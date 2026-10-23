What are the Top 50 B-Schools in India? Check Fees, Placement, Ranking and ROI Analysis

MBA Admission 2026: To choose between the top 50 B-schools in India, candidates must check the fees, placement, and NIRF rankings. This offers a clear insight as to which school is best to invest on and bring high return on investment. To evaluate the best colleges among IIMs, IIT Management institutes etc to the highly regarded names in the private sector such as XLRI, ISB and MDI, candidates can find a complete analysis based on the key factors shared below. Most aspirants are confused about fee analysis, placement figures and Return on Investment (ROI). Whether you are eyeing high remunerative managerial roles in consultancy, finance or general management field, calculating NIRF rankings, cost of courses, and previous salary trends is extremely important to choose the right B-school and succeed in your career.

Check| IIM Ahmedabad Graduates' Median Salary Grew by 33% in 6 years, A Look at India's Top MBA College Top 50 B-Schools in India: NIRF Rankings and Fees The table highlights NIRF rankings and fees for top 50 B-schools in India. It compares the fees in India's top 50 B-Schools, where a two-year program range from about 100,000 to over 3 million rupees. Many central universities and some IITs like IIT Kanpur and Jamia Millia Islamia provide education at low costs. On the other hand, the best private universities and some of the older IIMs charge around Rs. 2.8 million to 3 million as per the brand value of the college and facilities. The cost of the program in a lot of cases matches with the rank of the institution, although there are some exceptions with highly ranked ones charging less than their peers.

Top 50 B-Schools in India: Average Placement Packages Among the top 50 B-schools in India, government management school remain at the top in offering high package in MBA. Meanwhile, the salaries vary greatly from one B-school to another in India. The average salary of top-notch B-schools is between less than 10 lakh and more than 30 lakh. The prominent B-schools claiming top-three positions in terms of salaries are IIM Mumbai, IIT Bombay, and XLRI Jamshedpur. The average salaries of the new Indian institutes of management and the best schools of IITs are in the range of 15 lakh to 25 lakh. S.No. NIRF Rank Institution Name City State Official Average Package (Latest Batch) 1 28 Jamia Millia Islamia New Delhi Delhi INR 10.80 LPA – 12.60 LPA 2 27 IIT Kanpur (DoMS) Kanpur Uttar Pradesh INR 17.20 LPA – 18.20 LPA 3 32 Chandigarh University Mohali Punjab INR 8.00 LPA – 9.54 LPA 4 48 IIT (ISM) Dhanbad Dhanbad Jharkhand INR 10.48 LPA – 11.75 LPA 5 44 Lovely Professional University (LPU) Phagwara Punjab INR 7.50 LPA – 9.00 LPA 6 22 IIT Roorkee (DoMS) Roorkee Uttarakhand INR 18.34 LPA – 19.30 LPA 7 13 IIT Madras (DoMS) Chennai Tamil Nadu INR 16.93 LPA – 20.19 LPA 8 26 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Coimbatore Tamil Nadu INR 8.22 LPA – 9.80 LPA 9 12 IIT Kharagpur (VGSoM) Kharagpur West Bengal INR 20.83 LPA – 22.13 LPA 10 42 IMI Kolkata Kolkata West Bengal INR 10.65 LPA – 12.00 LPA 11 47 Thapar Institute of Engg & Tech Patiala Punjab INR 8.20 LPA – 9.50 LPA 12 4 IIT Delhi (DMS) New Delhi Delhi INR 24.44 LPA – 25.82 LPA 13 49 Amity University Gautam Budh Nagar Uttar Pradesh INR 7.80 LPA – 9.00 LPA 14 41 Jaipuria Institute of Management Noida Uttar Pradesh INR 11.29 LPA – 12.30 LPA 15 14 IIT Bombay (SJMSOM) Mumbai Maharashtra INR 28.01 LPA – 28.88 LPA 16 34 IIM Sambalpur Sambalpur Odisha INR 16.64 LPA – 17.10 LPA 17 6 IIM Mumbai (formerly NITIE) Mumbai Maharashtra INR 29.00 LPA – 31.00 LPA 18 38 IIM Shillong Shillong Meghalaya INR 26.10 LPA – 26.96 LPA 19 46 ICFAI Foundation (IBS Hyderabad) Hyderabad Telangana INR 16.00 LPA – 17.20 LPA 20 36 UPES Dehradun Uttarakhand INR 16.50 LPA – 18.50 LPA 21 31 IIM Bodh Gaya Gaya Bihar INR 17.00 LPA – 18.20 LPA 22 35 IIM Jammu Jammu Jammu & Kashmir INR 17.15 LPA – 18.50 LPA 23 23 IIM Kashipur Kashipur Uttarakhand INR 17.30 LPA – 18.50 LPA 24 18 IIM Ranchi Ranchi Jharkhand INR 17.50 LPA – 18.50 LPA 25 39 TAPMI Manipal Manipal Karnataka INR 17.50 LPA – 18.80 LPA 26 19 IIM Rohtak Rohtak Haryana INR 17.90 LPA – 19.00 LPA 27 15 IIM Raipur Raipur Chhattisgarh INR 18.00 LPA – 19.00 LPA 28 29 IIM Visakhapatnam Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh INR 18.00 LPA – 19.20 LPA 29 25 IIM Nagpur Nagpur Maharashtra INR 18.90 LPA – 19.80 LPA 30 16 IIM Tiruchirappalli Tiruchirappalli Tamil Nadu INR 19.50 LPA – 21.00 LPA 31 21 IIM Udaipur Udaipur Rajasthan INR 19.50 LPA – 21.00 LPA 32 43 Goa Institute of Management (GIM) Sanquelim Goa INR 19.50 LPA – 21.00 LPA 33 50 Great Lakes (Gurgaon Campus) Gurgaon Haryana INR 19.80 Lakhs – 21.20 Lakhs 34 45 XIM University Bhubaneswar Odisha INR 20.00 Lakhs – 22.00 Lakhs 35 3 IIM Kozhikode Kozhikode Kerala INR 20.50 Lakhs – 22.50 Lakhs 36 37 Great Lakes (Chennai Campus) Chennai Tamil Nadu INR 20.50 Lakhs – 21.80 Lakhs 37 5 IIM Lucknow Lucknow Uttar Pradesh INR 20.75 Lakhs – 21.50 Lakhs 38 40 IMI Delhi New Delhi Delhi INR 20.80 Lakhs – 22.20 Lakhs 39 8 IIM Indore Indore Madhya Pradesh INR 21.00 Lakhs – 22.00 Lakhs 40 30 IMT Ghaziabad Ghaziabad Uttar Pradesh INR 21.00 Lakhs – 22.50 Lakhs 41 17 IIFT New Delhi New Delhi Delhi INR 21.50 Lakhs – 23.00 Lakhs 42 20 SPJIMR Mumbai Mumbai Maharashtra INR 22.50 Lakhs – 24.00 Lakhs 43 33 MICA Ahmedabad Gujarat INR 23.00 Lakhs – 25.00 Lakhs 44 24 NMIMS Mumbai Mumbai Maharashtra INR 24.00 Lakhs – 26.00 Lakhs 45 11 SIBM Pune Pune Maharashtra INR 24.20 Lakhs – 26.80 Lakhs 46 2 IIM Bangalore Bengaluru Karnataka INR 24.50 Lakhs – 25.00 Lakhs 47 1 IIM Ahmedabad Ahmedabad Gujarat INR 25.00 Lakhs – 26.00 Lakhs 48 9 MDI Gurugram Gurugram Haryana INR 25.00 Lakhs – 26.50 Lakhs 49 7 IIM Calcutta Kolkata West Bengal INR 27.00 Lakhs – 28.00 Lakhs 50 10 XLRI Jamshedpur Jamshedpur Jharkhand INR 28.00 Lakhs – 30.00 Lakhs

