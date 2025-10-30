CBSE Date Sheet 2026: Download Final CBSE Board Exam Time Table; Check Day and Time

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the final timetable for the 2026 Board Examinations for both Class 10 and Class 12. Students who are preparing for the upcoming board exams can now go to the official website, cbse.gov.in, to check and download the exam schedule PDF. No special login is required to access the dates.

This schedule confirms that the Class 10 exams (Phase 1) will be held between February 17 and March 10, 2026. Concurrently, the Class 12 exams will take place from February 17, 2026, until April 9, 2026. All these examinations will be conducted in the traditional pen and paper format.

CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2026, Check Details

Students can check the CBSE 10th final date sheet 2026 from below: