UP LT Grade Teacher Exam Analysis 2025 Today: Check Difficulty, Questions Asked & Overall Review

UP LT Grade Teacher Exam Analysis 2025: UPPSC is conducting the UP LT Grade exam for Mathematics and Hindi today, on 06th December 2025. The exam is going to be conducted in two shifts. The first shift, which is for the mathematics paper, will begin at 09:00 am and end at 11:00 am. Similarly, the second shift, which is for the Hindi paper, will be conducted in the afternoon shift from 03:00 pm to 05:00pm.

The UP LT Grade exam pattern consists of the multiple choice questions (MCQs) which consists of a total 150 questions. Out of these 150 questions, 30 questions are from the General Studies section covering History, Polity, Geography, Current Events, and some miscellaneous topics. Another 120 sets of questions are asked from the subject-concerned.

UP LT Grade Teacher Exam Analysis 2025

UP LT Grade (Trained Graduate Grade / Assistant Teacher) exam 2025 is all set to be conducted today by the UPPSC in two shifts. The candidates who are appearing for the exam and those who are aspiring for this exam must check this live analysis for the latest updates about the UP LT Grade exam 2025.

UP LT Grade Exam 2025 Shift Timings

Candidates who have applied for the exam must check the exam timings for their respective subjects as the UP LT Grade preliminary exam is being held in two shifts across days. Check the exam shift timings here: