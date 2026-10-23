What are the Top 50 B-Schools in India? Check Fees, Placement, Ranking and ROI Analysis
This article provides a comprehensive analysis of the top 50 B-schools in India for MBA admissions in 2026, comparing their fees, placement statistics, and NIRF rankings. It helps candidates evaluate institutions like IIMs, IITs, and private B-schools based on return on investment to make informed decisions.
MBA Admission 2026: To choose between the top 50 B-schools in India, candidates must check the fees, placement, and NIRF rankings. This offers a clear insight as to which school is best to invest on and bring high return on investment. To evaluate the best colleges among IIMs, IIT Management institutes etc to the highly regarded names in the private sector such as XLRI, ISB and MDI, candidates can find a complete analysis based on the key factors shared below.
Most aspirants are confused about fee analysis, placement figures and Return on Investment (ROI). Whether you are eyeing high remunerative managerial roles in consultancy, finance or general management field, calculating NIRF rankings, cost of courses, and previous salary trends is extremely important to choose the right B-school and succeed in your career.
Check| IIM Ahmedabad Graduates' Median Salary Grew by 33% in 6 years, A Look at India's Top MBA College
Top 50 B-Schools in India: NIRF Rankings and Fees
The table highlights NIRF rankings and fees for top 50 B-schools in India. It compares the fees in India's top 50 B-Schools, where a two-year program range from about 100,000 to over 3 million rupees.
Many central universities and some IITs like IIT Kanpur and Jamia Millia Islamia provide education at low costs. On the other hand, the best private universities and some of the older IIMs charge around Rs. 2.8 million to 3 million as per the brand value of the college and facilities. The cost of the program in a lot of cases matches with the rank of the institution, although there are some exceptions with highly ranked ones charging less than their peers.
|
S.No.
|
NIRF Rank
|
Institution Name
|
City
|
State
|
Official 2-Year Program Fee Range
|
1
|
28
|
New Delhi
|
Delhi
|
INR 0.95 Lakhs – 1.10 Lakhs
|
2
|
27
|
Kanpur
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
INR 3.50 Lakhs – 4.50 Lakhs
|
3
|
32
|
Mohali
|
Punjab
|
INR 5.80 Lakhs – 6.80 Lakhs
|
4
|
48
|
Dhanbad
|
Jharkhand
|
INR 6.50 Lakhs – 7.50 Lakhs
|
5
|
44
|
Phagwara
|
Punjab
|
INR 8.00 Lakhs – 9.60 Lakhs
|
6
|
22
|
IIT Roorkee (DoMS)
|
Roorkee
|
Uttarakhand
|
INR 9.50 Lakhs – 10.50 Lakhs
|
7
|
13
|
IIT Madras (DoMS)
|
Chennai
|
