KPSC DE Hall Ticket 2026 Out For Kannada Language Subject Exam: Download Admit Card PDF Link Here
KPSC Hall Ticket 2026 has been released by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) for the Kannada Viva Voce Test for Departmental Examinations (DE-2026 I-Session) on its official website. The Kannada Viva Voce Test is scheduled to be held from October 28, 2026 to October 31, 2026. Check the hall ticket download link and more details here.
KPSC Hall Ticket 2026: The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has uploaded the hall ticket download link for the Kannada Viva Voce Test for Departmental Examinations (DE-2026 I-Session) on its official website. The Kannada Viva Voce Test for Departmental Examinations (DE-2026 I-Session) is scheduled to be held from October 28, 2026 to October 31, 2026. All those candidates who have applied successfully for the Kannada Viva Voce Test for Departmental Examinations can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at -https://kpsc.karnataka.gov.in.
Download KPSC Hall Ticket 2026
To download the hall ticket for the Kannada Viva Voce Test for Departmental Examinations (DE-2026 I-Session), you will have to provide your login credentials including Registration No to the link. Alternatively the KPSC Hall Ticket 2026 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-
|KPSC Hall Ticket 2026
|Download Link
How to Download KPSC 2026 Hall Ticket PDF?
Candidates appearing for the Kannada Viva Voce Test for Departmental Examinations (DE-2026 I-Session) can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the KPSC 2026 Hall Ticket PDF easily-
- Step 1: Visit the official website of the KEA- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
- Step 2: Click on ‘KPSC Hall Ticket 2026 Download Link’
- Step 3: A new window will open; select the exam, fill in all the details like application number, applicant name, security captcha and click on ‘Submit’.
- Step 4: The Hall Ticket will appear on the screen.
- Step 5: Download and print the Hall Ticket PDF.
Download KPSC Hall Ticket 2026 By Using Login Credential
Candidates appearing in the Kannada Viva Voce Test for Departmental Examinations (DE-2026 I-Session) can download their hall ticket for the above posts from the official website after providing the login credentials to the link on the home page. You can check all the essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of online application.
Common Issues During Downloading The KPSC Hall Ticket 2026
Candidates used to face many unwanted issues during the downloading of KPSC Hall Ticket 2026 and there is no need to be panic in case of any difficulty. It may be some technical glitches or others which can hamper your process to download the hall ticket smoothly. Below are some common issues which can hamper your smooth functioning of downloading the hall ticket-
- Incorrect Login Credentials: You are required to provide the login credentials as the same and without any change. If you have forgotten passwords or wrong usernames can prevent your access to the website and download the hall ticket.
- Slow Internet Connection: The speed of the internet can also hamper downloading hall ticket prices and so you are advised to depend on a high speed internet connection in lieu of a poor one.
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