CBSE Board Exams 2026: Class 10, 12 Final Datesheet Released, Download PDF at cbse.gov.in

CBSE Board Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the final datesheet ofCBSE board exams 2026. The CBSE 10th and 12th exams will begin on February 17, 2026. Candidates appearing for the CBSE board exam can check the CBSE 10th exam datesheet 2026 and the CBSE 12th exam timetable 2026 here.

As per the datesheet released, CBSE 10th exam 2026 will be conducted from February 17 to March 10, 2026 and the CBSE 12th exam 2026 will be conducted from February 17 to April 9, 2026. The exams will be held from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM and 1:30 PM. as per the subjects. Candidates appearing for the CBSE 10th and 12th exams must make sure they check through the final datesheet before preparing for the exams.

CBSE 12th Exam 2026 Schedule

Check below the final datesheet for CBSE 12th exam 2026