HTET Exam Date 2026: Check Haryana TET Schedule, Notification & Eligibility for PRT, TGT, PGT

HTET Exam Date 2026: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH), has released the exam dates for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET). As per recent reports, the HTET Exam 2025 will be conducted on January 17 and 18, 2026. Candidates interested in applying for the announced teaching positions in Haryana can expect the official notification pdf in December 2025.

According to recent updates from board officials, the HTET January 2026 cycle will release a notification pdf for Level 1 (PRT), Level 2 (TGT), and Level 3 (PGT). With over 3 lakh candidates expected to apply this year, the competition remains high, especially considering that only about 14% of candidates cleared the previous session.

NBSE will release the notification for the HTET Exam 2026. The HTET Exam is mandatory for candidates aspiring to teach in government schools of Haryana. After qualifying for the HTET Exam, candidates will receive a certificate recognised by the state government, which is essential for recruitment in primary and secondary schools.