CBSE Board Exams 2026: Class 10, 12 Final Datesheet Released, Download PDF at cbse.gov.in

Key Points
- CBSE 10th 12th board exam 2026 to be held from February 17, 2025
- Download CBSE final datesheet 2026 at cbse.gov.in
- No change in tentative CBSE 10th 12th datesheet 2026 issued in September 2025
CBSE Board Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the final datesheet ofCBSE board exams 2026. The CBSE 10th and 12th exams will begin on February 17, 2026. Candidates appearing for the CBSE board exam can check the CBSE 10th exam datesheet 2026 and the CBSE 12th exam timetable 2026 here.
As per the datesheet released, CBSE 10th exam 2026 will be conducted from February 17 to March 10, 2026 and the CBSE 12th exam 2026 will be conducted from February 17 to April 9, 2026. The exams will be held from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM and 1:30 PM. as per the subjects. Candidates appearing for the CBSE 10th and 12th exams must make sure they check through the final datesheet before preparing for the exams.
CBSE Datesheet 2026 - Click Here
CBSE 12th Exam 2026 Schedule
Check below the final datesheet for CBSE 12th exam 2026
|
Date
|
Subject
|
February 17, 2026
|
Biotechnology
|
|
Entrepreneurship
|
|
Shorthand (English)
|
|
Shorthand (Hindi)
|
February 18, 2026
|
Physical Education
|
February 19, 2026
|
Engineering Graphics
|
|
Bharatnatyan (Dance)
|
|
Kuchipudi Dance
|
|
Odissi - Dance
|
|
Manipuri - Dance
|
|
Kathakali Dance
|
|
Horticulture
|
|
Cost Accounting
|
February 20, 2026
|
Physics
|
February 21, 2026
|
Business studies
|
|
Business Administration
|
February 23, 2026
|
Psychology
|
February 24, 2026
|
Fashion studies
|
February 25, 2026
|
Automotive
|
|
Typography and Computer Application
|
February 26, 2025
|
Geography
|
February 27, 2026
|
Painting
|
|
Graphics
|
|
Sculpture
|
|
Applied Art
|
February 28, 2026
|
Chemistry
|
March 2, 2026
|
Urdu Elective
|
|
Sanskrit Elective
|
|
Carnatic Music Vocal
|
|
Carnatic Music Mel Ins
|
|
Carnatic Music Per Ins Mridangam
|
|
Kathak Dance
|
|
Urdu Core
|
|
Front Office Operations
|
|
Insurance
|
|
Geospatial Technology
|
|
Electrical Technology
|
March 3, 2026
|
Legal Studies
|
March 5, 2026
|
Mass Media Studies
|
|
Design Thinking and Innovation
|
March 6, 2026
|
Hindustani Music Mel Ins
|
|
Hindustani Music Per Ins
|
|
Healthcare
|
|
Design
|
|
Electronics and Hardware
|
March 7, 2026
|
Yoga
|
March 9, 2026
|
Mathematics
|
|
Applied Mathematics
|
March 10, 2026
|
Food Production
|
|
Office Procedures and Practices
|
|
Library and Information Science
|
|
Early Childhood Care and Education
|
March 11, 2026
|
Hindustani Music Vocal
|
March 12, 2026
|
English Elective
|
|
English Core
|
March 13, 2026
|
Tourism
|
|
Air Conditioning and Refrigeration
|
March 14, 2026
|
Home Science
|
|
Hindi Elective
|
March 16, 2026
|
Hindi Core
|
March 17, 2026
|
Punjabi
|
|
Bengali
|
|
Tamil
|
|
Telugu
|
|
Sindhi
|
|
Marathi
|
|
Gujarati
|
|
Manipuri
|
|
Malayalam
|
|
Odia
|
|
Assamese
|
|
Kannada
|
|