MBA in 2026: ROI Analysis As per the fees and placement package offered by each management institutions, here are the key observations and analysis to understand the return on investment. Among the various institutes providing management education in India, the Central universities and the IIT management institutes have the best Return on Investment ratios. Jamia Millia Islamia (with a fee of around INR 1 lakh and an average package of around INR 11.7 lakh per annum) gives a return of over 10 times on the investment made. This is also true for IIT Kanpur and IIT Delhi with the average package of approximately INR 17.7 Lakh and INR 25.1 lakh respectively, and fee of INR 4 lakh and INR 12.4 lakh respectively.

The second and third generation IIMs (which are ranked between 15 and 38) charge between INR 14.2 lakh and INR 19.5 lakh along with an average CTC between INR 15.5 lakh and INR 22.1 lakh (such as IIM Raipur, IIM Ranchi, and IIM Tiruchirappalli) thus yielding an ROI of between 1.0 and 1.2.

The top 10 IIMs charge extremely high tuition fees ranging from INR 20.5 lakh to INR 28 lakh while giving a salary package of approximately INR 28 lakh to 35.9 lakh with IIM Bangalore being at INR 35.61 lakh and IIM Calcutta at INR 34.63 lakh.

Prestigious private B-Schools (XLRI, MDI, SPJIMR, SIBM, NMIMS) have fee ranges falling between INR 22.5 Lakhs and 30.0 Lakhs. SPJIMR Mumbai (Fee: ~INR 23.25 L, Avg Package: INR 33.01 LPA) tops the list among private institutions with respect to placement yield per fee amount.