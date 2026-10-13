TANCET 2027: Syllabus PDF, Pattern, Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Registration, Cutoff
TANCET 2027 will likely be conducted in March 2027 by Anna University. The exam is conducted for admission to MBA and MCA courses. Candidates who have a bachelor's degree will be able to apply for the exam. TANCET syllabus 2027 will be spread across five sections and each section will have 20 questions. Scroll down to know all about TANCET exam 2027 including registration process, dates, syllabus PDF, exam pattern, eligibility criteria, cutoff, etc.
What is TANCET Exam?
TANCET exam is the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test exam that is conducted by the Government of Tamil Nadu annually. TANCET exam is conducted annually for MCA, MBA, MTech, ME, M.Arch, and MPlan courses.
Through the TANCET exam, the candidates are eligible to take admission in PG programs in more than 200 colleges in Tamil Nadu. The candidates are selected for admission into University Departments/ Regional Campuses/ Constituent Colleges of Anna University, Annamalai University, Chidambaram, Government and Government Aided Colleges, and Self-financing Colleges (for the seats surrendered by them for the single window counselling).
TANCET 2027 Important Dates
Check out the table below to know the important TANCET exam dates 2027 and related events.
|TANCET Exam Event
|Date (Tentative)
|TANCET notification 2027 release
|January 2027
|TANCET 2027 registration begins
|Last week of January 2027
|Last date to fill TANCET application form 2027
|Third week of February 2027
|TANCET Admit Card Download
|First week of March 2027
|TANCET Exam Date 2027 for MBA & MCA
|Second week of March 2027
|Publication of TANCET Answer Key
|Third week of March 2027
|TANCET Result 2027 Declaration Date
|First week of April 2027
|TANCET Scorecard Download Window
|June 2027
|TANCET Counselling Registration
|June 2027
TANCET 2027 Exam Highlights
Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test or TANCET is an entrance test for PG seats under MBA and MCA courses across courses in Tamil Nadu MBA colleges. TANCET exam is conducted by Anna University. Over 40,000 MBA aspirants appear for the TANCET to compete for more than 15,000 seats. Check the table below for further details.
|
TANCET Exam Particulars
|
Details
|
TANCET full form
|
Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET)
|
Conducting body
|
Anna University
|
Exam level
|
State-level
|
Exam frequency
|
Once a year
|
Exam mode
|
Offline
|
Exam sections (MBA)
|
Business Analysis, Quantitative Aptitude, Reading Comprehension and Verbal Ability, Data Sufficiency and General English
|
Number and type of questions
|
100 questions in MCQ format
|
Exam medium
|
English
|
Exam purpose
|
Admission into Post Graduate Courses offered by the University
|
Course offered
|
MBA and MCA
MTech, ME, M.Arch, and M.Plan to be conducted based on CEETA PG
|
Exam helpdesk number
|
044-22358574/75/76
|
Exam website
|
tancet.annauniv.edu/tancet/
TANCET 2027 Syllabus
Anna University will release the TANCET syllabus 2027 along with the release of the notification. Candidates should prepare for the TANCET exam using the syllabus to get a good score in the exam. TANCET 2027 syllabus PDF will have topics from Class 9 and Class 10 level curriculum. Candidates should include the important topics of the syllabus in order to prepare well for the exam. Check out the table below to know the section-wise TANCET syllabus 2027:
|
Section
|
Important Topics
|
Analysis of Business Situations
|
Students will be given paragraphs or essays to analyse business situations. This will be followed by some questions.
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
HCF and LCM, Percentage, Ratio and Proportions, Time and Work, Quadratic Equations, Linear Equations, Permutation and Combination, Probability, Set Theory, Probability, Profit and Loss, Time and Distance, Mixtures and Allegations. Surds and Indices, Geometry, Mensuration, Coordinate Geometry, Series and Progressions, Binomial Theorems, etc.
|
Data Sufficiency
|
Number System, Arithmetic, Algebra, Data Interpretation, Pie Chart, Line Graph, Bar Graph, Tables, Syllogisms, etc.
|
General English
|
Grammar, Punctuations, Errors in Usage
|
Reading Comprehension
|
Reading Comprehension passages, Synonyms, Antonyms, Fill in the blanks, Vocabulary, Grammar, Idioms, Phrases, Sentence Completion, Cloze Test, One Word Substitution, etc.