Arabic
|
|
tibetian
|
|
German
|
|
Russian
|
|
Persian
|
|
Nepali
|
|
Limboo
|
|
Lepcha
|
|
Telugu Telangana
|
|
Bodo
|
|
Tangkhul
|
|
Japanese
|
|
Bhutia
|
|
Spanish
|
|
Kashmiri
|
|
Mizo
|
March 18, 2026
|
Economics
|
March 18, 2026
|
Physical Activity Trainer
|
March 20, 2026
|
Marketing
|
March 23, 2026
|
Political Science
|
March 24, 2026
|
Beauty and Wellness
|
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
March 25, 2026
|
Informatics Practices
|
|
Computer Science
|
|
Information Technology
|
March 27, 2026
|
Biology
|
March 28, 2026
|
Accountancy
|
March 30, 2026
|
History
|
April 1, 2026
|
Financial Market Management
|
|
Agriculture
|
|
Medical Diagnostics
|
|
Salesmanship
|
April 2, 2026
|
National Cadet Corps
|
|
Food Nutrition and Dietetics
|
April 4, 2026
|
Sociology
|
April 6, 2026
|
Knowledge Tradition and Practices of India
|
|
Boti
|
|
Kokborok
|
|
Banking
|
|
Electronics Technology
|
April 7, 2026
|
Web Application
|
April 8, 2026
|
French
|
|
Retail
|
|
Taxation
|
|
Textile Design
|
April 9, 2026
|
Sanskrit Core
|
|
Multi Media
|
|
Data Science
CBSE Class 10 Exam 2026
Check the final datesheet for CBSE 10th exam 2026 below.
|
Exam Date
|
Subject
|
February 17, 2026
|
Mathematics Standard
|
|
Mathematics Basic
|
February 18, 2026
|
Retail
|
|
Security
|
|
Automotive
|
|
Introduction to Fin. Markets
|
|
Introduction to Tourism
|
|
Agriculture
|
|
Food Production
|
|
Front Office Operations
|
|
Banking and Insurance
|
|
Healthcare
|
|
Apparel
|
|
Multimedia
|
|
Data Science
|
|
Electronics and Hardware
|
|
Foundation Skill for Science
|
|
Design Thinking and Innovation
|
February 20, 2026
|
Beauty and Wellness
|
|
Marketing and Sales
|
|
Multi Skill Foundation Course
|
|
Physical Activity Trainer
|
February 21, 2026
|
English (Communicative)
|
|
English (Language and Literature)
|
February 23, 2026
|
French
|
February 24, 2026
|
Urdu Course A
|
|
Punjabi
|
|
Bengali
|
|
Tamil
|
|
Marathi
|
|
Gujarati
|
|
Manipuri
|
|
Telugu - Telangana
|
February 25, 2026
|
Science
|
February 26, 2026
|
Home Science
|
February 27, 2026
|
Computer Application
|
|
Information Technology
|
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
February 28, 2026
|
Sanskrit (Communicative)
|
|
Sanskrit
|
|
Rai
|
|
Gurung
|
|
Ramang
|
|
Sherpa
|
|
Urdu Course-B
|
March 2, 2026
|
Hindi Course -A
|
|
Hindi Course - B
|
March 3, 2026
|
Tibetan
|
|
German
|
|
National Cadet Corps
|
|
Boti
|
|
Bodo
|
|
Tangkhul
|
|
Japanese
|
|
Bhutia
|
|
Spanish
|
|
Kashmiri
|
|
Mizo
|
|
Bahasa Melayu
|
|
Elements of Business
|
|
Elements of Book Keeping amd Accountancy
|
March 5, 2026
|
Painting
|
March 6, 2026
|
Sindhi
|
|
Malayalam
|
|
Odia
|
|
Assamese
|
|
Kannada
|
|
Kokborok
|
March 7, 2026
|
Social Science
|
March 9, 2026
|
Telugu
|
|
Arabic
|
|
Russian
|
|
Persian
|
|
Nepali
|
|
Limboo
|
|
Lepcha
|
|
Carnatic Music (Vocal)
|
|
Carnatic Music Mel Ins
|
|
Hindustani Music (Vocal)
|
|
Hindustani Music Mel Ins
|
|
Hindustani Music (Per Ins)
|
|
Thai
|
March 10, 2026
|
French
