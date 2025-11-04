Check Women's ODI World Cup Winners List
RRB Group D Exam Date 2025: Has Railway Group D Exam Been Postponed? New Notice Out!

By Mridula Sharma
Nov 4, 2025, 11:42 IST

The RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 for Level 1 posts under CEN 08/2024 is expected from 17th November to 31st December 2025, pending the CAT court decision on 4th November 2025. The exam will be held in multiple shifts across 200+ Indian cities. Candidates should rely on official RRB notifications for accurate updates and exam details. Check details here.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the RRB Group D Exam Date 2025 for Level 1 posts under CEN 08/2024. According to the schedule available on the RRB Bhubaneswar official website, the RRB Group D CBT Exam 2025 is expected to take place in multiple phases from 17th November to 31st December 2025. 

However, the final confirmation of the exam dates depends on the court case hearing scheduled for 4th November 2025, and the official decision is likely to be announced soon.

The RRB Group D Exam 2025 was initially scheduled to take place from 17th November to 31st December 2025. However, the Delhi High Court issued a stay order following a contempt petition, pausing all related activities. The case was then transferred to the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), which instructed the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) to suspend further actions until a final judgment is declared.

Candidates across the country are eagerly waiting for the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) to announce its decision regarding the RRB Group D Exam 2025. The verdict, earlier expected on 30th October 2025, has now been postponed to 4th November 2025 (Tuesday).

Aspirants are strongly advised to follow only official RRB updates and avoid misinformation spread through social media or unofficial channels. Once the legal matter concludes, the Railway Recruitment Board will release the final confirmed exam dates on its official website. Candidates preparing for the RRB Group D 2025 exam should regularly check the official portal for the latest and most accurate updates.

RRB Group D Shift Timings 2025

The official shift timings for the RRB Group D Exam 2025 will be announced along with the city intimation slips on the respective RRB websites. Based on previous exam patterns, it is expected that the RRB Group D 2025 exam will be conducted in three shifts per day to accommodate the large number of candidates.

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be held on multiple days across different exam centers in India. Once the official shift timings are released, the updated schedule will be shared here for candidates’ reference.

RRB Group D CBT Exam Pattern 2025

The RRB Group D 2025 CBT will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) covering four main sections, Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Science, and General Awareness & Current Affairs. Each question carries one mark. There will be a negative marking of 1/3 mark for every incorrect answer. 

The total duration of the exam will be 90 minutes for general candidates and 120 minutes for PwBD candidates using a scribe. Check the table below for the exam pattern:

Subjects

No. of Questions

Duration

General Awareness & Current Affairs

20

90 minutes (120 minutes for PwBD candidates)

General Intelligence & Reasoning

30

Mathematics

25

General Science

25

Total

100

Also Check:

RRB Group D Exam Centre 2025

The RRB Group D Exam 2025 will be conducted across more than 200 cities in India to accommodate the large number of applicants. The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will release the exam city details approximately four days before the exam through the RRB Group D admit card 2025. Candidates can check their assigned exam centre, date, and shift details by logging into the official website of their respective RRBs once the city intimation link becomes active.

Below is the state-wise list of expected RRB Group D exam cities for 2025:

States/UTs

Exam City/Districts

Andaman & Nicobar

Port Blair

Andhra Pradesh

Amalapuram, Anantapur, Bhimavaram, Challapalli, Chirala, Chittoor, Eluru, Gooty, Gudivada, Gudur, Guntur, Kadapa, Kakinada, Kanchikachera, Kavali, Kurnool, Nandyal, Narasapuram, Narasaraopet, Nellore, Ongole, Proddatur, Puttur, Rajahmundry, Rajam, Rajampet, Srikakulam, Surampalem, Tadepalligudem, Tekkali, Tirupathi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram

Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar, Naharlagun

Assam

Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Kokrajhar, Silchar, Tezpur

Bihar

Arrah, Aurangabad, Bhagalpur, Bihar Sharif, Darbhanga, Gaya, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Purnea, Samastipur, Siwan

Chandigarh

Chandigarh

Chhattisgarh

Bilaspur, Durg, Bhilai Nagar, Raipur

Delhi/NCR

Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, New Delhi, Noida

Goa

Verna

Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Anand, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Bhuj, Dadra, Gandhinagar, Godhra, Himatnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Mehsana, Nadiad, Navsari, Rajkot, Silvassa, Surat, Surendranagar, Vadodara, Valsad, Vapi

Haryana

Ambala, Bahadurgarh, Gurgaon, Hisar, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Mohindergarh, Panchkula, Panipat, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa, Sonipat, Yamuna Nagar

Himachal Pradesh

Baddi, Bilaspur, Dharamsala, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Palampur, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Sundernagar, Una

Jammu & Kashmir

Anantnag, Awantipora, Baramulla, Jammu, Kathua, Pulwama, Samba, Srinagar, Udhampur

Jharkhand

Bokaro, Dhanbad, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ranchi

Karnataka

Bagalkot, Belgaum, Bellary, Bengaluru, Bidar, Bijapur, Chikballapur, Chikmagaluru, Davanagere, Dharwad, Gadag, Gulbarga, Hassan, Hubli, Kolar, Mangalore, Mysore, Puttur, Shimoga, Surathkal, Tumkur, Udupi, Uttara Kannada

Kerala

Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Trivandrum

Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar, Satna, Ujjain

Maharashtra

Ahmednagar, Akola, Amravati, Aurangabad, Beed, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Dhule, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Latur, Madgaon, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded, Nandurbar, Nashik, Navi Mumbai, Pandharpur, Parbhani, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sangamner, Sangli, Satara, Solapur, Sindhudurg, Thane, Wardha, Washim, Yavatmal

Manipur

Imphal

Meghalaya

Shillong, Ri-Bhoi

Mizoram

Aizawl

Nagaland

Dimapur, Kohima

Odisha

Angul, Balasore, Bargarh, Baripada, Berhampur-Ganjam, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jeypore, Jharsuguda, Khurda, Rayagada, Rourkela, Sambalpur

Puducherry

Puducherry

Punjab

Abohar, Amritsar, Banur, Barnala, Bathinda, Fatehgarh Sahib, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Khanna, Ludhiana, Malout, Moga, Mohali, Muktsar, Nawanshahr, Pathankot, Patiala, Phagwara, Ropar, Sangrur

Rajasthan

Abu Road, Ajmer, Alwar, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur, Kota, Pali Marwar, Sikar, Sri Ganganagar, Tonk, Udaipur

Sikkim

Bardang, Gangtok

Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Kanyakumari, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Namakkal, Salem, Thanjavur, Thoothukudi, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli, Tirupur, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Villupuram, Virudhunagar

Telangana

Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Kodad, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Ranga Reddy, Secunderabad, Siddipet, Warangal

Tripura

Agartala, Bishramganj, Khowai, Teliamura, Udaipur

Uttar Pradesh

Agra, Aligarh, Allahabad, Amroha, Banda, Barabanki, Bareilly, Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Faizabad, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Kaushambi, Lucknow, Mathura, Sitapur, Sultanpur, Varanasi

Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Haldwani, Nainital, Roorkee, Rudrapur, Udham Singh Nagar

West Bengal

Asansol, Bankura, Berhampore, Bishnupur, Burdwan, Durgapur, Haldia, Hooghly, Howrah, Kalyani, Kolkata, Krishnanagar, Siliguri

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

