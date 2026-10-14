IIT vs IIM 2026: Whose MBA Offers Better ROI ?

IIT vs IIM 2026: Both Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) offer highly regarded and competitive MBA programs in India. IIMs are dedicated management schools with years of legacy and IITs have emerged as tech - oriented alternatives for MBA. This article includes some top IIMs for MBA such as IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Kozhikode etc, with average package ranging from INR 28.18 - INR 35.22 LPA and some top IITs such as IIT Delhi, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Bombay etc, with average package ranging from INR 17.90 - INR 28.01 LPA.

The IIMs primary focus is the pure Business, Management, Leadership and Strategy whereas IITs focus more on management integrated with Tech, Analytics and Operations. The ROI generated by IIT Delhi for the MBA course is 1.88x followed by IIT Roorkee with ROI of 1.84x and IIM Ahmedabad generated ROI of 1.28x. Candidates can read the article below for Top IITs, Top IIMs, ROI generated by IITs, ROI generated by IIMs in detail below.