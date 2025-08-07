IBSAT 2025: Application Form (Active), Exam Dates (Dec 27 & 28), Eligibility, Syllabus & Scholarship

IBS Aptitude Test (IBSAT) is a national-level entrance exam conducted by the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education for admission to MBA/PGPM programmes offered at 9 campuses of the ICFAI Business School (IBS). IBSAT is held for two hours in a proctored home-based test. All the qualified candidates will have to appear for a written test followed by micro presentation and personal interview. The last date for IBAT registration is up to 18th December 2024. Get the latest updates on IBSAT exam on this page.
IBSAT 2025
IBSAT 2025 registration has started at the official website which is general.ibsindia.org. Candidates can apply online for IBSTA for admission to MBA/PGPM programme through the IBSAT or through CAT/XAT/NMAT by GMAC and GMAT scores at ibsindia.org. The registration has begun from 1st July onwards and shall continue until December 2025.
IBSAT national mock test date is from 28th August to 13th December 2025 while the exam is scheduled for 27th and 28th December 2025. Here is a brief of the important dates related to IBSAT exam:
- IBSAT 2025 Exam Dates: December 27–28, 2025
- Application Window: July 1 – 3rd week of December 2025
- Mode: Online (home-based with remote proctoring)
Official Website:ibsindia.org
IBSAT Full Form
The full form of IBSAT is ICFAI Business Studies Aptitude Test. This exam is conducted annually by the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (deemed to be university) for admission into MBA/PGPM programs. IBSAT will be held for two hour in online mode from 27th and 28th December 2025. The candidates who qualify the exam appear for the Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI) rounds.
Colleges Accepting IBSAT Score
IBSAT score is accepted by nine business schools that are as follows:
IBSAT Exam Date 2025
The IBSAT exam date 2025 has been notified on the IBSAT official website. The exam will be held on 27th and 28th and 29th December 2025. Candidates with the required eligibility criteria can apply online from 1st July to 3rd week of December 2025. The important dates associated with IBSAT exam are as follows:
|
IBSAT 2025 Exam Date
|
IBSAT Exam Events
|
Dates
|
IBSAT Registration Start Date
|
1st July 2025
|
IBSAT Registration last date
|
December 2025
|
IBSAT Exam Date
|
27th and 28th December 2025
|
IBSAT Result
|
1st week of January, 2025
|
Briefing about selection
|
2nd week of January, 2025
|
IBSAT Selection Process Begins
|
From 2nd week of February 2026 at IBS Hyderabad
IBSAT 2025 Exam Highlights
IBSAT exam is held only once a year by ICFAI Business School. Candidates can check out the major highlights of IBSAT exam 2025 in the table below.
|
IBSAT Exam Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
IBS Aptitude Test
|
Short Exam Name
|
IBSAT
|
Conducting Body
|
ICFAI Business School
|
Frequency of Conduct
|
Once a year
|
Purpose of the exam
|
Admission into MBA/PGPM programs that accept IBSAT score
|
Exam Level
|
National Level Exam
|
Languages
|
English
|
Mode of Application
|
Offline / Online
|
Mode of Exam
|
Online
|
Mode of Counselling
|
Offline
|
Participating Colleges
|
9
|
Exam Duration
|
2 Hours
IBSAT 2025 Eligibility
All the candidates who intend to apply for the IBSAT exam 2025 must fulfill the following given IBSAT eligibility criteria that is mentioned below:
- A Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in any discipline with at least 50% aggregate.
- Candidates who do not meet the eligibility criteria of English medium in graduation need to submit the TOEFL/ NELT/ IELTS score
- Those in final year are also eligible to apply for the exam.
- Candidates who have a valid GMAT, CAT, NMAT by GMAC need not apply for IBSAT. Such candidates can apply directly for admission.
IBSAT Eligibility Criteria for Final Year Students
The candidates who are in their final year of a bachelor's degree program are also eligible to apply, provided they complete all graduation requirements (including practical exams, viva, and assignments) by May 31, 2025. Admission will be provisional until they submit their mark sheets and degree certificates to confirm their eligibility. The deadline for submitting proof of graduation is November 1, 2025.
The eligibility criteria for such candidates will be verified starting from August 2025. Therefore, it is the sole responsibility of the candidates to ensure they meet the eligibility criteria.
Who are Exempted from taking IBSAT 2025 Exam?
The Candidates who have a valid score in the following MBA exams are exempted from IBSAT exam. However, the application form has to be filled by all the candidates.
