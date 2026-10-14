IIT vs IIM 2026: Whose MBA Offers Better ROI ?
This article breaks down IITs and IIMs offering MBA programs and which Management course offer better ROI with detailed information on fees, average package and highest domestic offers and comparing top choices for both the institutes with primary accepted exam. The list includes top IITs and top IIMs.
IIT vs IIM 2026: Both Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) offer highly regarded and competitive MBA programs in India. IIMs are dedicated management schools with years of legacy and IITs have emerged as tech - oriented alternatives for MBA. This article includes some top IIMs for MBA such as IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Kozhikode etc, with average package ranging from INR 28.18 - INR 35.22 LPA and some top IITs such as IIT Delhi, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Bombay etc, with average package ranging from INR 17.90 - INR 28.01 LPA.
The IIMs primary focus is the pure Business, Management, Leadership and Strategy whereas IITs focus more on management integrated with Tech, Analytics and Operations. The ROI generated by IIT Delhi for the MBA course is 1.88x followed by IIT Roorkee with ROI of 1.84x and IIM Ahmedabad generated ROI of 1.28x. Candidates can read the article below for Top IITs, Top IIMs, ROI generated by IITs, ROI generated by IIMs in detail below.
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Check | MDI Gurugram MBA 2026: Placements, Top Recruiters & Highest Salary
IIT vs IIM 2026: Top IITs for MBA
Top IITs such as IIT Delhi, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Bombay etc, offer excellent MBA programs with total 2 year program fees ranging from INR 9.74 Lakhs - INR 15.55 Lakhs. All the IIT accept CAT scores as the primary exam. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
Official NIRF Ranking
|
Institute Name
|
Total 2-Year Program Fee
|
Primary Accepted Exam
|
4th Rank
|
DMS, IIT Delhi (Department of Management Studies)
|
INR 12.00 Lakhs
|
CAT
|
12th Rank
|
VGSoM, IIT Kharagpur (Vinod Gupta School of Management)
|
INR 13.04 Lakhs
|
CAT
|
13th Rank
|
DoMS, IIT Madras (Department of Management Studies)
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INR 11.72 Lakhs
|
CAT
|
14th Rank
|
SJMSOM, IIT Bombay (Shailesh J. Mehta School of Management)
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INR 15.55 Lakhs
|
CAT
|
22nd Rank
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DoMS, IIT Roorkee (Department of Management Studies)
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INR 9.74 Lakhs
|
CAT
IIT vs IIM 2026: Top IIMs for MBA
IIM Ahmedabad with NIRF ranking 1st in India for Management takes INR 27.50 Lakhs as 2 year program fee. Other top IIMs also charge fees in the range INR 20.75 - INR 26 Lakhs. Candidates can check the detailed list of Top IIMs below.
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Official NIRF Ranking
|
Institute Name
|
Total 2-Year Program Fee
|
Primary Accepted Exam
|
1st Rank
|
INR 27.50 Lakhs
|
CAT
|
2nd Rank
|
INR 26.00 Lakhs
|
CAT
|
3rd Rank
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INR 23.50 Lakhs
|
CAT
|
5th Rank
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INR 20.75 Lakhs
|
CAT
|
6th Rank
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INR 25.50 Lakhs
|
CAT
IIT vs IIM 2026: ROI of IITs
IIT Bombay offered the highest domestic package of INR 72 LPA with average package of INR 28.01 LPA with ROI around 1.80x. All the IITs have ROI higher than 1.50x which shows the performance of top IITs in management courses.
|
Institute Name
|
Average Package
|
Highest Domestic Package
|
Tuition ROI Ratio
|
DMS, IIT Delhi
|
INR 22.53 LPA
|
INR 43.55 LPA
|
1.88x
|
VGSoM, IIT Kharagpur
|
INR 22.75 LPA
|
INR 37.63 LPA
|
1.75x
|
DoMS, IIT Madras
|
INR 17.90 LPA
|
INR 35.50 LPA
|
1.53x
|
SJMSOM, IIT Bombay
|
INR 28.01 LPA
|
INR 72.00 LPA
|
1.80x
|
DoMS, IIT Roorkee
|
INR 17.91 LPA
|
INR 24.00 LPA
|
1.84x
IIT vs IIM 2026: ROI of IIMs
IIM Ahmedabad offered the highest domestic package of INR 1.10 Cr with average package of INR 35.22 LPA with ROI of 1.28x. The main reason for IIM’s lower ROI in comparison to IIT's is due to higher fees charged by the IIMs. Candidates can check the detailed ROI list below.
|
Institute Name
|
Average Package
|
Highest Domestic Package
|
Tuition ROI Ratio
|
IIM Ahmedabad
|
INR 35.22 LPA
|
INR 110.00 LPA (1.10 Cr)
|
1.28x
|
IIM Bangalore
|
INR 34.88 LPA
|
INR 80.00 LPA
|
1.34x
|
IIM Kozhikode
|
INR 28.18 LPA
|
INR 81.00 LPA
|
1.20x
|
IIM Lucknow
|
INR 32.30 LPA
|
INR 75.00 LPA
|
1.56x
|
IIM Mumbai
|
INR 32.55 LPA
|
INR 54.00 LPA
|
1.28x
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