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What are the Top 50 B-Schools in India? Check Fees, Placement, Ranking and ROI Analysis

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Oct 23, 2026, 16:04 IST

This article provides a comprehensive analysis of the top 50 B-schools in India for MBA admissions in 2026, comparing their fees, placement statistics, and NIRF rankings. It helps candidates evaluate institutions like IIMs, IITs, and private B-schools based on return on investment to make informed decisions.

What are the Top 50 B-Schools in India? Check Fees, Placement, Ranking and ROI Analysis
What are the Top 50 B-Schools in India? Check Fees, Placement, Ranking and ROI Analysis

MBA Admission 2026: To choose between the top 50 B-schools in India, candidates must check the fees, placement, and NIRF rankings. This offers a clear insight as to which school is best to invest on and bring high return on investment. To evaluate the best colleges among IIMs, IIT Management institutes etc to the highly regarded names in the private sector such as XLRI, ISB and MDI, candidates can find a complete analysis based on the key factors shared below. 

Most aspirants are confused about fee analysis, placement figures and Return on Investment (ROI). Whether you are eyeing high remunerative managerial roles in consultancy, finance or general management field, calculating NIRF rankings, cost of courses, and previous salary trends is extremely important to choose the right B-school and succeed in your career.

Check| IIM Ahmedabad Graduates' Median Salary Grew by 33% in 6 years, A Look at India's Top MBA College

Top 50 B-Schools in India: NIRF Rankings and Fees 

The table highlights NIRF rankings and fees for top 50 B-schools in India. It compares the fees in India's top 50 B-Schools, where a two-year program range from about 100,000 to over 3 million rupees. 

Many central universities and some IITs like IIT Kanpur and Jamia Millia Islamia provide education at low costs. On the other hand, the best private universities and some of the older IIMs charge around Rs. 2.8 million to 3 million as per the brand value of the college and facilities. The cost of the program in a lot of cases matches with the rank of the institution, although there are some exceptions with highly ranked ones charging less than their peers.

S.No.

NIRF Rank

Institution Name

City

State

Official 2-Year Program Fee Range

1

28

Jamia Millia Islamia

New Delhi

Delhi

INR 0.95 Lakhs – 1.10 Lakhs

2

27

IIT Kanpur (DoMS)

Kanpur

Uttar Pradesh

INR 3.50 Lakhs – 4.50 Lakhs

3

32

Chandigarh University

Mohali

Punjab

INR 5.80 Lakhs – 6.80 Lakhs

4

48

IIT (ISM) Dhanbad

Dhanbad

Jharkhand

INR 6.50 Lakhs – 7.50 Lakhs

5

44

Lovely Professional University (LPU)

Phagwara

Punjab

INR 8.00 Lakhs – 9.60 Lakhs

6

22

IIT Roorkee (DoMS)

Roorkee

Uttarakhand

INR 9.50 Lakhs – 10.50 Lakhs

7

13

IIT Madras (DoMS)

Chennai

Tamil Nadu

INR 11.00 Lakhs – 12.00 Lakhs

8

26

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu

INR 11.20 Lakhs – 13.50 Lakhs

9

12

IIT Kharagpur (VGSoM)

Kharagpur

West Bengal

INR 11.50 Lakhs – 12.50 Lakhs

10

42

IMI Kolkata

Kolkata

West Bengal

INR 11.50 Lakhs – 13.00 Lakhs

11

47

Thapar Institute of Engg & Tech

Patiala

Punjab

INR 11.80 Lakhs – 13.20 Lakhs

12

4

IIT Delhi (DMS)

New Delhi

Delhi

INR 12.00 Lakhs – 12.80 Lakhs

13

49

Amity University

Gautam Budh Nagar

Uttar Pradesh

INR 12.50 Lakhs – 14.50 Lakhs

14

41

Jaipuria Institute of Management

Noida

Uttar Pradesh

INR 13.50 Lakhs – 14.75 Lakhs

15

14

IIT Bombay (SJMSOM)

Mumbai

Maharashtra

INR 14.00 Lakhs – 15.55 Lakhs

16

34

IIM Sambalpur

Sambalpur

Odisha

INR 14.20 Lakhs – 15.50 Lakhs

17

6

IIM Mumbai (formerly NITIE)

Mumbai

Maharashtra

INR 14.60 Lakhs – 15.00 Lakhs

18

38

IIM Shillong

Shillong

Meghalaya

INR 15.00 Lakhs – 16.50 Lakhs

19

46

ICFAI Foundation (IBS Hyderabad)

Hyderabad

Telangana

INR 16.00 Lakhs – 17.20 Lakhs

20

36

UPES

Dehradun

Uttarakhand

INR 16.50 Lakhs – 18.50 Lakhs

21

31

IIM Bodh Gaya

Gaya

Bihar

INR 17.00 Lakhs – 18.20 Lakhs

22

35

IIM Jammu

Jammu

Jammu & Kashmir

INR 17.15 Lakhs – 18.50 Lakhs

23

23

IIM Kashipur

Kashipur

Uttarakhand

INR 17.30 Lakhs – 18.50 Lakhs

24

18

IIM Ranchi

Ranchi

Jharkhand

INR 17.50 Lakhs – 18.50 Lakhs

25

39

TAPMI Manipal

Manipal

Karnataka

INR 17.50 Lakhs – 18.80 Lakhs

26

19

IIM Rohtak

Rohtak

Haryana

INR 17.90 Lakhs – 19.00 Lakhs

27

15

IIM Raipur

Raipur

Chhattisgarh

INR 18.00 Lakhs – 19.00 Lakhs

28

29

IIM Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh

INR 18.00 Lakhs – 19.20 Lakhs

29

25

IIM Nagpur

Nagpur

Maharashtra

INR 18.90 Lakhs – 19.80 Lakhs

30

16

IIM Tiruchirappalli

Tiruchirappalli

Tamil Nadu

INR 19.50 Lakhs – 21.00 Lakhs

31

21

IIM Udaipur

Udaipur

Rajasthan

INR 19.50 Lakhs – 21.00 Lakhs

32

43

Goa Institute of Management (GIM)

Sanquelim

Goa

INR 19.50 Lakhs – 21.00 Lakhs

33

50

Great Lakes (Gurgaon Campus)

Gurgaon

Haryana

INR 19.80 Lakhs – 21.20 Lakhs

34

45

XIM University

Bhubaneswar

Odisha

INR 20.00 Lakhs – 22.00 Lakhs

35

3

IIM Kozhikode

Kozhikode

Kerala

INR 20.50 Lakhs – 22.50 Lakhs

36

37

Great Lakes (Chennai Campus)

Chennai

Tamil Nadu

INR 20.50 Lakhs – 21.80 Lakhs

37

5

IIM Lucknow

Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh

INR 20.75 Lakhs – 21.50 Lakhs

38

40

IMI Delhi

New Delhi

Delhi

INR 20.80 Lakhs – 22.20 Lakhs

39

8

IIM Indore

Indore

Madhya Pradesh

INR 21.00 Lakhs – 22.00 Lakhs

40

30

IMT Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad

Uttar Pradesh

INR 21.00 Lakhs – 22.50 Lakhs

41

17

IIFT New Delhi

New Delhi

Delhi

INR 21.50 Lakhs – 23.00 Lakhs

42

20

SPJIMR Mumbai

Mumbai

Maharashtra

INR 22.50 Lakhs – 24.00 Lakhs

43

33

MICA

Ahmedabad

Gujarat

INR 23.00 Lakhs – 25.00 Lakhs

44

24

NMIMS Mumbai

Mumbai

Maharashtra

INR 24.00 Lakhs – 26.00 Lakhs

45

11

SIBM Pune

Pune

Maharashtra

INR 24.20 Lakhs – 26.80 Lakhs

46

2

IIM Bangalore

Bengaluru

Karnataka

INR 24.50 Lakhs – 25.00 Lakhs

47

1

IIM Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad

Gujarat

INR 25.00 Lakhs – 26.00 Lakhs

48

9

MDI Gurugram

Gurugram

Haryana

INR 25.00 Lakhs – 26.50 Lakhs

49

7

IIM Calcutta

Kolkata

West Bengal

INR 27.00 Lakhs – 28.00 Lakhs

50

10

XLRI Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur

Jharkhand

INR 28.00 Lakhs – 30.00 Lakhs

Top 50 B-Schools in India: Average Placement Packages 

Among the top 50 B-schools in India, government management school remain at the top in offering high package in MBA. Meanwhile, the salaries vary greatly from one B-school to another in India. The average salary of top-notch B-schools is between less than 10 lakh and more than 30 lakh. The prominent B-schools claiming top-three positions in terms of salaries are IIM Mumbai, IIT Bombay, and XLRI Jamshedpur. The average salaries of the new Indian institutes of management and the best schools of IITs are in the range of 15 lakh to 25 lakh.