- CAT
- NMAT by GMAC
- XAT
- GMAT (2023 onwards)
Bonus: Taking IBSAT 2025 makes you eligible for a Rs. 2 lakh scholarship, even if you already have a valid national-level score.
How to Register for IBSAT 2025?
Candidates fulfilling the IBSAT eligibility can fill out the IBSAT 2025 application form. The form must be filled out within the given time and date so that there is no last-minute rush. To be able to apply for IBSAT 2025 exam, you must login to the IBSAT website and create an ID for yourself. Here are the steps that are needed to fill out the IBSAT application form:
- Visit the official website of IBSAT and click on the ‘Apply Online’ tab.
- Fill in your basic information including personal details, address, contact number, and email id and proceed to submit the application form.
- Login using the application ID and password generated in the previous step.
- Fill IBSAT 2025 application form for personal and academic details.
- Upload the photograph and signature in the prescribed format and dimensions.
- Pay IBSAT application fee of Rs.1800 by using online payment gateways (Net Banking, Debit Card, Credit Card).
- Click on the ‘Finish’ button for the final submission of the form.
To apply via online mode, candidates have to visit the official website of the IBS BUSINESS SCHOOL. They can apply for admission in IBS Hyderabad through any of the below-mentioned test scores:
- IBSAT Score
- GMAT Score
- CAT Score
- NMAT by GMAC
- MAT Score
- CMAT Score
- XAT Score
IBSAT Form Fees
Any candidate applying for the IBSAT 2025 exam is required to pay the application fee. The fee can be paid via online mode i.e. through Net Banking, Debit Card, Credit Card, UPI, etc. Check the IBSAT form fee in the table below.
|Category
|Application Fees
|UR / EWS
|Rs. 1800
|OBC
|Rs. 1800
|SC/ ST/ PwD
|Rs. 1800
Free Mock Tests for IBSAT 2025
The schedule for free IBSAT mock test has been given in the table below. Candidates need to register and take the test online at the given timings.
|
Test Date
|
Time
|
August 24, 2025
|
11 AM–1 PM
|
September 20
|
11 AM–1 PM
|
October 25
|
11 AM–1 PM
|
November 22
|
11 AM–1 PM
|
December 13
|
11 AM–1 PM
IBSAT 2025 Selection Process
The IBSAT selection process consists of several stages that are as follows:
Stage 1: Shortlisting
The candidates will be based on IBSAT 2025 / CAT / XAT / NMAT / GMAT scores.
Stage 2: Micro Presentation
Those who qualify stage 1 will be eligible for a micro presentation. During the micro presentation, candidates will have to demonstrate the following:
- 1-minute prep + 3-minute speaking time
- Random topic to assess communication & clarity
Stage 3: Personal Interview
Lastly, a 5–7 minute interview will be conducted by a panel to assess attitude, awareness, and career readiness
Final Admission Decision
The final admission to IBSAT institute is done on the following:
- Academic history
- Micro Presentation performance
- Personal Interview performance
IBSAT Scholarship Worth Rs. 10 Crores
A total of 500 scholarships worth Rs. 2 lakh each shall be given to the deserving candidates. Out of the total amount, Rs. 1 lakh has been adjusted in Term 1 & Term 2 fees.
Who are Eligible to take IBSAT Scholarship?
The following candidates are eligible to avail the IBSAT scholarship.
- Top IBSAT 2025 rankers
- Wards of IBS alumni
- Physically challenged candidates
- Wards of Defence personnel (Army, Navy, Air Force, Paramilitary)
Terms and Conditions to Avail IBSAT Scholarship:
- Must take IBSAT 2025
- Timely admission & fee payment required
- Scholarship is non-transferable and adjusted only against program fees
IBS Campuses & Fees (2026–28)
|
Campus
|
Fee (2 Years)
|
IBS Hyderabad
|
Rs. 17,01,000
|
IBS Bangalore
|
Rs. 13,05,000
|
IBS Ahmedabad
|
Rs. 9,09,000
|
IBS Gurgaon
|
Rs. 9,09,000
|
IBS Mumbai
|
Rs. 9,09,000
|
IBS Kolkata
|
Rs. 9,09,000
|
IBS Pune
|
Rs. 9,09,000
|
IBS Jaipur
|
Rs. 8,01,000
|
IBS Dehradun
|
Rs. 7,02,000
Contact Details for IBSAT
IBS Admission Office Details are shared below:
- Plot No.65, Nagarjuna Hills, Punjagutta, Hyderabad – 500082
- Phone: 040-23440963
- Toll-Free: 1800 425 55 66 77
- Email: ibsat@ibsindia.org
Website: www.ibsindia.org
Check other competitive exams below