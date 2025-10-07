RRB Group D Important Topics 2025: Subject-wise Weightage & Most Scoring Chapters

RRB Group D Important Topics 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) conducts the Group D examination to recruit candidates for various posts in Indian Railways. Lakhs of aspirants appear for this highly competitive exam, but only a few succeed. Candidates need to focus on the RRB Group D Important Topics to perform well.
It covers subjects like Mathematics, Reasoning, General Awareness, and General Science. Preparing these topics saves time and helps in scoring higher marks. This article will discuss the RRB Group D Important Topics 2025 in detail, along with useful preparation tips to guide candidates towards success.
RRB Group D Important Topics 2025
The RRB Group D Computer-Based Test (CBT) 2025 will include questions from four main subjects: General Awareness & Current Affairs, Reasoning Ability, Mathematics, and General Science.
The RRB Group D Important Topics from each subject that should not be missed are given below to help candidates prepare effectively. Reviewing these topics carefully can boost your confidence and improve your performance in the exam.
RRB Group D Important Topics for General Awareness & Current Affairs
The General Awareness and Current Affairs section is crucial for the RRB Group D Exam 2025. This section tests candidates on current happenings, basic knowledge of India, and awareness of government schemes and initiatives. Focusing on the right topics can help you score well with minimal effort.
The following are some of the most important RRB Group D Important Topics 2025 for General Awareness & Current Affairs:
-
History of India (Ancient, Medieval, Modern)
-
Indian Geography (Physical, Political, and Economic)
-
Indian Polity & Constitution
-
Indian Economy and Budget
-
Culture, Heritage, and Festivals
-
Key Government Schemes and Policies
-
Awards and Honours
-
Books and Authors
-
Major Sports Events and Winners
-
Science & Technology Developments
-
National and International Current Affairs (Last 6–8 Months)
-
Railway-related Current Affairs
RRB Group D Important Topics for General Intelligence & Reasoning
The Reasoning section is considered one of the most scoring sections in the RRB Group D exam. Most questions are easy to moderate in difficulty, and practicing regularly can improve speed and accuracy.
The following are the key RRB Group D Important Topics 2025 for General Intelligence & Reasoning:
-
Analogies
-
Coding-Decoding
-
Classification
-
Series (Alphabetical & Number)
-
Syllogism
-
Statement & Conclusion
-
Blood Relations
-
Direction Sense Test
-
Venn Diagrams
-
Data Interpretation and Sufficiency
-
Decision Making
-
Mirror and Water Images
-
Figure Series
-
Embedded Figures
-
Puzzle Test
-
Mathematical Operations
RRB Group D Important Topics for Mathematics
Mathematics is a scoring section if candidates practice regularly and understand concepts instead of just memorising formulas. Focusing on the high-weightage topics helps improve both speed and accuracy.
The following are important RRB Group D Important Topics 2025 in Mathematics:
-
Number System
-
BODMAS Rules
-
Decimals and Fractions
-
Ratio and Proportion
-
Percentage
-
Profit and Loss
-
Simple and Compound Interest
-
Time and Work
-
Time, Speed, and Distance
-
Mensuration (2D & 3D)
-
Average, HCF, and LCM
-
Algebra (Basic Equations)
-
Geometry and Trigonometry (Basic Concepts)
-
Age Calculations
-
Calendar and Clock Problems
RRB Group D Important Topics for General Science
The General Science section is divided into Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. Most questions are based on NCERT textbooks from Classes 8 to 10. Candidates must understand concepts rather than rote learning is key to scoring well. Check RRB Group D Important Topics for General Science in the table below:
|
Subject
|
Important Topics
|
Physics
|
|
Chemistry
|
|
Biology
|
RRB Group D Preparation Tips 2025
The following are the subject-wise preparation tips for RRB Group D 2025 exam:
-
General Awareness: Regularly read newspapers, monthly current affairs compilations, and previous year questions. Revising these RRB Group D Important Topics increases your chances of scoring well in this section.
-
Reasoning: Daily practice of reasoning questions, along with mock tests, helps candidates solve problems quickly and accurately during the exam.
-
Mathematics: Solve previous year papers and daily practice sets. Revising these RRB Group D Important Topics strengthens conceptual clarity and helps attempt the mathematics section confidently.
-
General Science: Revise NCERT Class 8–10 textbooks and practice previous year questions. Covering these important topics thoroughly ensures you can answer questions confidently in the exam.