Tamil Nadu
|
INR 11.00 Lakhs – 12.00 Lakhs
|
8
|
26
|
Coimbatore
|
Tamil Nadu
|
INR 11.20 Lakhs – 13.50 Lakhs
|
9
|
12
|
Kharagpur
|
West Bengal
|
INR 11.50 Lakhs – 12.50 Lakhs
|
10
|
42
|
Kolkata
|
West Bengal
|
INR 11.50 Lakhs – 13.00 Lakhs
|
11
|
47
|
Patiala
|
Punjab
|
INR 11.80 Lakhs – 13.20 Lakhs
|
12
|
4
|
New Delhi
|
Delhi
|
INR 12.00 Lakhs – 12.80 Lakhs
|
13
|
49
|
Gautam Budh Nagar
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
INR 12.50 Lakhs – 14.50 Lakhs
|
14
|
41
|
Noida
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
INR 13.50 Lakhs – 14.75 Lakhs
|
15
|
14
|
Mumbai
|
Maharashtra
|
INR 14.00 Lakhs – 15.55 Lakhs
|
16
|
34
|
Sambalpur
|
Odisha
|
INR 14.20 Lakhs – 15.50 Lakhs
|
17
|
6
|
Mumbai
|
Maharashtra
|
INR 14.60 Lakhs – 15.00 Lakhs
|
18
|
38
|
Shillong
|
Meghalaya
|
INR 15.00 Lakhs – 16.50 Lakhs
|
19
|
46
|
ICFAI Foundation (IBS Hyderabad)
|
Hyderabad
|
Telangana
|
INR 16.00 Lakhs – 17.20 Lakhs
|
20
|
36
|
UPES
|
Dehradun
|
Uttarakhand
|
INR 16.50 Lakhs – 18.50 Lakhs
|
21
|
31
|
IIM Bodh Gaya
|
Gaya
|
Bihar
|
INR 17.00 Lakhs – 18.20 Lakhs
|
22
|
35
|
IIM Jammu
|
Jammu
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
INR 17.15 Lakhs – 18.50 Lakhs
|
23
|
23
|
IIM Kashipur
|
Kashipur
|
Uttarakhand
|
INR 17.30 Lakhs – 18.50 Lakhs
|
24
|
18
|
IIM Ranchi
|
Ranchi
|
Jharkhand
|
INR 17.50 Lakhs – 18.50 Lakhs
|
25
|
39
|
TAPMI Manipal
|
Manipal
|
Karnataka
|
INR 17.50 Lakhs – 18.80 Lakhs
|
26
|
19
|
IIM Rohtak
|
Rohtak
|
Haryana
|
INR 17.90 Lakhs – 19.00 Lakhs
|
27
|
15
|
IIM Raipur
|
Raipur
|
Chhattisgarh
|
INR 18.00 Lakhs – 19.00 Lakhs
|
28
|
29
|
IIM Visakhapatnam
|
Visakhapatnam
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
INR 18.00 Lakhs – 19.20 Lakhs
|
29
|
25
|
IIM Nagpur
|
Nagpur
|
Maharashtra
|
INR 18.90 Lakhs – 19.80 Lakhs
|
30
|
16
|
IIM Tiruchirappalli
|
Tiruchirappalli
|
Tamil Nadu
|
INR 19.50 Lakhs – 21.00 Lakhs
|
31
|
21
|
IIM Udaipur
|
Udaipur
|
Rajasthan
|
INR 19.50 Lakhs – 21.00 Lakhs
|
32
|
43
|
Goa Institute of Management (GIM)
|
Sanquelim
|
Goa
|
INR 19.50 Lakhs – 21.00 Lakhs
|
33
|
50
|
Great Lakes (Gurgaon Campus)
|
Gurgaon
|
Haryana
|
INR 19.80 Lakhs – 21.20 Lakhs
|
34
|
45
|
XIM University
|
Bhubaneswar
|
Odisha
|
INR 20.00 Lakhs – 22.00 Lakhs
|
35
|
3
|
IIM Kozhikode
|
Kozhikode
|
Kerala
|
INR 20.50 Lakhs – 22.50 Lakhs
|
36
|
37
|
Great Lakes (Chennai Campus)
|
Chennai
|
Tamil Nadu
|
INR 20.50 Lakhs – 21.80 Lakhs
|
37
|
5
|
IIM Lucknow
|
Lucknow
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
INR 20.75 Lakhs – 21.50 Lakhs
|
38
|
40
|
IMI Delhi
|
New Delhi
|
Delhi
|
INR 20.80 Lakhs – 22.20 Lakhs
|
39
|
8
|
IIM Indore
|
Indore
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
