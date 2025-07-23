Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
CLAT 2026: Registration (Aug 1), Official Notification (OUT), Exam Date (Dec 1), Syllabus, Pattern & Preparation

Exam Mode : Online
Exam from
07 Dec 2025
Shiwani Kumari

The Common Law Admission Test is also known as CLAT is a national-level law entrance exam conducted by the Consortium of NLUs. Through the CLAT exam, candidates are admitted to 5-year integrated LLB (UG) and one-year LLM (PG) courses into 24 NLUs for UG courses and 21 NLUs for PG courses. The CLAT 2026 notification is expected to be out on 1st August 2025 while the exam shall be held on 7th December 2025. Read on to get complete information on CLAT exam. 

null

CLAT 2026 Exam Latest Updates

CLAT 2026 notification has been released by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) along with the important dates. As per the official notification, the CLAT 2026 registration will begin from 1st August 2025. Those who register successfully for the exam will be eligible to appear for the examination that is scheduled for 7th December 2025. 

CLAT 2026 exam consists of five sections: English Language, Current Affairs & General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Techniques. Through the CLAT exam, candidates will be eligible to take admission to 5-year integrated LLB (UG) and one-year LLM (PG) courses. The exam is held for admission to 24 NLUs for UG courses and 21 NLUs for PG courses. Read on to know about the CLAT important dates, eligibility, exam pattern, syllabus, cut off, etc. details. 

CLAT 2026 Highlights

The major highlights of CLAT exam are as follows: 

Features

Ongoing

Name of the exam 

Common-Law Admission Test

Popularly known as 

CLAT

Conducting body

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) 

CLAT Exam Date

7th December 2025 

Exam mode

Pen-and-paper exam

Exam duration

Two hours

Number of seats

For UG courses - 3, 213 and for PG courses - 1,217 (Not including sponsored, supernumerary, NRI, and extra seats.)

Accepting colleges

26 participating NLUs, and 61 private law colleges

Official website

https://clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in/ 

CLAT 2026 Important Dates 

CLAT 2026 exam registration shall begin from 1st August to 31st October 2025. Candidates who apply successfully will be eligible to appear for the exam on 7th December 2025. The following table has the list of important dates related to the exam. 

CLAT Exam 2026 Dates

CLAT 2026 Exam Events

Dates 

CLAT 2026 notification release date

21st July 2025 

Apply Online Start Date 

1st August 2025

Last date to submit CLAT application form

31st October 2025 

Exam date

7th December 2025 

CLAT 2026 Answer Key

To be updated 

CLAT Result Date

To be updated 

CLAT counselling registration date

To be updated 

What is CLAT Full Form?  

CLAT stands for Common Law Admission Test. It is a national-level law entrance exam that is conducted by the Consortium of NLUs for admission to 5-year integrated LLB (UG) and one-year LLM (PG) courses.  This law exam consists of questions from English, Current Affairs and GK, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Mathematics for UG course. On the other hand, questions from subjects such as Constitutional Law, and other law subjects like Jurisprudence, Torts, IPC, CrPC, CPC, Family Law, and IPR are asked. 

CLAT 2026 Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who are willing to apply for CLAT 2026 exam must ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria. The CLAT eligibility criteria differs to CLAT UG and CLAT PG. One needs to fulfill the age limit, educational qualification, minimum marks, etc to be able to apply for the exam. The following table has the details related to CLAT eligibility criteria. 

CLAT UG Eligibility Criteria 2026

Candidates can check the UG CLAT 2026 eligibility criteria in the table given below:

Criteria

Requirements

Educational Qualifications
  • Class 12 or equivalent exam with at least 45% marks (40% for SC and ST categories)

Age Limit
  • There is no age limit to take up the CLAT exam.

Minimum marks

General - 45%

SC/ST - 40%

Number of attempts

No limit 

CLAT PG Eligibility Criteria 2026

Candidates can check the CLAT PG 2026 Eligibility criteria below:

Criteria

Requirements

Educational Qualifications
  • The candidate must have passed the 5-year integrated or 3-year LLB exam.

Age Limit
  • There is no age limit to take up the CLAT exam.

Minimum marks

General - 50%

SC/ST - 45%

Number of attempts

No limit

CLAT 2026 Registration 

The Consortium will activate CLAT registration 2026 from 1st August 2025 on its official website. Candidates should ensure that they have a valid phone number and email id. Candidates can check below to know about CLAT registration process and details.

