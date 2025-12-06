UP LT Grade Cut Off 2025: Check Subject-Wise, Category-Wise Minimum Marks

UP LT Grade Cut Off 2025: The UPPSC is conducting the LT Grade Teacher (Assistant Teacher) recruitment for 2025, with exams scheduled from December 6, 2025 through January 2026.
From December 6, 2025, to January 25, 2026, UPPSC will administer the subject-specific exam in two shifts every day. As the exam gets closer each day, we will offer the expected cut off marks for each subject. These expected cut off marks are curated based on the previous year trends and other factors.
UP LT Grade Exam 2025 Selection Process
The UPPSC LT grade Teacher selection process is a three-stage process which include:
-
Preliminary Exam
-
Mains
-
Document Verification
The official cut off will be released after all the three-stages of the selection process have taken place.
UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Expected Cut Off 2025
The candidates who have appeared for the UP LT Grade Mathematics and Hindi exam on 06th December 2025 can check the expected cut off marks here. The candidates can check the expected cut off marks to check whether they are able to qualify the exam or not. We will provide the subject-wise cut off marks here. These cut off marks will also vary by category and gender too as has seen in the past.
|
UP LT Grade Mathematics Expected Cut Off 2025
|
Category
|
Females
|
Males
|
UR
|
70-72
|
71-73
|
OBC
|
68-70
|
69-72
|
SC
|
64-66
|
65-68
|
ST
|
61-63
|
60-64
UP LT Grade Previous Years Cut Off
The UP LT Grade official cut off will not be released until the final result is out. Till then, the UP LT Grade previous year cut off marks will help the candidates to analyze what can be their standing in the exam. Here, in the table below, check the previous year cut off marks:
|
Subjects
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Hindi
|
73.50
|
71.97
|
68.54
|
66.62
|
Sanskrit
|
74.13
|
72.58
|
69.42
|
-
|
English
|
73.98
|
72.33
|
69.01
|
-
|
Mathematics/Science
|
74.86
|
72.22
|
68.45
|
65.36
|
Biology
|
76.79
|
75.27
|
72.53
|
-
|
General Science
|
74.28
|
71.76
|
69.64
|
-
|
Urdu
|
70.32
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Commerce
|
77.25
|
-
|
71.24
|
-
|
Home Science
|
75.73
|
74.89
|
70.62
|
-
How to Check Official UP LT Grade Cut Off 2025
Once the final result of the UP LT Grade exam is released by the Commission the official cut off marks will be released alongside. Candidates can then follow these steps to check the official cut off marks:
-
Visit the official website of UPPSC (uppsc.up.nic.in).
-
On the homepage, go to the Notifications section and look for “UP LT Grade Teacher Cut Off 2025” and click on it.
-
A PDF will be opened on your screen. Check your cut off marks according to the subject and category.
-
Download the PDF for future use.
