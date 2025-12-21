UPPSC LT Grade Answer Key 2025 Soon: Check Steps to Download Home Science and Commerce Answer Key PDF Direct Link

Rajasthan VDO Result 2025
UPPSC LT Grade Answer Key 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will soon release the answer key for the Home Science and Commerce. The UPPSC has conducted the Assistant Teacher, Trained Graduate Grade (LT Grade Teacher) Examination 2025 for the Home Science and Commerce on December 21, 2025. The answer key will help you in assessing your performance in the exam.

UPPSC LT Grade Answer Key 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is conducting the Assistant Teacher, Trained Graduate Grade (LT Grade Teacher) Examination 2025 for the Home Science and Commerce on December 21, 2025. Now all those candidates who appeared in the exam are eagerly waiting for the release of UPPSC LT Grade Answer Key 2025. The Answer Key for the Home Science and Commerce papers will be released on the official website shortly. The answer key allows candidates to cross-check their responses to what they have marked in the exam. The UPPSC also released the Question Paper, allowing candidates to raise objections in case of any discrepancy.

The answer key allows candidates to calculate their estimated marks so that candidates can start preparing for the next phase of the recruitment process.The answer key allows candidates to cross-check their responses to what they have marked in the exam.

UPPSC LT Grade Answer Key 2025: Overview

The UP LT Grade Answer Key 2025 for Home Science and Commerce will be released soon at uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates will be able to calculate their estimated marks and start preparing for the next phase of recruitment. Check the table below for UPPSC LT grade Answer Key 2025 Overview 

Particulars

Details

Recruitment Body

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)

Post Name

Assistant Teacher (Trained Graduate Grade) / LT Grade Teacher

Advertisement No.

A-5/E-1/2025

Total Vacancies

7466

Exam Date

21st December 2025

Mode of Exam

Offline (OMR-Based)

Total Questions

150 (30 GS + 120 Subject)

Total Marks

150

Subject Name

Home Science and Commerce

Answer Key Status

Released for Hindi

Official Website

https://uppsc.up.nic.in/

How to Download UP LT Grade Answer Key 2025?

Candidates who have attempted the Home Science and Commerce Exam conducted on December 21, 2025 can check the official answer key by clicking on the direct link provided below-

  • Visit the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in
  • On the homepage visit the 'Latest Notifications/Updates
  • Click on the “Answer Key of Assistant Teacher, Trained Graduate Grade (Male/Female Branch) Examination - 2025”
  • Select the Subject and Set of question papers, such as A, B, C, or D.
  • The UP LT Grade Answer Key PDF will open on your screen. Cross-check your answers with the official answers.
  • Calculate the estimated marks and download the pdf for future reference.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

