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Top MBA Colleges Accepting TANCET Scores in India

By Saumya Jain
Last Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 17:39 IST

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test, TANCET, is conducted for admission to MBA and MCA courses and is accepted by about 200 colleges in India. Know the top MBA colleges accepting TANCET scores in the article below. 

Top MBA Colleges Accepting TANCET Scores
Top MBA Colleges Accepting TANCET Scores

Top 10 MBA Colleges Accepting TANCET 2027 Scores: Anna University conducts the TANCET exam for admission to MBA and MCA courses in colleges in Tamil Nadu. Candidates planning to take the exam can check the list of colleges accepting TANCET scores in India in the article below. Some of the top colleges include University Departments of Anna University, PSG College of Technology, University of Madras, Jayalakshmi Institute of Management, Madurai, etc.
Over 200 colleges accept TANCET scores for admissions. Read the article below to know the top 10 MBA colleges accepting TANCET 2027 scores.

Top Colleges Accepting TANCET 2027 Scores

Check the table below to know the top MBA colleges accepting TANCET across Tamil Nadu:

College Name

Course

Previous Year Cutoff

Anna University (CEG Campus), Chennai

MBA, MBA (Tourism Management)

99.638

PSG College of Technology (PSGCT), Coimbatore

MBA Finance, Marketing, HR

98.824

Kumaraguru College of Technology (KCT), Coimbatore

MBA, MBA (Innovation & Entrepreneurship)

94.645

Thiagarajar School of Management (TSM), Madurai

MBA

95.555

Coimbatore Institute of Technology (CIT)

MBA

95.103

Easwari Engineering College, Chennai

MBA

90.279

DG Vaishnav College, Chennai

MBA

91.721

University of Madras, Chennai

MBA

97.714

Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology, Coimbatore

MBA Finance, Marketing

87.761

The Ethiraj College for Women, Chennai

MBA

84.857

Tamil Nadu MBA Admission Process 2027

TN MBA admissions are based on the scores obtained by the candidates in the TANCET exam. The Directorate of Technical Education conducts the MBA admission process after the TANCET results are released. Candidates who appear for the exam and match the cutoff criteria, have to appear for a centralized TANCET counselling process which is conducted online. Candidates have to get their documents physically verified if the seat has been allotted to them.
To participate in the TANCET counselling process, candidates have to register and pay an initial fee followed by certificate verification.

TANCET 2026: Percentile vs Rank

The TANCET scorecards mention the rank and percentile obtained by the candidates in the exam. The table below mentions the relative comparison between TANCET rank and percentile score based on previous year exams.

TANCET Ranks

TANCET Percentile Score

0-70

99

70-210

97-99

211-400

95-97

390-600

94-95

610-850

90

 

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Saumya Jain
Saumya Jain

Deputy Manager - Editorial

Saumya is an education journalist. With over 9 years of editorial experience. Saumya is the Chief Sub Editor at Jagran Josh. She has spent more than 6 years in creating research, student-friendly, and SEO-optimized educational content. She has the ability to transform complex information into easy-to-understand language. 

In her previous role at Shiksha, she created content for several management entrance exams, including CAT, XAT, and CUET. Besides this, she enjoys makeup artistry and cooking in her spare time.

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First Published: Oct 13, 2026, 17:39 IST
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