUSTANI MUSIC PER INS, HEALTH CARE, DESIGN

12-Mar-2026 (Thu)

English Elective / English Core

13-Mar-2026 (Fri)

Tourism; Air-conditioning & Refrigeration

14-Mar-2026 (Sat)

Home Science

16-Mar-2026 (Mon)

Hindi Elective / Hindi Core

17-Mar-2026 (Tue)

HINDUSTANI MUSIC VOCAL

18-Mar-2026 (Wed)

Economics

19-Mar-2026 (Thu)

Physical Activity Trainer

20-Mar-2026 (Fri)

Marketing

23-Mar-2026 (Mon)

Political Science

24-Mar-2026 (Tue)

Retail, Artificial Intelligence

25-Mar-2026 (Wed)

Informatics Practices; Computer Science; Information Technology

27-Mar-2026 (Fri)

Biology

28-Mar-2026 (Sat)

BUSINESS STUDIES, BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION

30-Mar-2026 (Mon)

History

01-Apr-2026 (Wed)

Financial Market Management; Agriculture; Medical Diagnostics; Salesmanship

02-Apr-2026 (Thu)

National Cadet Corps (NCC); Food Nutrition & Dietetics

04-Apr-2026 (Sat)

Sociology

06-Apr-2026 (Mon)

Knowledge Tradition & Practices of India; Bhoti; Kokborok; Banking; Electronics Technology

07-Apr-2026 (Tue)

Web Application

08-Apr-2026 (Wed)

SANSKRIT CORE, FRENCH, TAXATION

09-Apr-2026 (Thu)

MULTI-MEDIA, TEXTILE DESIGN, DATA SCIENCЕ

CBSE Board Exam 2026: Major Updates

Beginning with the two exam possibilities for students, this is a major change to the CBSE board exams. Students in Class 10 and Class 12 will now have two exam opportunities per academic year.

The two phases of the CBSE Board Exam 2026:

  1. Main Examination – The initial attempt was carried out according to the usual plan.
  2. Improvement Examination – An additional chance for pupils to improve their performance.

CBSE Board 2026: Some Student-Friendly Exam Reforms:

  • Competency-based Assessment: There will be more emphasis on comprehension and problem-solving than rote memorization in the questions.
  • Conceptual Clarity & Critical Thinking: Exams will evaluate students' practical application of information.
  • Reduced Dependence on Coaching: To do well on tests, regular schooling will be adequate.

CBSE Board Date Sheet 2026: Why the Early Release

The CBSE has announced the examination dates approximately 110 days before the exams are set to begin. This early release of the date sheet offers several advantages:

  1. Enhanced Student Preparation: Students will have ample time to prepare thoroughly for their board examinations.

  2. Teacher Leave Planning: Teachers can effectively plan their summer vacation trips around the examination schedule.

  3. Improved School Planning: Schools will be able to organize their Board classes more efficiently.

  4. Well-Equipped Exam Centres: CBSE board exam centres will have sufficient time to ensure all necessary requirements are in place for the examination days.

