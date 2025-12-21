Kolkata Police Constable Question Paper 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download PDF Here
Kolkata Police Question Paper 2025: The WBPRB conducted the Kolkata Police Constable Prelims on December 21, 2025, for 3,969 vacancies. Candidates preparing for the upcoming cycle must download the question paper. Shortlisted candidates will proceed to the PMT/PET stages
Mohd Salman
Senior Executive
Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com... Read More
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation