NICL AO Admit Card 2026
INFOCUS
Collage Name

TANCET 2027: Syllabus PDF, Pattern, Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Registration, Cutoff

Exam Mode : Online
Exam from
18 Mar 2027
Saumya Jain
TANCET exam is an MBA and MCA entrance exam which is conducted by Anna University. TANCET 2027 will be conducted in March 2027, tentatively. Get complete exam details here.
TANCET 2027: Syllabus PDF, Pattern, Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Registration, Cutoff

TANCET 2027 will likely be conducted in March 2027 by Anna University. The exam is conducted for admission to MBA and MCA courses. Candidates who have a bachelor's degree will be able to apply for the exam. TANCET syllabus 2027 will be spread across five sections and each section will have 20 questions. Scroll down to know all about TANCET exam 2027 including registration process, dates, syllabus PDF, exam pattern, eligibility criteria, cutoff, etc.

What is TANCET Exam?

TANCET exam is the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test exam that is conducted by the Government of Tamil Nadu annually. TANCET exam is conducted annually for MCA, MBA, MTech, ME, M.Arch, and MPlan courses.
Through the TANCET exam, the candidates are eligible to take admission in PG programs in more than 200 colleges in Tamil Nadu. The candidates are selected for admission into University Departments/ Regional Campuses/ Constituent Colleges of Anna University, Annamalai University, Chidambaram, Government and Government Aided Colleges, and Self-financing Colleges (for the seats surrendered by them for the single window counselling).

TANCET 2027 Important Dates

Check out the table below to know the important TANCET exam dates 2027 and related events.

TANCET Exam EventDate (Tentative)
TANCET notification 2027 release January 2027
TANCET 2027 registration begins Last week of January 2027
Last date to fill TANCET application form 2027 Third week of February 2027
TANCET Admit Card Download First week of March 2027
TANCET Exam Date 2027 for MBA & MCA Second week of March 2027
Publication of TANCET Answer Key Third week of March 2027
TANCET Result 2027 Declaration Date First week of April 2027
TANCET Scorecard Download Window June 2027
TANCET Counselling Registration June 2027

TANCET 2027 Exam Highlights

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test or TANCET is an entrance test for PG seats under MBA and MCA courses across courses in Tamil Nadu MBA colleges. TANCET exam is conducted by Anna University. Over 40,000 MBA aspirants appear for the TANCET to compete for more than 15,000 seats. Check the table below for further details. 

TANCET Exam Particulars

Details

TANCET full form

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET)

Conducting body

Anna University

Exam level

State-level

Exam frequency

Once a year

Exam mode

Offline

Exam sections (MBA)

Business Analysis, Quantitative Aptitude, Reading Comprehension and Verbal Ability, Data Sufficiency and General English

Number and type of questions

100 questions in MCQ format

Exam medium

English

Exam purpose

Admission into Post Graduate Courses offered by the University

Course offered

MBA and MCA

MTech, ME, M.Arch, and M.Plan to be conducted based on CEETA PG 

Exam helpdesk number

044-22358574/75/76

Exam website

tancet.annauniv.edu/tancet/

TANCET 2027 Syllabus

Anna University will release the TANCET syllabus 2027 along with the release of the notification. Candidates should prepare for the TANCET exam using the syllabus to get a good score in the exam. TANCET 2027 syllabus PDF will have topics from Class 9 and Class 10 level curriculum. Candidates should include the important topics of the syllabus in order to prepare well for the exam. Check out the table below to know the section-wise TANCET syllabus 2027:

Section

Important Topics

Analysis of Business Situations

Students will be given paragraphs or essays  to analyse business situations. This will be followed by some questions. 

Quantitative Aptitude

HCF and LCM, Percentage, Ratio and Proportions, Time and Work, Quadratic Equations, Linear Equations, Permutation and Combination, Probability, Set Theory, Probability, Profit and Loss, Time and Distance, Mixtures and Allegations. Surds and Indices, Geometry, Mensuration, Coordinate Geometry, Series and Progressions, Binomial Theorems, etc. 

