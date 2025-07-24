CLAT Exam Date 2026 Out: Check CLAT UG & PG Exam Schedule, Timings

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has released the CLAT 2026 exam date on its official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Along with the exam date, the CLAT 2026 application date, last date, and CLAT exam schedule have been released too. The CLAT exam will be held in December 2025 in a single shift. Read on to gather more details on the CLAT exam date, schedule, timings, etc.
CLAT Exam Date 2026
The NLU will be conducting CLAT 2026 exam on 7th December 2026. The exam shall be held from 2 PM to 4 PM. Students who apply online for CLAT exam should level up their preparation for the exam. Candidates obtaining the cut off marks will be eligible to apply for admission into the top law colleges in India, other than NLU's across the country that accept CLAT exam scores. Check the following table to know more details on the CLAT exam date.
CLAT 2026 Registration Date
The CLAT registration 2026 shall begin from 1st August onwards. The candidates should apply for the exam before the last date. Candidates willing to fill the CLAT registration form should CLAT eligibility criteria very carefully for both CLAT UG and PG courses.
|
CLAT Exam 2026 Dates
|
CLAT 2026 Exam Events
|
Dates
|
CLAT 2026 notification release date
|
21st July 2025
|
Apply Online Start Date
|
1st August 2025
|
Last date to submit CLAT application form
|
31st October 2025
|
Exam date
|
7th December 2025
CLAT 2026 Admit Card
CLAT 2026 Admit Card will be released on the official website in the last week of November 2026. The CLAT 2026 admit card will include details like the name and roll number of the students along with the examination schedule, reporting time to the exam centre, and the instructions for the candidates appearing for the examinations.
CLAT 2026 Answer Key
The provisional CLAT answer key 2026 will be released soon after the exam is conducted post which candidates can raise objections if any. The authorities will release the final answer key of CLAT 2026 after verifying the objections raised. Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download the CLAT 2026 Answer key:
- Visit the official CLAT 2026 website
- Click on the link 'CLAT Answer Key 2026'
- Enter the login credentials (Your CLAT Registration Number and Date of Birth)
- Then, click on the ‘CLAT Answer Key’ tab
- CLAT 2026 Answer key will be displayed on the screen
- Download and save a copy for future reference
CLAT 2026 Result Date
CLAT 2026 result will be released on the official website after the provisional answer key and objection window are closed. Candidates who have appeared for the CLAT 2026 examinations will be able to check the CLAT 2026 results through the link which will be provided on the official website.
How to check CLAT 2026 Result?
- Visit CLAT 2026 official website.
- Click on the "CLAT 2026 Result" tab
- Enter registered email ID and date of birth.
- Click on 'Login' button.
- Go the “Score Card” tab in the registered account and click on it.
- Check CLAT rank, score and qualifying status.
- Download CLAT 2026 scorecard and result sheet.
CLAT 2026 Counseling Process Dates
After CLAT results are declared, aspirants who meet cutoffs for the CLAT exam need to take part in the centralized counseling process that is conducted by CLAT exams authorities. The CLAT 2026 counselling process is expected to commence after the declaration of CLAT Result 2026.
Candidates are allotted seats for CLAT admissions on a ‘merit-cum-preference’ basis. This means, that admission in law colleges is done basis their CLAT score and also by going through the preference order of colleges (accepting CLAT scores for admission) as mentioned by the candidate in his/her CLAT 2026 application form. When candidates take part in CLAT counseling process they need to ensure that they are carrying all the important documents as mentioned in the CLAT 2026 information brochure.
