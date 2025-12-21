Rajasthan VDO Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Kolkata Police Constable Question Paper 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download PDF Here

By Mohd Salman
Dec 21, 2025, 14:59 IST

Kolkata Police Question Paper 2025: The WBPRB conducted the Kolkata Police Constable Prelims on December 21, 2025, for 3,969 vacancies. Candidates preparing for the upcoming cycle must download the question paper. Shortlisted candidates will proceed to the PMT/PET stages

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Kolkata Police Constable Question Paper 2025
Kolkata Police Constable Question Paper 2025

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News