Data Sufficiency

Number System, Arithmetic, Algebra, Data Interpretation, Pie Chart, Line Graph, Bar Graph, Tables, Syllogisms, etc. 

General English

Grammar, Punctuations, Errors in Usage

Reading Comprehension

Reading Comprehension passages, Synonyms, Antonyms, Fill in the blanks, Vocabulary, Grammar, Idioms, Phrases, Sentence Completion, Cloze Test, One Word Substitution, etc. 

TANCET 2027 Syllabus: Sectional Weightage

Given below is the section-wise weightage of MBA and MCA courses.

TANCET MBA Syllabus 2027

Check the table below to know the sectional weightage of the TANCET syllabus in terms of number of questions and marks:

Section

Number of Questions

Total Marks

Analysis of Business Situations

20

20

Quantitative Aptitude

20

20

General English

20

20

Reading Comprehension

20

20

Data Sufficiency

20

20

Total

100

100

TANCET MCA Syllabus 2027

The table below depicts the sectional weightage for TANCET MCA syllabus 2027:

Section

Number of Questions

Total Marks

Logical Reasoning

25

25

Quantitative Aptitude

25

25

Analytical Reasoning

25

25

Computer Awareness

25

25

Total

100

100

TANCET 2027 Registration: Steps to Apply Online 

Candidates who are going to apply for the TANCET 2027 exam can do so by visiting the TANCET official website which is tancet.annauniv.edu/tancet.

How to Register for TANCET Exam: Generation of User ID

  • Visit the official website of TANCET 2026
  • On the homepage click the “Admission” button
  • Click on the “Apply now” link and tap the “New Registration for TANCET” Button
  • Fill out the registration form with all the correct details to get your registration ID.

Fill TANCET Application Form Fill Up 

Fill out your personal details, educational qualification, exam centre, etc. in the TANCET application form. Select the exam centre and pay the application fee as per your category. 

Documents to Upload in TANCET 2027 Application Form

All the candidates are required to upload the following documents in the TANCET application form 2027 . 

Passport Size Photograph of the Candidate

10th Certificate

12th Certificate

Graduation Degree

Signature of Candidate

Aadhar Card

SC/ST Certificate

-

-

TANCET Application Fee 2026

The application fee for TANCET exam 2023 has to be paid in online mode. If you are registering for more than one program, then you have to pay an additional application fee as per the course. The category wise TANCET application fee is given in the table below. 

Category of the candidate

Application Fee (in INR)

General/OBC Category Candidates

INR 1,000

SC/SCA/ST Category Candidates (Belonging to Tamil Nadu)

INR 500

Additional Programme Fee

INR 1000 or INR 500 based on the category

TANCET 2027 Eligibility Criteria: Age Limit and Qualification

The TANCET 2027 eligibility is released by the exam organising authority. All the candidates should mnaek sure that they have fulfilled the TANCET educational qualification, age limit that is needed to apply for the exam. We have shared the TANCET exam eligibility below:

TANCET MBA Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have completed their Bachelor's degree with a 50 per cent aggregate (45 per cent for reserved categories) marks a candidate eligible for the exam. Candidates should have completed their educational qualification for TANCET MBA as per the following pattern:

  • 10 + 2 + 3 / 4 /5 years pattern
  • 10 + 3 years diploma + 3 years pattern
  • 10 + 2 + B.E. / B.Tech. / B.Arch. / B.Pharm.
  • 10 + 2 + AMIE
  • 10 + 3 years diploma (awarded by the State Board of Technical Education) + AMIE

TANCET MCA Eligibility Criteria

A three years bachelor's degree in BCA or B.Sc (IT/ CSE/ equivalent) is required. Or, the candidate who holds a three-year bachelor's degree in any other discipline must have studied Mathematics at 10+2 level or Graduation.Candidates must have obtained a minimum aggregate of 50 per cent in the qualifying exam (45 per cent for reserved category candidates). They must have also studied in the following exam pattern:

  • 10 + 2 + 3 / 4 / 5 years pattern
  • 10 + 3 years diploma + 3 years Pattern
  • 10 + 2 + AMIE
  • 10 + 3 years diploma (awarded by the State Board of Technical Education) + AMIE

TANCET 2027 Eligibility Criteria: Age Limit and Qualification 

The TANCET eligibility is released by the exam organising authority. All the candidates should mnaek sure that they have fulfilled the TANCET educational qualification, age limit that is needed to apply for the exam. We have shared the TANCET exam eligibility below: 

TANCET Qualification for MBA/MCA

The TANCET educational qualification varies for MBA, MCA courses. Check the complete TANCET educational qualification below here. 

TANCET MBA Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have completed their Bachelor's degree with a 50 per cent aggregate (45 per cent for reserved categories) marks a candidate eligible for the exam. Candidates should have completed their educational qualification for TANCET MBA as per the following pattern: 

  • 10 + 2 + 3 / 4 /5 years pattern
  • 10 + 3 years diploma + 3 years pattern
  • 10 + 2 + B.E. / B.Tech. / B.Arch. / B.Pharm.
  • 10 + 2 + AMIE
  • 10 + 3 years diploma (awarded by the State Board of Technical Education) + AMIE

TANCET MCA Eligibility Criteria

A three years bachelor's degree in BCA or B.Sc (IT/ CSE/ equivalent) is required. Or, the candidate who holds a three-year bachelor's degree in any other discipline must have studied Mathematics at 10+2 level or Graduation.Candidates must have obtained a minimum aggregate of 50 per cent in the qualifying exam (45 per cent for reserved category candidates). They must have also studied in the following exam pattern: 

  • 10 + 2 + 3 / 4 / 5 years pattern
  • 10 + 3 years diploma + 3 years Pattern
  • 10 + 2 + AMIE
  • 10 + 3 years diploma (awarded by the State Board of Technical Education) + AMIE

TANCET 2027 Exam Pattern 

The TANCET 2027 question paper pattern consists 100 MCQs for one mark each. 1/4th marks is deducted for every incorrect answer marked by the candidate. The TANCET exam pattern 2027 is as follows:

TANCET Exam Particulars

Details

Duration of test

2 hours

Examination mode

Offline

Number of sections

Five (5) sections, namely,

- Business Situations

- Quantitative Ability

- Reading Comprehension

- Data Sufficiency

- English Usage

Total marks

100

Marks assigned to each section

MBA- 20 

MCA- 25

Negative marks

-1/4 marks for each incorrect response

Exam medium

English

Check:TANCET 2027 Selection Process

TANCET Admit Card 2027  

Candidates who have applied for the TANCET exam 2027 will be issued the TANCET admit card to appear for the exam. Anna University TANCET hall ticket is an important document that has to be carried on exam day. The TANCET admit card can be downloaded from the official exam website, tancet.annauniv.edu.

A direct link to download the admit card to appear for the exam shall be made available here as well. 

Top MBA Colleges Accepting TANCET Score 2027

TANCET scores are accepted by some of the participating colleges. The following are the top MBA colleges in Tamil Nadu that accept TANCET score. 

MBA Colleges Accepting TANCET Scores

Anna University

KV Institute of Management and Information Studies (KVIMIS)

PU-Periyar University

Bharathiar University

University of Madras - UNOM

Department of Management Studies, Anna University

SSN School of Management

PSG Institute Of Management - PSGIM

Andhra Loyola College (ALC, Vijayawada)

Nehru Institute Of Technology - NIT Coimbatore

MCA Colleges Accepting TANCET Score

Here is a list of the top MCA colleges that accept TANCET scores. 

MBA Colleges Accepting TANCET Scores

PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore

Kumaraguru College of Technology

Madha Engineering College

MS College of Engineering
 

Trending

Other Exams

CMAT

XAT

SNAP

CAT

IBSAT

NMAT

ATMA

MAH CET

MICAT

Quick Links

Popular Searches

Latest Education News