INR 21.00 Lakhs – 22.00 Lakhs
|
40
|
30
|
IMT Ghaziabad
|
Ghaziabad
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
INR 21.00 Lakhs – 22.50 Lakhs
|
41
|
17
|
IIFT New Delhi
|
New Delhi
|
Delhi
|
INR 21.50 Lakhs – 23.00 Lakhs
|
42
|
20
|
SPJIMR Mumbai
|
Mumbai
|
Maharashtra
|
INR 22.50 Lakhs – 24.00 Lakhs
|
43
|
33
|
MICA
|
Ahmedabad
|
Gujarat
|
INR 23.00 Lakhs – 25.00 Lakhs
|
44
|
24
|
NMIMS Mumbai
|
Mumbai
|
Maharashtra
|
INR 24.00 Lakhs – 26.00 Lakhs
|
45
|
11
|
SIBM Pune
|
Pune
|
Maharashtra
|
INR 24.20 Lakhs – 26.80 Lakhs
|
46
|
2
|
IIM Bangalore
|
Bengaluru
|
Karnataka
|
INR 24.50 Lakhs – 25.00 Lakhs
|
47
|
1
|
IIM Ahmedabad
|
Ahmedabad
|
Gujarat
|
INR 25.00 Lakhs – 26.00 Lakhs
|
48
|
9
|
MDI Gurugram
|
Gurugram
|
Haryana
|
INR 25.00 Lakhs – 26.50 Lakhs
|
49
|
7
|
IIM Calcutta
|
Kolkata
|
West Bengal
|
INR 27.00 Lakhs – 28.00 Lakhs
|
50
|
10
|
XLRI Jamshedpur
|
Jamshedpur
|
Jharkhand
|
INR 28.00 Lakhs – 30.00 Lakhs
Top 50 B-Schools in India: Average Placement Packages
Among the top 50 B-schools in India, government management school remain at the top in offering high package in MBA. Meanwhile, the salaries vary greatly from one B-school to another in India. The average salary of top-notch B-schools is between less than 10 lakh and more than 30 lakh. The prominent B-schools claiming top-three positions in terms of salaries are IIM Mumbai, IIT Bombay, and XLRI Jamshedpur. The average salaries of the new Indian institutes of management and the best schools of IITs are in the range of 15 lakh to 25 lakh.
|
S.No.
|
NIRF Rank
|
Institution Name
|
City
|
State
|
Official Average Package (Latest Batch)
|
1
|
28
|
Jamia Millia Islamia
|
New Delhi
|
Delhi
|
INR 10.80 LPA – 12.60 LPA
|
2
|
27
|
IIT Kanpur (DoMS)
|
Kanpur
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
INR 17.20 LPA – 18.20 LPA
|
3
|
32
|
Chandigarh University
|
Mohali
|
Punjab
|
INR 8.00 LPA – 9.54 LPA
|
4
|
48
|
IIT (ISM) Dhanbad
|
Dhanbad
|
Jharkhand
|
INR 10.48 LPA – 11.75 LPA
|
5
|
44
|
Lovely Professional University (LPU)
|
Phagwara
|
Punjab
|
INR 7.50 LPA – 9.00 LPA
|
6
|
22
|
IIT Roorkee (DoMS)
|
Roorkee
|
Uttarakhand
|
INR 18.34 LPA – 19.30 LPA
|
7
|
13
|
IIT Madras (DoMS)
|
Chennai
|
Tamil Nadu
|
INR 16.93 LPA – 20.19 LPA
|
8
|
26
|
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
|
Coimbatore
|
Tamil Nadu
|
INR 8.22 LPA – 9.80 LPA
|
9
|
12
|
IIT Kharagpur (VGSoM)
|
Kharagpur
|
West Bengal
|
INR 20.83 LPA – 22.13 LPA
|
10
|
42
|
IMI Kolkata
|
Kolkata
|
West Bengal
|
INR 10.65 LPA – 12.00 LPA
|
11
|
47
|
Thapar Institute of Engg & Tech
|
Patiala
|
Punjab
|
INR 8.20 LPA – 9.50 LPA
|
12
|
4
|
IIT Delhi (DMS)
|
New Delhi
|
Delhi
|
INR 24.44 LPA – 25.82 LPA
|
13
|
