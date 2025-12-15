SNAP 2025 Admit Card Released at snaptest.org; Direct link to Download Test 3 Hall Ticket Here

Key Points
- SNAP Admit Card 2025 for Test 3 has been released today, December 15, 2025.
- Candidates must download the hall ticket from the official website.
- The third SNAP 2025 session is on December 20, 2025, from 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm.
SNAP Admit Card 2025: The Symbiosis International University (SIU) has released the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2025 Admit card for test 3 today, December 15, 2025. Candidates who registered for the exams will need to visit the official website to download the hall ticket. The SNAP 2025 third session will be held on December 20, 2025 in two slots, i.e., from 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Candidates will need to carry the hardcopy of the admit card to the exam centre in order to enter the examination hall. It will carry the test centre and test slot number of the candidate.
How to Download SNAP 2025 Admit Card?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download the SNAP 2025 test 3 admit card online:
- Visit the official website
- Click on ‘admit card for SNAP 2025 Test 3’
- Enter your SNAP User ID and password
- Review your details and download
DIRECT LINK - SNAP 2025 Admit Card
Important Details on SNAP 2025 Admit Card
While downloading the hall ticket, the candidates must check for the following details:
- Candidate name
- Category and other details
- SNAP ID
- Test date and session timing
- Test city and centre address
- Entrance Test Seat Number
