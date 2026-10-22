Inside IIM Ahmedabad Admission Data 2026: Check CAT Cutoffs & RTI Insights

IIM Ahmedabad RTI Data 2026 OUT: As per the latest Right to Information (RTI) data released for IIM Ahmedabad’s PGP 2026-28 batch (based on CAT 2025), the minimum percentile required for general category candidates to get the interview call was 95.34, and the minimum percentile of candidates who joined PGP was 92.20. Continue reading the article below for a data-driven breakdown of how the shortlisting funnel works and what these numbers mean for the admission strategy.

How Does IIM Ahmedabad Shortlist Candidates?

In the IIM Ahmedabad, candidates get admitted based on a two-step process, i.e., the Academic Writing Test (AWT) and the Personal Interview (PI).

The interview call is determined by a composite score rather than just the CAT percentile. This score heavily weights past academic performance (10th, 12th, and graduation) alongside work experience and diversity factors.

IIM Ahmedabad admission heavily relies on complex composite scoring models rather than flat CAT percentiles; it is highly recommended to make use of MBA Profilizer to check the eligibility of your profile.