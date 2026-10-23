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DTU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 219 Posts, Check Direct Link Here

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Oct 23, 2026, 14:48 IST

DTU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026 notification has been released for 219 vacancies across 24 disciplines. The online application process started from October 23, 2026. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website at dtu.ac.in until December 7, 2026. Check this article for discipline wise vacancies, eligibility criteria and other details.

DTU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 219 Posts, Check Direct Link Here
DTU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 219 Posts, Check Direct Link Here

Key Points

  • DTU announced 219 Assistant Professor vacancies across 24 disciplines on Oct 22, 2026.
  • Online application process for DTU Assistant Professor posts started Oct 23, 2026.
  • The last date to apply online for these positions is December 7, 2026, by 5 PM.

DTU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: The Delhi Technological University (DTU) has officially released the notification of DTU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026 on October 22, 2026. Under this recruitment a total of 219 vacancies would be filled across 24 disciplines. The online application process started today October 23, 2026 at 11 AM. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the university’s official website at dtu.ac.in. This recruitment is mainly for regular and backlog vacancies along with a special drive for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD). The last date to apply online is December 7, 2026 by 5 PM.

DTU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

Interested candidates can apply online for the DTU Assistant Professor posts through the official university website. The application link has been activated from October 23, 2026. Applicants must check the eligibility requirements for their respective disciplines before the final submission of forms. Check the direct link to apply online and the official notification pdf in the table below.

DTU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026 Link

  Click Here

DTU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026 Official Notice

  Click Here

DTU Assistant Professor Notification 2026 Highlights

Candidates can check the important details related to the recruitment process in the table below.

Particulars

Details

Conducting Authority

Delhi Technological University (DTU)

Post Name

Assistant Professor

Advertisement Number

04/2026

Total Vacancies

219

Disciplines

24

Application Start Date

October 23, 2026 at 11 AM

Last Date to Apply

December 7, 2026, at 5 PM

Application Mode

Online

Selection Process

Screening, document verification, presentation and interview

Official Website

dtu.ac.in

DTU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must meet the educational qualifications and other details as mentioned in the official recruitment rules for the subjects they have opted for. The university has provided separate recruitment rules covering essential qualifications, branches and experience.

Candidates must read the detailed notification and discipline specific recruitment rules before applying.

DTU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Distribution

DTU has announced 219 Assistant Professor vacancies across 24 disciplines. The Computer Science and Engineering department has the highest number of posts followed by Civil Engineering and Production Engineering. Check the detailed vacancy distribution in the table below.

Discipline

Number of Vacancies

Applied Chemistry

4

Chemical Engineering

4

Applied Mathematics

11

Mathematics & Computing

2

Applied Physics

15

Engineering Physics

11

Automobile Engineering

12

Civil Engineering

20

Management (DSM)

10

Electronics & Communication Engineering

4

Electrical Engineering

8

Environmental Science & Engineering

6

Humanities (Economics)

5

Humanities (English)

3

Production Engineering

20

Mechanical Engineering

18

Information Technology

9

Software Engineering

3

Computer Science & Engineering

36

Economics (USME)

1

Design

3

Biotechnology

6

Geospatial Science

2

Geospatial Technology

6

Total

219

Steps to Apply for DTU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026

Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to complete the online application process-

  • Visit the official website of Delhi Technological University at dtu.ac.in.

  • The homepage will open now you have to visit the Job sections available there.

  • Now click on the online application link.

  • Fill the application form with personal, educational and professional information.

  • Upload the required documents such as photographs and signature.

  • Pay the application fees online.

  • Check all the details once and then submit the application form.

  • Download or print the application form for future references.

For more details and official updates related to the DTU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026 candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly. 



Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

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    First Published: Oct 23, 2026, 14:48 IST
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