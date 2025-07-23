The Common Law Admission Test is also known as CLAT is a national-level law entrance exam conducted by the Consortium of NLUs. Through the CLAT exam, candidates are admitted to 5-year integrated LLB (UG) and one-year LLM (PG) courses into 24 NLUs for UG courses and 21 NLUs for PG courses. The CLAT 2026 notification is expected to be out on 1st August 2025 while the exam shall be held on 7th December 2025. Read on to get complete information on CLAT exam.
CLAT 2026 Exam Latest Updates
CLAT 2026 notification has been released by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) along with the important dates. As per the official notification, the CLAT 2026 registration will begin from 1st August 2025. Those who register successfully for the exam will be eligible to appear for the examination that is scheduled for 7th December 2025.
CLAT 2026 exam consists of five sections: English Language, Current Affairs & General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Techniques. Through the CLAT exam, candidates will be eligible to take admission to 5-year integrated LLB (UG) and one-year LLM (PG) courses. The exam is held for admission to 24 NLUs for UG courses and 21 NLUs for PG courses. Read on to know about the CLAT important dates, eligibility, exam pattern, syllabus, cut off, etc. details.
CLAT 2026 Highlights
The major highlights of CLAT exam are as follows:
|
Features
|
Ongoing
|
Name of the exam
|
Common-Law Admission Test
|
Popularly known as
|
CLAT
|
Conducting body
|
The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs)
|
CLAT Exam Date
|
7th December 2025
|
Exam mode
|
Pen-and-paper exam
|
Exam duration
|
Two hours
|
Number of seats
|
For UG courses - 3, 213 and for PG courses - 1,217 (Not including sponsored, supernumerary, NRI, and extra seats.)
|
Accepting colleges
|
26 participating NLUs, and 61 private law colleges
|
Official website
|
https://clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in/
CLAT 2026 Important Dates
CLAT 2026 exam registration shall begin from 1st August to 31st October 2025. Candidates who apply successfully will be eligible to appear for the exam on 7th December 2025. The following table has the list of important dates related to the exam.
|
CLAT Exam 2026 Dates
|
CLAT 2026 Exam Events
|
Dates
|
CLAT 2026 notification release date
|
21st July 2025
|
Apply Online Start Date
|
1st August 2025
|
Last date to submit CLAT application form
|
31st October 2025
|
Exam date
|
7th December 2025
|
CLAT 2026 Answer Key
|
To be updated
|
CLAT Result Date
|
To be updated
|
CLAT counselling registration date
|
To be updated
What is CLAT Full Form?
CLAT stands for Common Law Admission Test. It is a national-level law entrance exam that is conducted by the Consortium of NLUs for admission to 5-year integrated LLB (UG) and one-year LLM (PG) courses. This law exam consists of questions from English, Current Affairs and GK, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Mathematics for UG course. On the other hand, questions from subjects such as Constitutional Law, and other law subjects like Jurisprudence, Torts, IPC, CrPC, CPC, Family Law, and IPR are asked.
CLAT 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who are willing to apply for CLAT 2026 exam must ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria. The CLAT eligibility criteria differs to CLAT UG and CLAT PG. One needs to fulfill the age limit, educational qualification, minimum marks, etc to be able to apply for the exam. The following table has the details related to CLAT eligibility criteria.
CLAT UG Eligibility Criteria 2026
Candidates can check the UG CLAT 2026 eligibility criteria in the table given below:
|
Criteria
|
Requirements
|
Educational Qualifications
|
- Class 12 or equivalent exam with at least 45% marks (40% for SC and ST categories)
|
Age Limit
|
- There is no age limit to take up the CLAT exam.
|
Minimum marks
|
General - 45%
SC/ST - 40%
|
Number of attempts
|
No limit
CLAT PG Eligibility Criteria 2026
Candidates can check the CLAT PG 2026 Eligibility criteria below:
|
Criteria
|
Requirements
|
Educational Qualifications
|
- The candidate must have passed the 5-year integrated or 3-year LLB exam.
|
Age Limit
|
- There is no age limit to take up the CLAT exam.
|
Minimum marks
|
General - 50%
SC/ST - 45%
|
Number of attempts
|
No limit
CLAT 2026 Registration
The Consortium will activate CLAT registration 2026 from 1st August 2025 on its official website. Candidates should ensure that they have a valid phone number and email id. Candidates can check below to know about CLAT registration process and details.
