TNUSRB SI Cut Off 2025 [Expected]: Check Previous Year Trends and Minimum Qualifying Scores

TNUSRB SI Cut Off 2025: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released a total of 1,299 vacancies for the current financial year. The TNUSRB SI selection process depends on the marks scored by candidates and the cut off marks decided by the board.
Aspirants preparing for the exam should carefully check the previous years’ TNUSRB SI cut off mark. They help in understanding the expected score range. Analyzing past cut-offs also gives a clear idea of the competition level and helps candidates set realistic preparation goals to improve their chances of selection.
TNUSRB SI Cut Off 2025
The TNUSRB SI Cut Off 2025 will be announced by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) once the written exam is successfully conducted. Candidates can gain valuable insights to plan their preparation effectively and increase their chances of clearing the TNUSRB SI 2025 exam.
TNUSRB SI Expected Cut Off 2025
Candidates can estimate the expected TNUSRB SI cut-off for 2025 to plan their preparation effectively and target higher scores based on previous years’ trends, exam difficulty, and competition. Check the TNUSRB SI Expected Cut Off 2025 in the table below:
|
Category
|
Expected Cut Off (Male)
|
Expected Cut Off (Female)
|
SCA
|
70
|
67
|
BCM
|
77
|
-
|
BC
|
73
|
66
|
MBC & DNC
|
78
|
62
|
SC
|
68
|
73
|
ST
|
72
|
-
|
OC
|
80
|
-
TNUSRB SI Previous Year Cut Off
The TNUSRB SI cut-off marks vary each year due to factors like exam difficulty, number of vacancies, competition, and normalization process. Reviewing previous years’ cut-offs helps candidates for the 2025 recruitment estimate the likely scores needed for selection.
TNUSRB SI Cut Off 2022
The TNUSRB SI cut off marks for 2022 were released by TNUSRB in PDF format. Candidates can check the details in the table below:
|
Category
|
Male
|
Female
|
SCA
|
69
|
66.5
|
BCM
|
76.5
|
-
|
BC
|
72.5
|
65.5
|
MBC & DNC
|
77.5
|
61
|
SC
|
67
|
72.75
|
ST
|
71.5
|
-
|
OC
|
79.25
|
-
TNUSRB SI Cut Off 2020
The TNUSRB SI cut off marks were categorized by SC, ST, OBC, and others. Candidates can use this as a reference to assess the score required based on their category:
|
Category
|
Open
|
Departmental
|
UR
|
79
|
62.5
|
SC
|
60
|
75.5
|
ST
|
54.5
|
69.5
|
OBC
|
61
|
77.5
|
MBC/DNC
|
60.5
|
77.5
|
SCA
|
53
|
72
TNUSRB SI Minimum Qualifying Marks
Apart from the cut-off, candidates must also achieve minimum qualifying marks to move forward in the selection process:
|
Selection Stage
|
Open
|
Departmental
|
Tamil Language Eligibility Test
|
40 marks (40%)
|
40 marks (40%)
|
Main Written Examination
|
25 marks (35%)
|
30 marks (35%)
How to Check TNUSRB SI Cut Off 2025?
Candidates can easily check the official TNUSRB SI Cut Off 2025 once its released by following these steps:
-
Visit the official TNUSRB website
-
Look for the TNUSRB SI Exam 2025 section on the right side of the homepage.
-
Click on the link ‘List of Candidates Eligible for the Next Phase of Selection (Roster Wise)’ under the open or department option.
-
A page will appear showing the names of candidates along with their cut-off marks.
-
Make sure to print or save the TNUSRB SI Cut Off 2025 for future reference.
Factors Affecting TNUSRB SI Cut-Off 2025
The cut-off marks for TNUSRB SI can vary each year due to several factors:
-
Applicant-to-vacancy ratio: A higher number of applicants compared to vacancies usually leads to higher cut-off marks.
-
Exam difficulty level: If the exam is easier, the cut-off may increase. If it’s tougher, it may decrease.
-
Previous year’s cut-off: Last year’s cut-off is often used as a reference point for the current year.
-
Overall candidate performance: Better overall performance by candidates can raise the cut-off marks.
