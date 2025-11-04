RRB Group D Exam Date 2025: Has Railway Group D Exam Been Postponed? New Notice Out!

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 for Level 1 posts under CEN 08/2024. According to the schedule available on the RRB Bhubaneswar official website, the RRB Group D CBT Exam 2025 is expected to take place in multiple phases from 17th November to 31st December 2025. However, the final confirmation of the exam dates depends on the court case hearing scheduled for 4th November 2025, and the official decision is likely to be announced soon. RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 The RRB Group D Exam 2025 was initially scheduled to take place from 17th November to 31st December 2025. However, the Delhi High Court issued a stay order following a contempt petition, pausing all related activities. The case was then transferred to the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), which instructed the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) to suspend further actions until a final judgment is declared.

Candidates across the country are eagerly waiting for the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) to announce its decision regarding the RRB Group D Exam 2025. The verdict, earlier expected on 30th October 2025, has now been postponed to 4th November 2025 (Tuesday). Aspirants are strongly advised to follow only official RRB updates and avoid misinformation spread through social media or unofficial channels. Once the legal matter concludes, the Railway Recruitment Board will release the final confirmed exam dates on its official website. Candidates preparing for the RRB Group D 2025 exam should regularly check the official portal for the latest and most accurate updates. RRB Group D Shift Timings 2025 The official shift timings for the RRB Group D Exam 2025 will be announced along with the city intimation slips on the respective RRB websites. Based on previous exam patterns, it is expected that the RRB Group D 2025 exam will be conducted in three shifts per day to accommodate the large number of candidates.

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be held on multiple days across different exam centers in India. Once the official shift timings are released, the updated schedule will be shared here for candidates’ reference. RRB Group D CBT Exam Pattern 2025 The RRB Group D 2025 CBT will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) covering four main sections, Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Science, and General Awareness & Current Affairs. Each question carries one mark. There will be a negative marking of 1/3 mark for every incorrect answer. The total duration of the exam will be 90 minutes for general candidates and 120 minutes for PwBD candidates using a scribe. Check the table below for the exam pattern: Subjects No. of Questions Duration General Awareness & Current Affairs 20 90 minutes (120 minutes for PwBD candidates) General Intelligence & Reasoning 30 Mathematics 25 General Science 25 Total 100