How to fill CLAT 2026 Application Form?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to submit the CLAT Application Form:
- Registration - The candidate can register by entering their name, mobile number, and email id. Also, select and confirm a password for the newly created applicant account.
- Login - Log in to access the application form.
- Select the program of study - After logging in, the first thing is to select the program of study 5-year LLB or one-year LLB
- Fill the form
- Submit the form
- CLAT NLU Preference List 202
- Pay the application fee
Document to Upload in CLAT Form
The following is the list of documents that have to be uploaded by the candidates while filling out the application form. Make sure that all the documents are uploaded in the required format and size.
|
Document to upload in CLAT form
|
Image size (maximum)
|
Format
|
Photograph
|
500 KB
|
jpg/jpeg
|
Signature
|
100 KB
|
jpg/jpeg
|
State domicile certificate
|
2 MB
|
PDF
CLAT 2026 Exam Pattern Revised
CLAT exam pattern varies for CLAT UG and PG courses. The Consortium has made revisions to the CLAT UG exam pattern recently. The details regarding the CLAT exam pattern (new) is given in the table below.
|
CLAT Exam Pattern
|
Particulars
|
CLAT UG program
|
CLAT PG program
|
Duration
|
2 hours
|
2 hours
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline mode
|
Offline mode
|
Type of Questions
|
Objective-type, comprehension-based questions
|
Objective-type, comprehension-based questions
|
Number of Questions
|
120
|
120
|
Sections
|
- English Language
- Current Affairs, including GK
- Legal Reasoning
- Logical Reasoning
- Quantitative Techniques
|
- Constitutional Law
- Other Law Subjects, including Contract, Torts, Criminal Law, International Law, IPR and Jurisprudence.
|
Total Marks
|
120 marks
|
120
|
Marking scheme
|
+1 mark for a correct answer. -0.25 marks for incorrect answer.
|
+1 mark for a correct answer.
-0.25 marks for incorrect answer.
CLAT 2026 Participating NLUs
All 26 NLUs participating in CLAT counselling and seat allotment process for UG and PG courses. Other than this other law colleges in India also accept CLAT scores. The list of all the participating NLUs for CLAT 2026 is given in the table below.
|
List of NLUs for CLAT 2026
|
National Law School of India University
|
National University of Study and Research in Law
|
National Academy of Legal Studies and Research
|
National Law University and Judicial Academy
|
National Law Institute University
|
Tamil Nadu National Law School
|
West Bengal National University of Judicial Sciences
|
Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University
|
National Law University Jodhpur
|
Maharashtra National Law University, Mumbai
|
Hidayatullah National Law University
|
Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur
|
Gujarat National Law University
|
Maharashtra National Law University, Aurangabad
|
Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University
|
Dharmashastra National Law University, Jabalpur
|
Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law
|
National University of Advanced Legal Studies
|
Chanakya National Law University
|
National Law University Odisha
CLAT Colleges and Seat Intake 2026
All the National Law Universities (NLUs) in India (except NLU Delhi
) accept CLAT scores
of candidates for admission to five-year integrated LLB courses and LLM courses. Check out the list of courses offered through CLAT exam along with the total seat intake at the 23 participating NLUs:
CLAT 2026 Cut Off
CLAT 2026 cut off is by the Consortium for each round. The CLAT cut off depends upon various factors such as the number of seats offered, difficulty level of the paper, NLU preference of the student, etc. Each NLU releases the cut off as per the seats available in it. The CLAT cut off 2024 for NLU Bangalore for 1st and 2nd rounds is given below in the table.