49
|
Amity University
|
Gautam Budh Nagar
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
INR 7.80 LPA – 9.00 LPA
|
14
|
41
|
Jaipuria Institute of Management
|
Noida
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
INR 11.29 LPA – 12.30 LPA
|
15
|
14
|
IIT Bombay (SJMSOM)
|
Mumbai
|
Maharashtra
|
INR 28.01 LPA – 28.88 LPA
|
16
|
34
|
IIM Sambalpur
|
Sambalpur
|
Odisha
|
INR 16.64 LPA – 17.10 LPA
|
17
|
6
|
IIM Mumbai (formerly NITIE)
|
Mumbai
|
Maharashtra
|
INR 29.00 LPA – 31.00 LPA
|
18
|
38
|
IIM Shillong
|
Shillong
|
Meghalaya
|
INR 26.10 LPA – 26.96 LPA
|
19
|
46
|
ICFAI Foundation (IBS Hyderabad)
|
Hyderabad
|
Telangana
|
INR 16.00 LPA – 17.20 LPA
|
20
|
36
|
UPES
|
Dehradun
|
Uttarakhand
|
INR 16.50 LPA – 18.50 LPA
|
21
|
31
|
IIM Bodh Gaya
|
Gaya
|
Bihar
|
INR 17.00 LPA – 18.20 LPA
|
22
|
35
|
IIM Jammu
|
Jammu
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
INR 17.15 LPA – 18.50 LPA
|
23
|
23
|
IIM Kashipur
|
Kashipur
|
Uttarakhand
|
INR 17.30 LPA – 18.50 LPA
|
24
|
18
|
IIM Ranchi
|
Ranchi
|
Jharkhand
|
INR 17.50 LPA – 18.50 LPA
|
25
|
39
|
TAPMI Manipal
|
Manipal
|
Karnataka
|
INR 17.50 LPA – 18.80 LPA
|
26
|
19
|
IIM Rohtak
|
Rohtak
|
Haryana
|
INR 17.90 LPA – 19.00 LPA
|
27
|
15
|
IIM Raipur
|
Raipur
|
Chhattisgarh
|
INR 18.00 LPA – 19.00 LPA
|
28
|
29
|
IIM Visakhapatnam
|
Visakhapatnam
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
INR 18.00 LPA – 19.20 LPA
|
29
|
25
|
IIM Nagpur
|
Nagpur
|
Maharashtra
|
INR 18.90 LPA – 19.80 LPA
|
30
|
16
|
IIM Tiruchirappalli
|
Tiruchirappalli
|
Tamil Nadu
|
INR 19.50 LPA – 21.00 LPA
|
31
|
21
|
IIM Udaipur
|
Udaipur
|
Rajasthan
|
INR 19.50 LPA – 21.00 LPA
|
32
|
43
|
Goa Institute of Management (GIM)
|
Sanquelim
|
Goa
|
INR 19.50 LPA – 21.00 LPA
|
33
|
50
|
Great Lakes (Gurgaon Campus)
|
Gurgaon
|
Haryana
|
INR 19.80 Lakhs – 21.20 Lakhs
|
34
|
45
|
XIM University
|
Bhubaneswar
|
Odisha
|
INR 20.00 Lakhs – 22.00 Lakhs
|
35
|
3
|
IIM Kozhikode
|
Kozhikode
|
Kerala
|
INR 20.50 Lakhs – 22.50 Lakhs
|
36
|
37
|
Great Lakes (Chennai Campus)
|
Chennai
|
Tamil Nadu
|
INR 20.50 Lakhs – 21.80 Lakhs
|
37
|
5
|
IIM Lucknow
|
Lucknow
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
INR 20.75 Lakhs – 21.50 Lakhs
|
38
|
40
|
IMI Delhi
|
New Delhi
|
Delhi
|
INR 20.80 Lakhs – 22.20 Lakhs
|
39
|
8
|
IIM Indore
|
Indore
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
INR 21.00 Lakhs – 22.00 Lakhs
|
40
|
30
|
IMT Ghaziabad
|
Ghaziabad
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
INR 21.00 Lakhs – 22.50 Lakhs
|
41
|
17
|
IIFT New Delhi
|
New Delhi
|
Delhi
|
INR 21.50 Lakhs – 23.00 Lakhs
|
42
|
20
|
SPJIMR Mumbai
|
Mumbai
|
Maharashtra
|
INR 22.50 Lakhs – 24.00 Lakhs
|
43