TANCET 2027 Syllabus: Sectional Weightage
Given below is the section-wise weightage of MBA and MCA courses.
TANCET MBA Syllabus 2027
Check the table below to know the sectional weightage of the TANCET syllabus in terms of number of questions and marks:
|
Section
|
Number of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Analysis of Business Situations
|
20
|
20
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
20
|
20
|
General English
|
20
|
20
|
Reading Comprehension
|
20
|
20
|
Data Sufficiency
|
20
|
20
|
Total
|
100
|
100
TANCET MCA Syllabus 2027
The table below depicts the sectional weightage for TANCET MCA syllabus 2027:
|
Section
|
Number of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Logical Reasoning
|
25
|
25
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
25
|
25
|
Analytical Reasoning
|
25
|
25
|
Computer Awareness
|
25
|
25
|
Total
|
100
|
100
TANCET 2027 Registration: Steps to Apply Online
Candidates who are going to apply for the TANCET 2027 exam can do so by visiting the TANCET official website which is tancet.annauniv.edu/tancet.
How to Register for TANCET Exam: Generation of User ID
- Visit the official website of TANCET 2026
- On the homepage click the “Admission” button
- Click on the “Apply now” link and tap the “New Registration for TANCET” Button
- Fill out the registration form with all the correct details to get your registration ID.
Fill TANCET Application Form Fill Up
Fill out your personal details, educational qualification, exam centre, etc. in the TANCET application form. Select the exam centre and pay the application fee as per your category.
Documents to Upload in TANCET 2027 Application Form
All the candidates are required to upload the following documents in the TANCET application form 2027 .
|
Passport Size Photograph of the Candidate
|
10th Certificate
|
12th Certificate
|
Graduation Degree
|
Signature of Candidate
|
Aadhar Card
|
SC/ST Certificate
|
-
|
-
TANCET Application Fee 2026
The application fee for TANCET exam 2023 has to be paid in online mode. If you are registering for more than one program, then you have to pay an additional application fee as per the course. The category wise TANCET application fee is given in the table below.
|
Category of the candidate
|
Application Fee (in INR)
|
General/OBC Category Candidates
|
INR 1,000
|
SC/SCA/ST Category Candidates (Belonging to Tamil Nadu)
|
INR 500
|
Additional Programme Fee
|
INR 1000 or INR 500 based on the category
TANCET 2027 Eligibility Criteria: Age Limit and Qualification
The TANCET 2027 eligibility is released by the exam organising authority. All the candidates should mnaek sure that they have fulfilled the TANCET educational qualification, age limit that is needed to apply for the exam. We have shared the TANCET exam eligibility below:
TANCET MBA Eligibility Criteria
Candidates should have completed their Bachelor's degree with a 50 per cent aggregate (45 per cent for reserved categories) marks a candidate eligible for the exam. Candidates should have completed their educational qualification for TANCET MBA as per the following pattern:
- 10 + 2 + 3 / 4 /5 years pattern
- 10 + 3 years diploma + 3 years pattern
- 10 + 2 + B.E. / B.Tech. / B.Arch. / B.Pharm.