S.No.

NIRF Rank

Institution Name

City

State

Official Average Package (Latest Batch)

1

28

Jamia Millia Islamia

New Delhi

Delhi

INR 10.80 LPA – 12.60 LPA

2

27

IIT Kanpur (DoMS)

Kanpur

Uttar Pradesh

INR 17.20 LPA – 18.20 LPA

3

32

Chandigarh University

Mohali

Punjab

INR 8.00 LPA – 9.54 LPA

4

48

IIT (ISM) Dhanbad

Dhanbad

Jharkhand

INR 10.48 LPA – 11.75 LPA

5

44

Lovely Professional University (LPU)

Phagwara

Punjab

INR 7.50 LPA – 9.00 LPA

6

22

IIT Roorkee (DoMS)

Roorkee

Uttarakhand

INR 18.34 LPA – 19.30 LPA

7

13

IIT Madras (DoMS)

Chennai

Tamil Nadu

INR 16.93 LPA – 20.19 LPA

8

26

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu

INR 8.22 LPA – 9.80 LPA

9

12

IIT Kharagpur (VGSoM)

Kharagpur

West Bengal

INR 20.83 LPA – 22.13 LPA

10

42

IMI Kolkata

Kolkata

West Bengal

INR 10.65 LPA – 12.00 LPA

11

47

Thapar Institute of Engg & Tech

Patiala

Punjab

INR 8.20 LPA – 9.50 LPA

12

4

IIT Delhi (DMS)

New Delhi

Delhi

INR 24.44 LPA – 25.82 LPA

13

49

Amity University

Gautam Budh Nagar

Uttar Pradesh

INR 7.80 LPA – 9.00 LPA

14

41

Jaipuria Institute of Management

Noida

Uttar Pradesh

INR 11.29 LPA – 12.30 LPA

15

14

IIT Bombay (SJMSOM)

Mumbai

Maharashtra

INR 28.01 LPA – 28.88 LPA

16

34

IIM Sambalpur

Sambalpur

Odisha

INR 16.64 LPA – 17.10 LPA

17

6

IIM Mumbai (formerly NITIE)

Mumbai

Maharashtra

INR 29.00 LPA – 31.00 LPA

18

38

IIM Shillong

Shillong

Meghalaya

INR 26.10 LPA – 26.96 LPA

19

46

ICFAI Foundation (IBS Hyderabad)

Hyderabad

Telangana

INR 16.00 LPA – 17.20 LPA

20

36

UPES

Dehradun

Uttarakhand

INR 16.50 LPA – 18.50 LPA

21

31

IIM Bodh Gaya

Gaya

Bihar

INR 17.00 LPA – 18.20 LPA

22

35

IIM Jammu

Jammu

Jammu & Kashmir

INR 17.15 LPA – 18.50 LPA

23

23

IIM Kashipur

Kashipur

Uttarakhand

INR 17.30 LPA – 18.50 LPA

24

18

IIM Ranchi

Ranchi

Jharkhand

INR 17.50 LPA – 18.50 LPA

25

39

TAPMI Manipal

Manipal

Karnataka

INR 17.50 LPA – 18.80 LPA

26

19

IIM Rohtak

Rohtak

Haryana

INR 17.90 LPA – 19.00 LPA

27

15

IIM Raipur

Raipur

Chhattisgarh

INR 18.00 LPA – 19.00 LPA

28

29

IIM Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh

INR 18.00 LPA – 19.20 LPA

29

25

IIM Nagpur

Nagpur

Maharashtra

INR 18.90 LPA – 19.80 LPA

30

16

IIM Tiruchirappalli

Tiruchirappalli

Tamil Nadu

INR 19.50 LPA – 21.00 LPA

31

21

IIM Udaipur

Udaipur

Rajasthan

INR 19.50 LPA – 21.00 LPA

32

43

Goa Institute of Management (GIM)

Sanquelim

Goa

INR 19.50 LPA – 21.00 LPA

33

50

Great Lakes (Gurgaon Campus)

