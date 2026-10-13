Top MBA Colleges Accepting TANCET Scores in India

Top 10 MBA Colleges Accepting TANCET 2027 Scores: Anna University conducts the TANCET exam for admission to MBA and MCA courses in colleges in Tamil Nadu. Candidates planning to take the exam can check the list of colleges accepting TANCET scores in India in the article below. Some of the top colleges include University Departments of Anna University, PSG College of Technology, University of Madras, Jayalakshmi Institute of Management, Madurai, etc.

Over 200 colleges accept TANCET scores for admissions. Read the article below to know the top 10 MBA colleges accepting TANCET 2027 scores.

Top Colleges Accepting TANCET 2027 Scores

Check the table below to know the top MBA colleges accepting TANCET across Tamil Nadu: