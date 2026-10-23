RRC NWR Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 2008 Apprentice Vacancies, Check Direct Link Here
The Railway Recruitment Cell, North Western Railway (RRC NWR) has started the online application process for 2008 Apprentice vacancies from October 23, 2026. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website at rrcjaipur.in until November 22, 2026. Check all details here.
Key Points
- Online applications for 2008 RRC NWR Apprentice posts started Oct 23, 2026.
- The last date to apply online for RRC NWR Apprentice 2026 is November 22, 2026.
- Eligibility requires Class 10 with 50% + NTC; age 15-24 as of Nov 22, 2026.
RRC NWR Recruitment 2026: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), North Western Railway (NWR) has commenced the online application process for RRC NWR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 from today October 23, 2026. This recruitment would fill up a total of 2008 apprentice vacancies in various divisions and units. Candidates interested in applying can visit the official website rrcjaipur.in to submit their applications if they fulfill the educational and age criteria. The last date to apply online is November 22, 2026.
In this article you will find all the important details related to the application process, eligibility criteria, steps to apply, application fees and other relevant details.
RRC NWR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The online application link for RRC NWR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 is now active on its official website. Interested candidates can complete the registration process on the official RRC Jaipur website. Applicants must check the trade wise vacancies and select a suitable division or unit before submitting the form. Multiple applications will not be accepted. Check the direct link to apply for RRC NWR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 and official notice pdf in the table below.
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RRC NWR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Link
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RRC NWR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Official Notice
RRC NWR Apprentice Notification 2026 Highlights
The recruitment notification issued under Notice No 04/2026 (NWR/AA), provides crucial details about vacancies, eligibility, selection process and application fees. Candidates can check the important details below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), North Western Railway
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Recruitment Name
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RRC NWR Apprentice Recruitment 2026
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Notice Number
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04/2026 (NWR/AA)
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Total Vacancies
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2,008
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Post Name
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Apprentice
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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October 23, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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November 22, 2026
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Selection Process
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Merit List, Document Verification and Medical Examination
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Official Website
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rrcjaipur.in
RRC NWR Jaipur Apprentice 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying for the Apprenticeship programme candidates must ensure that they meet all the relevant eligibility conditions as given in the official notification. Check details below.
1. Educational Qualification
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Candidates must have passed Class 10 or an equivalent examination with at least 50% aggregate marks from a recognised board.
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In addition they must also have a valid National Trade Certificate (NTC) in the relevant trade issued by NCVT or SCVT.
2. Age Limit (As of November 22 2026)
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The minimum age to apply is 15 years.
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The maximum age to apply is 24 years.
3. Age Relaxation
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For SC/ST candidates it is 5 years
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For OBC candidates it is 3 years
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For Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) it is 10 years
How to Apply for RRC NWR Apprentice Vacancy 2026?
Candidates can follow these steps to complete the online application process-
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Visit the official website at rrcjaipur.in
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On the homepage under the Latest News & Events section click on the link titled ‘ Regarding the submission of online application form for Engagement of Apprentices against notification no. 04/2026 (NWR/AA) under Act Apprentices Act 196
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Register and enter the personal and educational details.
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Select the appropriate division or unit after checking the available trade wise slots.
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Upload the photograph and signature.
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Pay the application fees online.
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Review the application form once before the final submission.
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Download and save the form for future references.
RRC NWR Jaipur Recruitment 2026 Application Fees
Candidates must pay the application fee online through the various payment modes available on the official website. Fees once paid will be non refundable. The category wise fees details are provided below
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Category
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Application Fees
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General/ OBC/ EWS/ UR
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Rs 100
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SC/ ST, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), Women
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NA
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.