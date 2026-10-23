RBI Exam Calendar 2027 (OUT): Check Grade B, Grade A and Other Posts Exam Dates

Key Points RBI released its Annual Recruitment Calendar 2027 for Class I Posts on Oct 22, 2026.

Grade B Phase I exam is scheduled for April 2027; Phase II in May/June 2027.

Grade A exam is scheduled for September 2027, with notification in July 2027.

RBI Exam Calendar 2027: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has officially released the Annual Recruitment Calendar for Class I Posts for the panel year 2027 on October 22, 2026. The calendar provides the tentative schedule for the Grade B (DR), Grade A (DR) and other officer level recruitment exams. Candidates who are preparing for RBI recruitment can check the expected notification months and examination dates from the official website of RBI at opportunities.rbi.org.in. The schedule includes Phase I and Phase II dates for Grade B while Grade A and other listed posts have single phase examination schedules. RBI Exam Calendar 2027: Overview The RBI recruitment calendar provides the proposed dates for notifications and examinations across different officer level posts. Candidates can refer to the following table for the key details.

Particulars Details Conducting Body Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Calendar Name Annual Recruitment Calendar 2027 Posts Covered Grade B, Grade A and other Class I posts Calendar Date October 22, 2026 Grade B Phase I Exam April 2027 Grade A Exam September 2027 Official Website rbi.org.in RBI Exam Calendar 2027 PDF Download Candidates can refer to the official RBI recruitment calendar to check the proposed examination schedule. The calendar provides information about the expected notification months and examination periods for various posts. The proposed calendar is tentative and liable to change depending on the circumstances. Check the direct link to download the RBI Exam Calendar 2027 below. RBI Exam Calendar Exam 2027 Click Here

RBI Grade B Exam Date 2027 According to the calendar the notification for RBI Grade B (DR) recruitment covering General, DEPR and DSIM streams is scheduled for February 2027. The examination will be conducted in two phases. Check details below. Event Tentative Schedule Notification February 2027 Phase I Examination April 2027 Phase II Examination May/June 2027 RBI Grade A Exam Date 2027 The RBI Grade A (DR) General recruitment notification is scheduled for the month July 2027. As per the annual calendar the exam will be conducted in a single phase in September 2027. Candidates must check the detailed advertisement for information related to eligibility, vacancies, the application process and the examination pattern. RBI Other Posts Exam Dates 2027 The calendar also provides us information about the five other Class I posts. Their proposed notification and examination schedules are given below.

Post Name Notification Examination Manager (Technical–Civil) February 2027 March/April 2027 Manager (Technical–Electrical) February 2027 March/April 2027 Legal Officer in Grade B February 2027 March/April 2027 Assistant Manager (Protocol & Security) February 2027 March/April 2027 Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha) February 2027 March/April 2027 All five posts have a single phase examination schedule according to the calendar. RBI Recruitment Calendar 2027: Important Dates Candidates can check the important details below. February 2027: Grade B and other listed posts notifications.

March/April 2027: Single phase examinations for other posts.

April 2027: Grade B Phase I examination.

May/June 2027: Grade B Phase II examination.

July 2027: Grade A General notification.

September 2027: Grade A General examination.