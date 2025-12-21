UPPSC LT Grade Answer Key 2025 Soon: Check Steps to Download Home Science and Commerce Answer Key PDF Direct Link

UPPSC LT Grade Answer Key 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is conducting the Assistant Teacher, Trained Graduate Grade (LT Grade Teacher) Examination 2025 for the Home Science and Commerce on December 21, 2025. Now all those candidates who appeared in the exam are eagerly waiting for the release of UPPSC LT Grade Answer Key 2025. The Answer Key for the Home Science and Commerce papers will be released on the official website shortly. The answer key allows candidates to cross-check their responses to what they have marked in the exam. The UPPSC also released the Question Paper, allowing candidates to raise objections in case of any discrepancy.
The answer key allows candidates to calculate their estimated marks so that candidates can start preparing for the next phase of the recruitment process.The answer key allows candidates to cross-check their responses to what they have marked in the exam.
UPPSC LT Grade Answer Key 2025: Overview
The UP LT Grade Answer Key 2025 for Home Science and Commerce will be released soon at uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates will be able to calculate their estimated marks and start preparing for the next phase of recruitment. Check the table below for UPPSC LT grade Answer Key 2025 Overview
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Recruitment Body
|
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)
|
Post Name
|
Assistant Teacher (Trained Graduate Grade) / LT Grade Teacher
|
Advertisement No.
|
A-5/E-1/2025
|
Total Vacancies
|
7466
|
Exam Date
|
21st December 2025
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline (OMR-Based)
|
Total Questions
|
150 (30 GS + 120 Subject)
|
Total Marks
|
150
|
Subject Name
|
Home Science and Commerce
|
Answer Key Status
|
Released for Hindi
|
Official Website
How to Download UP LT Grade Answer Key 2025?
Candidates who have attempted the Home Science and Commerce Exam conducted on December 21, 2025 can check the official answer key by clicking on the direct link provided below-
- Visit the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in
- On the homepage visit the 'Latest Notifications/Updates
- Click on the “Answer Key of Assistant Teacher, Trained Graduate Grade (Male/Female Branch) Examination - 2025”
- Select the Subject and Set of question papers, such as A, B, C, or D.
- The UP LT Grade Answer Key PDF will open on your screen. Cross-check your answers with the official answers.
- Calculate the estimated marks and download the pdf for future reference.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation