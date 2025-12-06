UPSSSC PET Result 2026 OUT
UP LT Grade Teacher Exam Analysis 2025 Today: Check Difficulty, Questions Asked & Overall Review

Upasna Choudhary
By Upasna Choudhary
Dec 6, 2025, 08:59 IST

UP LT Grade Teacher Exam Analysis 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is all set to conduct the UP LT Grade exam today, on 06th December 2025. Candidates can check the detailed exam analysis on this page. We will provide live updates on the exam.

UP LT Grade Teacher Exam Analysis 2025

HIGHLIGHTS

  • UPPSC is conducting the UP LT Grade Teacher preliminary exam from today onwards.
  • Mathematics and Hindi paper will be conducted today in two shifts.
  • Shift 1 will start from 09:00 am and will end at 11:00 am.

UP LT Grade Teacher Exam Analysis 2025: UPPSC is conducting the UP LT Grade exam for Mathematics and Hindi today, on 06th December 2025. The exam is going to be conducted in two shifts. The first shift, which is for the mathematics paper, will begin at 09:00 am and end at 11:00 am. Similarly, the second shift, which is for the Hindi paper, will be conducted in the afternoon shift from 03:00 pm to 05:00pm.

The UP LT Grade exam pattern consists of the multiple choice questions (MCQs) which consists of a total 150 questions. Out of these 150 questions, 30 questions are from the General Studies section covering History, Polity, Geography, Current Events, and some miscellaneous topics. Another 120 sets of questions are asked from the subject-concerned.

UP LT Grade (Trained Graduate Grade / Assistant Teacher) exam 2025 is all set to be conducted today by the UPPSC in two shifts. The candidates who are appearing for the exam and those who are aspiring for this exam must check this live analysis for the latest updates about the UP LT Grade exam 2025.

UP LT Grade Exam 2025 Shift Timings

Candidates who have applied for the exam must check the exam timings for their respective subjects as the UP LT Grade preliminary exam is being held in two shifts across days. Check the exam shift timings here:

Exam/ Shift

Exam Timings

Shift 1

09:00 am to 11:00 am

Shift 2 

03:00 pm to 05:00 pm
LIVE UPDATES
Click here to refreshRefresh
  • Dec 6, 2025, 08:45 IST

    UP LT Grade Teacher Exam 2025: First Shift

    The UP LT Grade Preliminary exam 2025 is going to stat from today onwards and will go on till 25th January 2026. The exam is being held in two shifts. The first shift is goign to start soon at 09:00 am and it will end at 11:00 am. The Mathematics paper will take place in the first shift.

  • Dec 6, 2025, 08:35 IST

    UP LT Grade Exam Analysis 2025 Live: Exam Pattern

    Candidates who are appearing for the UP LT Grade exam must have the knowledge pf the exam pattern. The written test consists of 150 objective-type questions for 150 marks. The exam duration shall be 2 hours. As per the marking scheme, each question carries 1 mark, and a negative marking of 0.33 mark is applicable for every incorrect answer. Check the detailed paper pattern for the UP LT Grade Teacher shared below.

    Sections

    No. of Questions

    Maximum Marks

    General Studies

    30

    30

    Concerned Subject

    120

    120

    Total

    150

    150
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