How to fill CLAT 2026 Application Form?

Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to submit the CLAT Application Form:

  • Registration - The candidate can register by entering their name, mobile number, and email id. Also, select and confirm a password for the newly created applicant account. 
  • Login - Log in to access the application form.
  • Select the program of study - After logging in, the first thing is to select the program of study 5-year LLB or one-year LLB
  • Fill the form
  • Submit the form
  • CLAT NLU Preference List 202
  • Pay the application fee 

 

Document to Upload in CLAT Form

The following is the list of documents that have to be uploaded by the candidates while filling out the application form. Make sure that all the documents are uploaded in the required format and size. 

Document to upload in CLAT form

Image size (maximum)

Format

Photograph

500 KB

jpg/jpeg

Signature

100 KB

jpg/jpeg

State domicile certificate

2 MB

PDF

CLAT 2026 Exam Pattern Revised

CLAT exam pattern varies for CLAT UG and PG courses. The Consortium has made revisions to the CLAT UG exam pattern recently. The details regarding the CLAT exam pattern (new) is given in the table below. 

CLAT Exam Pattern

Particulars

CLAT UG program

CLAT PG program

Duration

2 hours

2 hours

Mode of Exam

Offline mode

Offline mode

Type of Questions

Objective-type, comprehension-based questions

Objective-type, comprehension-based questions

Number of Questions

120

120

Sections
  • English Language
  • Current Affairs, including GK
  • Legal Reasoning
  • Logical Reasoning
  • Quantitative Techniques
  • Constitutional Law
  • Other Law Subjects, including Contract, Torts, Criminal Law, International Law, IPR and Jurisprudence.

Total Marks

120 marks

120

Marking scheme

+1 mark for a correct answer. -0.25 marks for incorrect answer.

+1 mark for a correct answer.

 -0.25 marks for incorrect answer.

CLAT 2026 Participating NLUs

All 26 NLUs participating in CLAT counselling and seat allotment process for UG and PG courses. Other than this other law colleges in India also accept CLAT scores. The list of all the participating NLUs for CLAT 2026 is given in the table below. 

List of NLUs for CLAT 2026

National Law School of India University

National University of Study and Research in Law

National Academy of Legal Studies and Research

National Law University and Judicial Academy

National Law Institute University

Tamil Nadu National Law School

West Bengal National University of Judicial Sciences

Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University

National Law University Jodhpur

Maharashtra National Law University, Mumbai

Hidayatullah National Law University

Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur

Gujarat National Law University

Maharashtra National Law University, Aurangabad

Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University

Dharmashastra National Law University, Jabalpur

Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law

National University of Advanced Legal Studies

Chanakya National Law University

National Law University Odisha

CLAT Colleges and Seat Intake 2026

All the National Law Universities (NLUs) in India (except NLU Delhi) accept CLAT scores of candidates for admission to five-year integrated LLB courses and LLM courses. Check out the list of courses offered through CLAT exam along with the total seat intake at the 23 participating NLUs:

CLAT 2026 Cut Off

CLAT 2026 cut off is by the Consortium for each round. The CLAT cut off depends upon various factors such as the number of seats offered, difficulty level of the paper, NLU preference of the student, etc. Each NLU releases the cut off as per the seats available in it. The CLAT cut off 2024 for NLU Bangalore for 1st and 2nd rounds is given below in the table. 

Trending

FAQs

  • Who is eligible to appear for CLAT exam 2025?
    +
    The candidates who have completed class 12th or appearing this year or equivalent in any stream from a recognised board can appear for CLAT 2025 Exam. Candidates must note that in order to apply they should have scored minimum 45 percentage marks in Class 12th. This is only applicable for General/ OBC / PWD / NRI / PIO / OCI categories.
  • What is the full form of CLAT exam?
    +
    The full form of CLAT is the Common Law Admission Test. CLAT is a law entrance exam which is conducted every year for the admission to national law universities in India.
  • What law courses are offered via CLAT exam?
    +
    By cracking CLAT 2022, the students can take admission in various UG and PG law courses including- BA LLB, BBA LLB, BSc LLB, BCom LLB, LLM specialization etc.
  • What is CLAT 2025 exam date?
    +
    CLAT 2025 exam will be held on December 1, 2024, The exam shall be held in over 133 exam centres across India for admission to UG & PG courses.

