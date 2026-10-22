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Inside IIM Ahmedabad Admission Data 2026: Check CAT Cutoffs & RTI Insights

By Mohd Salman
Last Updated: Oct 22, 2026, 17:12 IST

As per the recent RTI data for IIM Ahmedabad PGP 2026-28 batch, admissions rely on a composite score rather than CAT percentiles alone. For the general category, the minimum CAT percentile for an interview call was 95.34 and 92.20 for candidates who joined

IIM Ahmedabad RTI 2026
IIM Ahmedabad RTI 2026

IIM Ahmedabad RTI Data 2026 OUT: As per the latest Right to Information (RTI) data released for IIM Ahmedabad’s PGP 2026-28 batch (based on CAT 2025), the minimum percentile required for general category candidates to get the interview call was 95.34, and the minimum percentile of candidates who joined PGP was 92.20. Continue reading the article below for a data-driven breakdown of how the shortlisting funnel works and what these numbers mean for the admission strategy.

How Does IIM Ahmedabad Shortlist Candidates?

In the IIM Ahmedabad, candidates get admitted based on a two-step process, i.e., the Academic Writing Test (AWT) and the Personal Interview (PI).
The interview call is determined by a composite score rather than just the CAT percentile. This score heavily weights past academic performance (10th, 12th, and graduation) alongside work experience and diversity factors.
IIM Ahmedabad admission heavily relies on complex composite scoring models rather than flat CAT percentiles; it is highly recommended to make use of MBA Profilizer to check the eligibility of your profile.

For the 2026-28 batch, 1,325 candidates successfully cleared this initial hurdle

Total Number of Candidates Shortlisted for Interviews (PGP)

BATCH

GEN

EWS

NCOBC

SC

ST

PwD

2026-28

581

63

336

186

109

50

Total Number of Candidates Joined (PGP)

2026-28

179

20

107

61

31

17

The above table shows that the general category saw 581 interview calls, while NC-OBC candidates received 336 calls. The number shows that candidates whose combined academic consistency and CAT performance were strong enough to qualify for the Academic Writing Test (AWT) and Personal Interview (PI) rounds.

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Why Are the Minimum CAT Percentiles So Surprising?

One of the biggest shockers in this year's RTI data is the minimum CAT percentile required to get an interview call and finally join the institute.
For candidates who actually joined the PGP 2026-28 batch, the minimum CAT percentile for the General (Merit) category stood at the 92.20th percentile. Interestingly, the minimum CAT percentile for joined candidates in the EWS category was 97.82 higher than the General category. Similarly, the minimum percentile for shortlisted EWS candidates (96.41) was higher than that of general candidates (95.34). Candidates can check the detailed table below

Minimum CAT Percentile of Shortlisted Candidates for Interview (PGP)

BATCH

GEN

EWS

NCOBC

SC

ST

PwD

2026-28

95.34

96.41

90.66

85.83

75.83

77.48

Minimum CAT Percentile of Joined Candidates (PGP)

BATCH

GEN

EWS

NCOBC

SC

ST

PwD

2026-28

92.20

97.82

91.03

89.38

75.83

81.63

Who Can Actually Make It to IIM Ahmedabad?

IIM Ahmedabad focuses heavily on academic consistency and profile diversity. A general category candidate with a good academic record in class 10th, 12th, and graduation with relevant work experience can secure a high enough composite score and can have an edge even with slightly lowe CAT percentile

 

 


Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive - Editorial

Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.

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First Published: Oct 22, 2026, 17:12 IST
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