Top MBA Colleges Accepting TANCET Scores in India
Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test, TANCET, is conducted for admission to MBA and MCA courses and is accepted by about 200 colleges in India. Know the top MBA colleges accepting TANCET scores in the article below.
Top 10 MBA Colleges Accepting TANCET 2027 Scores: Anna University conducts the TANCET exam for admission to MBA and MCA courses in colleges in Tamil Nadu. Candidates planning to take the exam can check the list of colleges accepting TANCET scores in India in the article below. Some of the top colleges include University Departments of Anna University, PSG College of Technology, University of Madras, Jayalakshmi Institute of Management, Madurai, etc.
Over 200 colleges accept TANCET scores for admissions. Read the article below to know the top 10 MBA colleges accepting TANCET 2027 scores.
Top Colleges Accepting TANCET 2027 Scores
Check the table below to know the top MBA colleges accepting TANCET across Tamil Nadu:
|
College Name
|
Course
|
Previous Year Cutoff
|
MBA, MBA (Tourism Management)
|
99.638
|
MBA Finance, Marketing, HR
|
98.824
|
MBA, MBA (Innovation & Entrepreneurship)
|
94.645
|
MBA
|
95.555
|
MBA
|
95.103
|
MBA
|
90.279
|
MBA
|
91.721
|
MBA
|
97.714
|
Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology, Coimbatore
|
MBA Finance, Marketing
|
87.761
|
MBA
|
84.857
Tamil Nadu MBA Admission Process 2027
TN MBA admissions are based on the scores obtained by the candidates in the TANCET exam. The Directorate of Technical Education conducts the MBA admission process after the TANCET results are released. Candidates who appear for the exam and match the cutoff criteria, have to appear for a centralized TANCET counselling process which is conducted online. Candidates have to get their documents physically verified if the seat has been allotted to them.
To participate in the TANCET counselling process, candidates have to register and pay an initial fee followed by certificate verification.
TANCET 2026: Percentile vs Rank
The TANCET scorecards mention the rank and percentile obtained by the candidates in the exam. The table below mentions the relative comparison between TANCET rank and percentile score based on previous year exams.
|
TANCET Ranks
|
TANCET Percentile Score
|
0-70
|
99
|
70-210
|
97-99
|
211-400
|
95-97
|
390-600
|
94-95
|
610-850
|
90
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