- 10 + 2 + AMIE
- 10 + 3 years diploma (awarded by the State Board of Technical Education) + AMIE
TANCET MCA Eligibility Criteria
A three years bachelor's degree in BCA or B.Sc (IT/ CSE/ equivalent) is required. Or, the candidate who holds a three-year bachelor's degree in any other discipline must have studied Mathematics at 10+2 level or Graduation.Candidates must have obtained a minimum aggregate of 50 per cent in the qualifying exam (45 per cent for reserved category candidates). They must have also studied in the following exam pattern:
- 10 + 2 + 3 / 4 / 5 years pattern
- 10 + 3 years diploma + 3 years Pattern
- 10 + 2 + AMIE
- 10 + 3 years diploma (awarded by the State Board of Technical Education) + AMIE
TANCET 2027 Eligibility Criteria: Age Limit and Qualification
The TANCET eligibility is released by the exam organising authority. All the candidates should mnaek sure that they have fulfilled the TANCET educational qualification, age limit that is needed to apply for the exam. We have shared the TANCET exam eligibility below:
TANCET Qualification for MBA/MCA
The TANCET educational qualification varies for MBA, MCA courses. Check the complete TANCET educational qualification below here.
TANCET MBA Eligibility Criteria
Candidates should have completed their Bachelor's degree with a 50 per cent aggregate (45 per cent for reserved categories) marks a candidate eligible for the exam. Candidates should have completed their educational qualification for TANCET MBA as per the following pattern:
- 10 + 2 + 3 / 4 /5 years pattern
- 10 + 3 years diploma + 3 years pattern
- 10 + 2 + B.E. / B.Tech. / B.Arch. / B.Pharm.
- 10 + 2 + AMIE
- 10 + 3 years diploma (awarded by the State Board of Technical Education) + AMIE
TANCET MCA Eligibility Criteria
A three years bachelor's degree in BCA or B.Sc (IT/ CSE/ equivalent) is required. Or, the candidate who holds a three-year bachelor's degree in any other discipline must have studied Mathematics at 10+2 level or Graduation.Candidates must have obtained a minimum aggregate of 50 per cent in the qualifying exam (45 per cent for reserved category candidates). They must have also studied in the following exam pattern:
- 10 + 2 + 3 / 4 / 5 years pattern
- 10 + 3 years diploma + 3 years Pattern
- 10 + 2 + AMIE
- 10 + 3 years diploma (awarded by the State Board of Technical Education) + AMIE
TANCET 2027 Exam Pattern
The TANCET 2027 question paper pattern consists 100 MCQs for one mark each. 1/4th marks is deducted for every incorrect answer marked by the candidate. The TANCET exam pattern 2027 is as follows:
|
TANCET Exam Particulars
|
Details
|
Duration of test
|
2 hours
|
Examination mode
|
Offline
|
Number of sections
|
Five (5) sections, namely,
- Business Situations
- Quantitative Ability
- Reading Comprehension
- Data Sufficiency
- English Usage
|
Total marks
|
100
|
Marks assigned to each section
|
MBA- 20
MCA- 25
|
Negative marks
|
-1/4 marks for each incorrect response
|
Exam medium
|
English
Check:TANCET 2027 Selection Process
TANCET Admit Card 2027
Candidates who have applied for the TANCET exam 2027 will be issued the TANCET admit card to appear for the exam. Anna University TANCET hall ticket is an important document that has to be carried on exam day. The TANCET admit card can be downloaded from the official exam website, tancet.annauniv.edu.
A direct link to download the admit card to appear for the exam shall be made available here as well.
Top MBA Colleges Accepting TANCET Score 2027
TANCET scores are accepted by some of the participating colleges. The following are the top MBA colleges in Tamil Nadu that accept TANCET score.
|
MBA Colleges Accepting TANCET Scores
|
Anna University
|
KV Institute of Management and Information Studies (KVIMIS)
|
PU-Periyar University
|
Bharathiar University
|
University of Madras - UNOM
|
Department of Management Studies, Anna University
|
SSN School of Management
|
PSG Institute Of Management - PSGIM
|
Andhra Loyola College (ALC, Vijayawada)
|
Nehru Institute Of Technology - NIT Coimbatore
MCA Colleges Accepting TANCET Score
Here is a list of the top MCA colleges that accept TANCET scores.
|
MBA Colleges Accepting TANCET Scores
|
PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore
|
Kumaraguru College of Technology
|
Madha Engineering College
|
MS College of Engineering