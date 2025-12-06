UPSSSC PET Result 2026 OUT
UP LT Grade Cut Off 2025: Check Subject-Wise, Category-Wise Minimum Marks

By Upasna Choudhary
Dec 6, 2025, 12:59 IST

UP LT Grade Cut Off 2025: The UPPSC has commenced the UP LT Grade Teacher exam from 06th December 2025 onwards. The candidates appearing for the exam will eagerly wait for the official cut off marks which will be released along with the final result only. Meanwhile, the candidates can check the UP LT Grade expected cut off marks 2025 in this article.

UP LT Grade Teacher Expected Cut Off Marks 2025
UP LT Grade Teacher Expected Cut Off Marks 2025

UP LT Grade Cut Off 2025: The UPPSC is conducting the LT Grade Teacher (Assistant Teacher) recruitment for 2025, with exams scheduled from December 6, 2025 through January 2026.
From December 6, 2025, to January 25, 2026, UPPSC will administer the subject-specific exam in two shifts every day. As the exam gets closer each day, we will offer the expected cut off marks for each subject. These expected cut off marks are curated based on the previous year trends and other factors.

Check the UP LT Grade Exam Analysis 2025 Here

UP LT Grade Exam 2025 Selection Process

The UPPSC LT grade Teacher selection process is a three-stage process which include:

  • Preliminary Exam

  • Mains

  • Document Verification

The official cut off will be released after all the three-stages of the selection process have taken place.

UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Expected Cut Off 2025

The candidates who have appeared for the UP LT Grade Mathematics and Hindi exam on 06th December 2025 can check the expected cut off marks here. The candidates can check the expected cut off marks to check whether they are able to qualify the exam or not. We will provide the subject-wise cut off marks here. These cut off marks will also vary by category and gender too as has seen in the past.

UP LT Grade Mathematics Expected Cut Off 2025

Category

Females

Males

UR

70-72

71-73

OBC

68-70

69-72

SC

64-66

65-68

ST

61-63

60-64

UP LT Grade Previous Years Cut Off

The UP LT Grade official cut off will not be released until the final result is out. Till then, the UP LT Grade previous year cut off marks will help the candidates to analyze what can be their standing in the exam. Here, in the table below, check the previous year cut off marks:

Subjects

UR

OBC

SC

ST

Hindi

73.50

71.97

68.54

66.62

Sanskrit

74.13

72.58

69.42

-

English

73.98

72.33

69.01

-

Mathematics/Science

74.86

72.22

68.45

65.36

Biology

76.79

75.27

72.53

-

General Science

74.28

71.76

69.64

-

Urdu

70.32

-

-

-

Commerce

77.25

-

71.24

-

Home Science

75.73

74.89

70.62

-

How to Check Official UP LT Grade Cut Off 2025

Once the final result of the UP LT Grade exam is released by the Commission the official cut off marks will be released alongside. Candidates can then follow these steps to check the official cut off marks:

  • Visit the official website of UPPSC (uppsc.up.nic.in).

  • On the homepage, go to the Notifications section and look for “UP LT Grade Teacher Cut Off 2025” and click on it.

  • A PDF will be opened on your screen. Check your cut off marks according to the subject and category.

  • Download the PDF for future use.

