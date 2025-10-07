RRB Group D Important Topics 2025: Subject-wise Weightage & Most Scoring Chapters

RRB Group D Important Topics 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) conducts the Group D examination to recruit candidates for various posts in Indian Railways. Lakhs of aspirants appear for this highly competitive exam, but only a few succeed. Candidates need to focus on the RRB Group D Important Topics to perform well. It covers subjects like Mathematics, Reasoning, General Awareness, and General Science. Preparing these topics saves time and helps in scoring higher marks. This article will discuss the RRB Group D Important Topics 2025 in detail, along with useful preparation tips to guide candidates towards success. RRB Group D Important Topics 2025 The RRB Group D Computer-Based Test (CBT) 2025 will include questions from four main subjects: General Awareness & Current Affairs, Reasoning Ability, Mathematics, and General Science.

The RRB Group D Important Topics from each subject that should not be missed are given below to help candidates prepare effectively. Reviewing these topics carefully can boost your confidence and improve your performance in the exam. RRB Group D Important Topics for General Awareness & Current Affairs The General Awareness and Current Affairs section is crucial for the RRB Group D Exam 2025. This section tests candidates on current happenings, basic knowledge of India, and awareness of government schemes and initiatives. Focusing on the right topics can help you score well with minimal effort. The following are some of the most important RRB Group D Important Topics 2025 for General Awareness & Current Affairs: History of India (Ancient, Medieval, Modern)

Indian Geography (Physical, Political, and Economic)

Indian Polity & Constitution

Indian Economy and Budget

Culture, Heritage, and Festivals

Key Government Schemes and Policies

Awards and Honours

Books and Authors

Major Sports Events and Winners

Science & Technology Developments

National and International Current Affairs (Last 6–8 Months)

Railway-related Current Affairs

RRB Group D Important Topics for General Intelligence & Reasoning The Reasoning section is considered one of the most scoring sections in the RRB Group D exam. Most questions are easy to moderate in difficulty, and practicing regularly can improve speed and accuracy. The following are the key RRB Group D Important Topics 2025 for General Intelligence & Reasoning: Analogies

Coding-Decoding

Classification

Series (Alphabetical & Number)

Syllogism

Statement & Conclusion

Blood Relations

Direction Sense Test

Venn Diagrams

Data Interpretation and Sufficiency

Decision Making

Mirror and Water Images

Figure Series

Embedded Figures

Puzzle Test

Mathematical Operations RRB Group D Important Topics for Mathematics Mathematics is a scoring section if candidates practice regularly and understand concepts instead of just memorising formulas. Focusing on the high-weightage topics helps improve both speed and accuracy.

The following are important RRB Group D Important Topics 2025 in Mathematics: Number System

BODMAS Rules

Decimals and Fractions

Ratio and Proportion

Percentage

Profit and Loss

Simple and Compound Interest

Time and Work

Time, Speed, and Distance

Mensuration (2D & 3D)

Average, HCF, and LCM

Algebra (Basic Equations)

Geometry and Trigonometry (Basic Concepts)

Age Calculations

Calendar and Clock Problems RRB Group D Important Topics for General Science The General Science section is divided into Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. Most questions are based on NCERT textbooks from Classes 8 to 10. Candidates must understand concepts rather than rote learning is key to scoring well. Check RRB Group D Important Topics for General Science in the table below: Subject Important Topics Physics Motion, Speed, Velocity, and Acceleration

Laws of Motion (Newton’s Laws)

Work, Power, and Energy

Force and Pressure

Gravitation and Universal Law of Gravitation

Sound – Characteristics, Reflection, Applications

Light – Reflection, Refraction, Lenses and Mirrors

Electricity – Current, Resistance, Ohm’s Law, Series and Parallel Circuits

Magnetic Effects of Electric Current

Heat and Temperature

Units and Measurements Chemistry States of Matter and Their Properties

Atomic Structure

Elements, Compounds, and Mixtures

Chemical Reactions and Equations

Acids, Bases, and Salts

Metals and Non-Metals

Periodic Table (Basic Trends)

Carbon and Its Compounds

Physical and Chemical Changes

Corrosion and Rusting

Important Uses of Common Chemicals (Baking Soda, Washing Soda, Plaster of Paris, etc.) Biology Life Processes (Nutrition, Respiration, Circulation, Excretion)

Reproduction in Plants and Animals

Heredity and Evolution (Basic Concepts)

Cell – Structure and Functions

Control and Coordination in Animals and Plants (Nervous System, Hormones)

Human Digestive, Respiratory, and Circulatory Systems

Microorganisms and Their Uses

Diseases and Their Prevention (Communicable & Non-Communicable)

Ecosystem and Environment

Natural Resources and Their Conservation

Food Chain and Food Web