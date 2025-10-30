Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links
Breaking News

CBSE Board Exams 2026: Class 10, 12 Final Datesheet Released, Download PDF at cbse.gov.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 30, 2025, 16:54 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the final datesheet for CBSE Board exam 2026. Candidates can check the CBSE 10th and CBSE 12th datesheet at cbse.gov.in. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
CBSE Board Exams 2026: Class 10, 12 Final Datesheet Released
CBSE Board Exams 2026: Class 10, 12 Final Datesheet Released
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • CBSE 10th 12th board exam 2026 to be held from February 17, 2025
  • Download CBSE final datesheet 2026 at cbse.gov.in
  • No change in tentative CBSE 10th 12th datesheet 2026 issued in September 2025

CBSE Board Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the final datesheet ofCBSE board exams 2026. The CBSE 10th and 12th exams will begin on February 17, 2026. Candidates appearing for the CBSE board exam can check the CBSE 10th exam datesheet 2026 and the CBSE 12th exam timetable 2026 here. 

As per the datesheet released, CBSE 10th exam 2026 will be conducted from February 17 to March 10, 2026 and the CBSE 12th exam 2026 will be conducted from February 17 to April 9, 2026. The exams will be held from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM and 1:30 PM. as per the subjects. Candidates appearing for the CBSE 10th and 12th exams must make sure they check through the final datesheet before preparing for the exams. 

CBSE Datesheet 2026 - Click Here

CBSE 12th Exam 2026 Schedule

Check below the final datesheet for CBSE 12th exam 2026

Date

Subject

February 17, 2026

Biotechnology

 

Entrepreneurship

 

Shorthand (English)

 

Shorthand (Hindi)

February 18, 2026

Physical Education

February 19, 2026

Engineering Graphics

 

Bharatnatyan (Dance)

 

Kuchipudi Dance

 

Odissi - Dance

 

Manipuri - Dance

 

Kathakali Dance

 

Horticulture

 

Cost Accounting

February 20, 2026

Physics

February 21, 2026

Business studies

 

Business Administration

February 23, 2026

Psychology

February 24, 2026

Fashion studies

February 25, 2026

Automotive

 

Typography and Computer Application

February 26, 2025

Geography

February 27, 2026

Painting

 

Graphics

 

Sculpture

 

Applied Art

February 28, 2026

Chemistry

March 2, 2026

Urdu Elective

 

Sanskrit Elective

 

Carnatic Music Vocal

 

Carnatic Music Mel Ins

 

Carnatic Music Per Ins Mridangam

 

Kathak Dance

 

Urdu Core

 

Front Office Operations

 

Insurance

 

Geospatial Technology

 

Electrical Technology

March 3, 2026

Legal Studies

March 5, 2026

Mass Media Studies

 

Design Thinking and Innovation

March 6, 2026

Hindustani Music Mel Ins

 

Hindustani Music Per Ins

 

Healthcare

 

Design

 

Electronics and Hardware

March 7, 2026

Yoga

March 9, 2026

Mathematics

 

Applied Mathematics

March 10, 2026

Food Production

 

Office Procedures and Practices

 

Library and Information Science

 

Early Childhood Care and Education

March 11, 2026

Hindustani Music Vocal

March 12, 2026

English Elective

 

English Core

March 13, 2026

Tourism

 

Air Conditioning and Refrigeration

March 14, 2026

Home Science

 

Hindi Elective

March 16, 2026

Hindi Core

March 17, 2026

Punjabi

 

Bengali

 

Tamil

 

Telugu

 

Sindhi

 

Marathi

 

Gujarati

 

Manipuri

 

Malayalam

 

Odia

 

Assamese

 

Kannada

 

Arabic

 

tibetian

 

German

 

Russian

 

Persian

 

Nepali

 

Limboo

 

Lepcha

 

Telugu Telangana

 

Bodo

 

Tangkhul

 

Japanese

 

Bhutia

 

Spanish

 

Kashmiri

 

Mizo

March 18, 2026

Economics

March 18, 2026

Physical Activity Trainer

March 20, 2026

Marketing

March 23, 2026

Political Science

March 24, 2026

Beauty and Wellness

 

Artificial Intelligence

March 25, 2026

Informatics Practices

 

Computer Science

 

Information Technology

March 27, 2026

Biology

March 28, 2026

Accountancy

March 30, 2026

History

April 1, 2026

Financial Market Management

 

Agriculture

 

Medical Diagnostics

 

Salesmanship

April 2, 2026

National Cadet Corps

 

Food Nutrition and Dietetics

April 4, 2026

Sociology

April 6, 2026

Knowledge Tradition and Practices of India

 

Boti

 

Kokborok

 

Banking

 

Electronics Technology

April 7, 2026

Web Application

April 8, 2026

French

 

Retail

 

Taxation

 

Textile Design

April 9, 2026

Sanskrit Core

 

Multi Media

 

Data Science

CBSE Class 10 Exam 2026

Check the final datesheet for CBSE 10th exam 2026 below.

Exam Date

Subject

February 17, 2026

Mathematics Standard

 

Mathematics Basic

February 18, 2026

Retail

 

Security

 

Automotive

 

Introduction to Fin. Markets

 

Introduction to Tourism

 

Agriculture

 

Food Production

 

Front Office Operations

 

Banking and Insurance

 

Healthcare

 

Apparel

 

Multimedia

 

Data Science

 

Electronics and Hardware

 

Foundation Skill for Science

 

Design Thinking and Innovation

February 20, 2026

Beauty and Wellness

 

Marketing and Sales

 

Multi Skill Foundation Course

 

Physical Activity Trainer

February 21, 2026

English (Communicative)

 

English (Language and Literature)

February 23, 2026

French

February 24, 2026

Urdu Course A

 

Punjabi

 

Bengali

 

Tamil

 

Marathi

 

Gujarati

 

Manipuri

 

Telugu - Telangana

February 25, 2026

Science

February 26, 2026

Home Science

February 27, 2026

Computer Application

 

Information Technology

 

Artificial Intelligence

February 28, 2026

Sanskrit (Communicative)

 

Sanskrit

 

Rai

 

Gurung

 

Ramang

 

Sherpa

 

Urdu Course-B

March 2, 2026

Hindi Course -A

 

Hindi Course - B

March 3, 2026

Tibetan

 

German

 

National Cadet Corps

 

Boti

 

Bodo

 

Tangkhul

 

Japanese

 

Bhutia

 

Spanish

 

Kashmiri

 

Mizo

 

Bahasa Melayu

 

Elements of Business

 

Elements of Book Keeping amd Accountancy

March 5, 2026

Painting

March 6, 2026

Sindhi

 

Malayalam

 

Odia

 

Assamese

 

Kannada

 

Kokborok

March 7, 2026

Social Science

March 9, 2026

Telugu

 

Arabic

 

Russian

 

Persian

 

Nepali

 

Limboo

 

Lepcha

 

Carnatic Music (Vocal)

 

Carnatic Music Mel Ins

 

Hindustani Music (Vocal)

 

Hindustani Music Mel Ins

 

Hindustani Music (Per Ins)

 

Thai

March 10, 2026

French

Also Read: CBSE Board Exams 2026: Class 12 Final Datesheet Released, Download PDF at cbse.gov.in


Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News