|
33
|
MICA
|
Ahmedabad
|
Gujarat
|
INR 23.00 Lakhs – 25.00 Lakhs
|
44
|
24
|
NMIMS Mumbai
|
Mumbai
|
Maharashtra
|
INR 24.00 Lakhs – 26.00 Lakhs
|
45
|
11
|
SIBM Pune
|
Pune
|
Maharashtra
|
INR 24.20 Lakhs – 26.80 Lakhs
|
46
|
2
|
IIM Bangalore
|
Bengaluru
|
Karnataka
|
INR 24.50 Lakhs – 25.00 Lakhs
|
47
|
1
|
IIM Ahmedabad
|
Ahmedabad
|
Gujarat
|
INR 25.00 Lakhs – 26.00 Lakhs
|
48
|
9
|
MDI Gurugram
|
Gurugram
|
Haryana
|
INR 25.00 Lakhs – 26.50 Lakhs
|
49
|
7
|
IIM Calcutta
|
Kolkata
|
West Bengal
|
INR 27.00 Lakhs – 28.00 Lakhs
|
50
|
10
|
XLRI Jamshedpur
|
Jamshedpur
|
Jharkhand
|
INR 28.00 Lakhs – 30.00 Lakhs
MBA in 2026: ROI Analysis
As per the fees and placement package offered by each management institutions, here are the key observations and analysis to understand the return on investment.
-
Among the various institutes providing management education in India, the Central universities and the IIT management institutes have the best Return on Investment ratios. Jamia Millia Islamia (with a fee of around INR 1 lakh and an average package of around INR 11.7 lakh per annum) gives a return of over 10 times on the investment made. This is also true for IIT Kanpur and IIT Delhi with the average package of approximately INR 17.7 Lakh and INR 25.1 lakh respectively, and fee of INR 4 lakh and INR 12.4 lakh respectively.
-
The second and third generation IIMs (which are ranked between 15 and 38) charge between INR 14.2 lakh and INR 19.5 lakh along with an average CTC between INR 15.5 lakh and INR 22.1 lakh (such as IIM Raipur, IIM Ranchi, and IIM Tiruchirappalli) thus yielding an ROI of between 1.0 and 1.2.
-
The top 10 IIMs charge extremely high tuition fees ranging from INR 20.5 lakh to INR 28 lakh while giving a salary package of approximately INR 28 lakh to 35.9 lakh with IIM Bangalore being at INR 35.61 lakh and IIM Calcutta at INR 34.63 lakh.
-
Prestigious private B-Schools (XLRI, MDI, SPJIMR, SIBM, NMIMS) have fee ranges falling between INR 22.5 Lakhs and 30.0 Lakhs. SPJIMR Mumbai (Fee: ~INR 23.25 L, Avg Package: INR 33.01 LPA) tops the list among private institutions with respect to placement yield per fee amount.
Final Takeaway
The IIT B-Schools (SJMSOM, DMS, VGSoM, DoMS) are the ideal financial option for those attempting to acquire the most prestigious management programs without incurring debt.
However, the leading private institutions charge fees equal to or more than those of the best IIMs, applicants must pay close attention to the median vs. average salary figures while deciding among schools.
Read More| Inside IIM Ahmedabad Admission Data 2026: Check CAT Cutoffs & RTI Insights
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.