Gurgaon

Haryana

INR 19.80 Lakhs – 21.20 Lakhs

34

45

XIM University

Bhubaneswar

Odisha

INR 20.00 Lakhs – 22.00 Lakhs

35

3

IIM Kozhikode

Kozhikode

Kerala

INR 20.50 Lakhs – 22.50 Lakhs

36

37

Great Lakes (Chennai Campus)

Chennai

Tamil Nadu

INR 20.50 Lakhs – 21.80 Lakhs

37

5

IIM Lucknow

Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh

INR 20.75 Lakhs – 21.50 Lakhs

38

40

IMI Delhi

New Delhi

Delhi

INR 20.80 Lakhs – 22.20 Lakhs

39

8

IIM Indore

Indore

Madhya Pradesh

INR 21.00 Lakhs – 22.00 Lakhs

40

30

IMT Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad

Uttar Pradesh

INR 21.00 Lakhs – 22.50 Lakhs

41

17

IIFT New Delhi

New Delhi

Delhi

INR 21.50 Lakhs – 23.00 Lakhs

42

20

SPJIMR Mumbai

Mumbai

Maharashtra

INR 22.50 Lakhs – 24.00 Lakhs

43

33

MICA

Ahmedabad

Gujarat

INR 23.00 Lakhs – 25.00 Lakhs

44

24

NMIMS Mumbai

Mumbai

Maharashtra

INR 24.00 Lakhs – 26.00 Lakhs

45

11

SIBM Pune

Pune

Maharashtra

INR 24.20 Lakhs – 26.80 Lakhs

46

2

IIM Bangalore

Bengaluru

Karnataka

INR 24.50 Lakhs – 25.00 Lakhs

47

1

IIM Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad

Gujarat

INR 25.00 Lakhs – 26.00 Lakhs

48

9

MDI Gurugram

Gurugram

Haryana

INR 25.00 Lakhs – 26.50 Lakhs

49

7

IIM Calcutta

Kolkata

West Bengal

INR 27.00 Lakhs – 28.00 Lakhs

50

10

XLRI Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur

Jharkhand

INR 28.00 Lakhs – 30.00 Lakhs

MBA in 2026: ROI Analysis

As per the fees and placement package offered by each management institutions, here are the key observations and analysis to understand the return on investment. 

  • Among the various institutes providing management education in India, the Central universities and the IIT management institutes have the best Return on Investment ratios. Jamia Millia Islamia (with a fee of around INR 1 lakh and an average package of around INR 11.7 lakh per annum) gives a return of over 10 times on the investment made. This is also true for IIT Kanpur and IIT Delhi with the average package of approximately INR 17.7 Lakh and INR 25.1 lakh respectively, and fee of INR 4 lakh and INR 12.4 lakh respectively.

  • The second and third generation IIMs (which are ranked between 15 and 38) charge between INR 14.2 lakh and INR 19.5 lakh along with an average CTC between INR 15.5 lakh and INR 22.1 lakh (such as IIM Raipur, IIM Ranchi, and IIM Tiruchirappalli) thus yielding an ROI of between 1.0 and 1.2. 

  • The top 10 IIMs charge extremely high tuition fees ranging from INR 20.5 lakh to INR 28 lakh while giving a salary package of approximately INR 28 lakh to 35.9 lakh with IIM Bangalore being at INR 35.61 lakh and IIM Calcutta at INR 34.63 lakh.

  • Prestigious private B-Schools (XLRI, MDI, SPJIMR, SIBM, NMIMS) have fee ranges falling between INR 22.5 Lakhs and 30.0 Lakhs. SPJIMR Mumbai (Fee: ~INR 23.25 L, Avg Package: INR 33.01 LPA) tops the list among private institutions with respect to placement yield per fee amount.

Final Takeaway

The IIT B-Schools (SJMSOM, DMS, VGSoM, DoMS) are the ideal financial option for those attempting to acquire the most prestigious management programs without incurring debt. 

However, the leading private institutions charge fees equal to or more than those of the best IIMs, applicants must pay close attention to the median vs. average salary figures while deciding among schools.

Read MoreInside IIM Ahmedabad Admission Data 2026: Check CAT Cutoffs & RTI Insights

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Oct 23, 2026, 16:04 IST
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