DTU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 219 Posts, Check Direct Link Here

DTU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: The Delhi Technological University (DTU) has officially released the notification of DTU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026 on October 22, 2026. Under this recruitment a total of 219 vacancies would be filled across 24 disciplines. The online application process started today October 23, 2026 at 11 AM. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the university’s official website at dtu.ac.in. This recruitment is mainly for regular and backlog vacancies along with a special drive for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD). The last date to apply online is December 7, 2026 by 5 PM.

DTU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

Interested candidates can apply online for the DTU Assistant Professor posts through the official university website. The application link has been activated from October 23, 2026. Applicants must check the eligibility requirements for their respective disciplines before the final submission of forms. Check the direct link to apply online and the official notification pdf in the table below.