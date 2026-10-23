KPSC DE Hall Ticket 2026 Out For Kannada Language Subject Exam: Download Admit Card PDF Link Here

KPSC Hall Ticket 2026: The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has uploaded the hall ticket download link for the Kannada Viva Voce Test for Departmental Examinations (DE-2026 I-Session) on its official website. The Kannada Viva Voce Test for Departmental Examinations (DE-2026 I-Session) is scheduled to be held from October 28, 2026 to October 31, 2026. All those candidates who have applied successfully for the Kannada Viva Voce Test for Departmental Examinations can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at -https://kpsc.karnataka.gov.in.

Download KPSC Hall Ticket 2026

To download the hall ticket for the Kannada Viva Voce Test for Departmental Examinations (DE-2026 I-Session), you will have to provide your login credentials including Registration No to the link. Alternatively the KPSC Hall Ticket 2026 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-