BPSC 70th Mains Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

HTET Exam Date 2026: Check Haryana TET Schedule, Notification & Eligibility for PRT, TGT, PGT

By Mohd Salman
Dec 16, 2025, 19:27 IST

HTET Exam Date 2026: BSEH has announced the HTET 2026 exam dates for January 17 and 18, 2026. The official notification for levels 1, 2, and 3 is expected in December 2025. This article covers the detailed exam schedule, eligibility criteria, exam and application process for PRT, TGT, and PGT aspirants.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
HTET Exam Date 2026
HTET Exam Date 2026

HTET Exam Date 2026: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH), has released the exam dates for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET). As per recent reports, the HTET Exam 2025 will be conducted on January 17 and 18, 2026. Candidates interested in applying for the announced teaching positions in Haryana can expect the official notification pdf in December 2025.
According to recent updates from board officials, the HTET January 2026 cycle will release a notification pdf for Level 1 (PRT), Level 2 (TGT), and Level 3 (PGT). With over 3 lakh candidates expected to apply this year, the competition remains high, especially considering that only about 14% of candidates cleared the previous session.

HTET Exam Date 2026

NBSE will release the notification for the HTET Exam 2026. The HTET Exam is mandatory for candidates aspiring to teach in government schools of Haryana. After qualifying for the HTET Exam, candidates will receive a certificate recognised by the state government, which is essential for recruitment in primary and secondary schools.

HTET Exam Date 2026: Overview

The HTET Exam Date 2026 will be conducted for Level 1 (PRT), Level 2 (TGT), and Level 3 (PGT). The exam will be conducted on January 17 and 18, 2026. Check the table below for HTET Exam Date 2026 Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET)

Conducting Body

Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH)

Levels

Level 1 (PRT), Level 2 (TGT), Level 3 (PGT)

Notification Release

December 2025 (Expected)

Application Start Date

December 2025

HTET Exam Date 2026

January 17 & 18, 2026

Exam Mode

Offline (OMR Based)

Official Website

bseh.org.in

HTET Eligibility Criteria 2026

Before applying for HTET candidates must ensure they meet the minimum educational qualifications prescribed by the BSEH. There is no upper age limit for appearing in the HTET 2026 exam.
Level 1 - Primary Teacher (PRT)
Classes: 1 to 5
Qualification: Senior Secondary (10+2) with at least 50% marks and a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed/D.Ed) or B.El.Ed.

Level 2 - Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)
Classes: 6 to 8
Qualification: Bachelor’s degree (B.A./B.Sc./B.Com) in the relevant subject with at least 50% marks and a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) degree.

Level 3 - Postgraduate Teacher (PGT)
Classes: 9 to 12
Qualification: Master’s degree (M.A./M.Sc./M.Com) in the concerned subject with 50% marks and a B.Ed. degree from a recognised university.

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News