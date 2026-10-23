DTU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 219 Posts, Check Direct Link Here
DTU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026 notification has been released for 219 vacancies across 24 disciplines. The online application process started from October 23, 2026. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website at dtu.ac.in until December 7, 2026. Check this article for discipline wise vacancies, eligibility criteria and other details.
Key Points
- DTU announced 219 Assistant Professor vacancies across 24 disciplines on Oct 22, 2026.
- Online application process for DTU Assistant Professor posts started Oct 23, 2026.
- The last date to apply online for these positions is December 7, 2026, by 5 PM.
DTU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: The Delhi Technological University (DTU) has officially released the notification of DTU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026 on October 22, 2026. Under this recruitment a total of 219 vacancies would be filled across 24 disciplines. The online application process started today October 23, 2026 at 11 AM. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the university’s official website at dtu.ac.in. This recruitment is mainly for regular and backlog vacancies along with a special drive for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD). The last date to apply online is December 7, 2026 by 5 PM.
DTU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
Interested candidates can apply online for the DTU Assistant Professor posts through the official university website. The application link has been activated from October 23, 2026. Applicants must check the eligibility requirements for their respective disciplines before the final submission of forms. Check the direct link to apply online and the official notification pdf in the table below.
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DTU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026 Link
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DTU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026 Official Notice
DTU Assistant Professor Notification 2026 Highlights
Candidates can check the important details related to the recruitment process in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Delhi Technological University (DTU)
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Post Name
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Assistant Professor
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Advertisement Number
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04/2026
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Total Vacancies
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219
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Disciplines
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24
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Application Start Date
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October 23, 2026 at 11 AM
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Last Date to Apply
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December 7, 2026, at 5 PM
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Application Mode
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Online
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Selection Process
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Screening, document verification, presentation and interview
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Official Website
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dtu.ac.in
DTU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must meet the educational qualifications and other details as mentioned in the official recruitment rules for the subjects they have opted for. The university has provided separate recruitment rules covering essential qualifications, branches and experience.
Candidates must read the detailed notification and discipline specific recruitment rules before applying.
DTU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Distribution
DTU has announced 219 Assistant Professor vacancies across 24 disciplines. The Computer Science and Engineering department has the highest number of posts followed by Civil Engineering and Production Engineering. Check the detailed vacancy distribution in the table below.
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Discipline
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Number of Vacancies
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Applied Chemistry
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4
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Chemical Engineering
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4
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Applied Mathematics
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11
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Mathematics & Computing
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2
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Applied Physics
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15
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Engineering Physics
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11
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Automobile Engineering
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12
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Civil Engineering
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20
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Management (DSM)
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10
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Electronics & Communication Engineering
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4
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Electrical Engineering
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8
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Environmental Science & Engineering
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6
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Humanities (Economics)
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5
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Humanities (English)
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3
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Production Engineering
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20
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Mechanical Engineering
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18
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Information Technology
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9
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Software Engineering
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3
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Computer Science & Engineering
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36
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Economics (USME)
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1
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Design
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3
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Biotechnology
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6
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Geospatial Science
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2
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Geospatial Technology
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6
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Total
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219
Steps to Apply for DTU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to complete the online application process-
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Visit the official website of Delhi Technological University at dtu.ac.in.
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The homepage will open now you have to visit the Job sections available there.
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Now click on the online application link.
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Fill the application form with personal, educational and professional information.
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Upload the required documents such as photographs and signature.
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Pay the application fees online.
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Check all the details once and then submit the application form.
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Download or print the application form for future references.
For more details and official updates related to the DTU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026 candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.