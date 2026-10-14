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IIT vs IIM 2026: Whose MBA Offers Better ROI ?

By Vikrant Kumar
Last Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 13:41 IST

This article breaks down IITs and IIMs offering MBA programs and which Management course offer better ROI with detailed information on fees, average package and highest domestic offers and comparing top choices for both the institutes with primary accepted exam. The list includes top IITs and top IIMs. 

IIT vs IIM 2026: Whose MBA Offers Better ROI ?
IIT vs IIM 2026: Whose MBA Offers Better ROI ?

IIT vs IIM 2026: Both Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) offer highly regarded and competitive MBA programs in India. IIMs are dedicated management schools with years of legacy and IITs have emerged as tech - oriented alternatives for MBA. This article includes some top IIMs for MBA such as IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Kozhikode etc, with average package ranging from INR 28.18 - INR 35.22 LPA and some top IITs such as IIT Delhi, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Bombay etc, with average package ranging from INR 17.90 - INR 28.01 LPA.

The IIMs primary focus is the pure Business, Management, Leadership and Strategy whereas IITs focus more on management integrated with Tech, Analytics and Operations. The ROI generated by IIT Delhi for the MBA course is 1.88x followed by IIT Roorkee with ROI of 1.84x and IIM Ahmedabad generated ROI of 1.28x. Candidates can read the article below for Top IITs, Top IIMs, ROI generated by IITs, ROI generated by IIMs in detail below.

To know about your college with the help of your percentile and complete profile you can check out MBA Profilizer.

Check | MDI Gurugram MBA 2026: Placements, Top Recruiters & Highest Salary

IIT vs IIM 2026: Top IITs for MBA

Top IITs such as IIT Delhi, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Bombay etc, offer excellent MBA programs with total 2 year program fees ranging from INR 9.74 Lakhs - INR 15.55 Lakhs. All the IIT accept CAT scores as the primary exam. Candidates can check the detailed list below.

Official NIRF Ranking

Institute Name

Total 2-Year Program Fee

Primary Accepted Exam

4th Rank

DMS, IIT Delhi (Department of Management Studies)

INR 12.00 Lakhs

CAT

12th Rank

VGSoM, IIT Kharagpur (Vinod Gupta School of Management)

INR 13.04 Lakhs

CAT

13th Rank

DoMS, IIT Madras (Department of Management Studies)

INR 11.72 Lakhs

CAT

14th Rank

SJMSOM, IIT Bombay (Shailesh J. Mehta School of Management)

INR 15.55 Lakhs

CAT

22nd Rank

DoMS, IIT Roorkee (Department of Management Studies)

INR 9.74 Lakhs

CAT

IIT vs IIM 2026: Top IIMs for MBA

IIM Ahmedabad with NIRF ranking 1st in India for Management takes INR 27.50 Lakhs as 2 year program fee. Other top IIMs also charge fees in the range INR 20.75 - INR 26 Lakhs. Candidates can check the detailed list of Top IIMs below.

Official NIRF Ranking

Institute Name

Total 2-Year Program Fee

Primary Accepted Exam

1st Rank

IIM Ahmedabad

INR 27.50 Lakhs

CAT

2nd Rank

IIM Bangalore

INR 26.00 Lakhs

CAT

3rd Rank

IIM Kozhikode

INR 23.50 Lakhs

CAT

5th Rank

IIM Lucknow

INR 20.75 Lakhs

CAT

6th Rank

IIM Mumbai

INR 25.50 Lakhs

CAT

IIT vs IIM 2026: ROI of IITs

IIT Bombay offered the highest domestic package of INR 72 LPA with average package of INR 28.01 LPA with ROI around 1.80x. All the IITs have ROI higher than 1.50x which shows the performance of top IITs in management courses.

Institute Name

Average Package

Highest Domestic Package

Tuition ROI Ratio

DMS, IIT Delhi

INR 22.53 LPA

INR 43.55 LPA

1.88x

VGSoM, IIT Kharagpur

INR 22.75 LPA

INR 37.63 LPA

1.75x

DoMS, IIT Madras

INR 17.90 LPA

INR 35.50 LPA

1.53x

SJMSOM, IIT Bombay

INR 28.01 LPA

INR 72.00 LPA

1.80x

DoMS, IIT Roorkee

INR 17.91 LPA

INR 24.00 LPA

1.84x

IIT vs IIM 2026: ROI of IIMs

IIM Ahmedabad offered the highest domestic package of INR 1.10 Cr with average package of INR 35.22 LPA with ROI of 1.28x. The main reason for IIM’s lower ROI in comparison to IIT's is due to higher fees charged by the IIMs. Candidates can check the detailed ROI list below.

Institute Name

Average Package

Highest Domestic Package

Tuition ROI Ratio

IIM Ahmedabad

INR 35.22 LPA

INR 110.00 LPA (1.10 Cr)

1.28x

IIM Bangalore

INR 34.88 LPA

INR 80.00 LPA

1.34x

IIM Kozhikode

INR 28.18 LPA

INR 81.00 LPA

1.20x

IIM Lucknow

INR 32.30 LPA

INR 75.00 LPA

1.56x

IIM Mumbai

INR 32.55 LPA

INR 54.00 LPA

1.28x

Vikrant Kumar
Vikrant Kumar

Senior Executive - Editorial

Vikrant Kumar is a Senior Executive – Data & Research, specialising in data-driven content analysis and editorial research. He works with large datasets to identify trends, patterns, insights, and emerging developments across key subjects and converts these findings into clear, engaging, and informative content. His role combines data analysis with editorial storytelling, using tools and research methodologies to support fact-based articles, reports, rankings, and analytical content. He focuses on turning complex data into meaningful insights that can strengthen content quality and help readers understand important trends and developments.

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First Published: Oct 14, 2026, 13:41 IST
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