UP LT Grade Cut Off 2025: Check Subject-Wise, Category-Wise Minimum Marks

UP LT Grade Cut Off 2025: The UPPSC is conducting the LT Grade Teacher (Assistant Teacher) recruitment for 2025, with exams scheduled from December 6, 2025 through January 2026.

From December 6, 2025, to January 25, 2026, UPPSC will administer the subject-specific exam in two shifts every day. As the exam gets closer each day, we will offer the expected cut off marks for each subject. These expected cut off marks are curated based on the previous year trends and other factors.

Check the UP LT Grade Exam Analysis 2025 Here

UP LT Grade Exam 2025 Selection Process

The UPPSC LT grade Teacher selection process is a three-stage process which include:

Preliminary Exam

Mains

Document Verification

The official cut off will be released after all the three-stages of the selection process have taken place.