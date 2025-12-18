AILET 2026 result will be available on the official website. The result for both UG and PG courses will be released together. Know other details here
AILET Result 2026: National Law University, Delhi, will declare the AILET result for UG and PG courses. The result will be released in online mode at the admission portal of NLU Delhi - nludelhi.admissionhelp.com. The AILET 2026 result link will be provided on this page as well. To check their results, the candidates have to enter their Roll No./Application No. and Date of Birth.
Based on the AILET result 2026, the authorities also prepare a merit list of the candidates who will be eligible to attend further admission-related processes, such as counselling and seat allotment. Candidates interested in knowing all about the AILET 2026 result can go through the article below.
AIL LET 2026 Result - Important Dates
|
Events
|
Dates
|
AILET Exam
|
December 14, 2025
|
AILET Result
|
December 18, 2025
How to Check AILET 2026 Result?
National Law University, Delhi will release the AILET result in online mode on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their AILET 2026 result from the registration portal.
- Visit the AILET 2026 official website - nludelhi.admissionhelp.com.
- Click on the link for the AILET result 2026
- Log in using your registration ID and password
- Your AILET result will appear on the screen
- Check and download the result for future reference.
Details Mentioned On AILET Result 2026
The result of AILET contains information related to the candidate’s performance in the exam. The following details will be included in the AILET 2026 result
- Name of the candidate
- Category
- Application number
- Roll number
- Marks obtained in AILET
- AILET result Rank - Category rank and All India rank
- Provisional qualifying status
AILET 2026 Result - Merit List
The conducting authority prepares the AILET result 2026 merit list containing the names of the candidates who provisionally qualify in the exam. The merit list of AILET 2026 contains the names of the candidates category-wise in descending order of their merit rank. While preparing the AILET result merit list, if there is a tie where two or more candidates have the same score, the authorities employ tie-breaking criteria.
According to the AILET result 2026 merit list tie-breaking criteria, for candidates with the same marks, a higher rank will be given to candidates (s) with higher marks in the Class 12 examination. In case the tie still persists, the candidate older in age will be ranked higher in the merit list of the AILET result.
AILET Result 2026 - Counselling
The candidates included in the AILET result merit list are eligible to attend the process of counselling, document verification and the seat allotment process. Candidates provisionally qualified under the Army category with a rank under hundred and candidates from the All India category with a rank under 20 will be called to appear in the counselling process. Such candidates will be required to accept the seat allotted on the basis of AILET 2026 result by paying the requisite fee.