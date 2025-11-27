RRB Group D Exam Analysis 2025
RRB Group D Exam Analysis 2025 BANNED: Check Previous Years Question Paper PDF, Important Topics and More

Mridula Sharma
By Mridula Sharma
Nov 27, 2025, 12:45 IST

The RRB Group D Exam Analysis 2025 provides a detailed overview of shift-wise difficulty levels, exam pattern, and key topics asked across all sections. Since live questions are prohibited, the analysis is based on previous-year trends and candidate feedback. It also includes exam-day guidelines, shift timings, and essential instructions. Read details here.

RRB Group D Exam Analysis 2025
RRB Group D Exam Analysis 2025

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The exam will be conducted in three shifts daily from November 27, 2025 to January 16, 2026.
  • The RRB Group D CBT consists of 100 marks.
  • Real-time questions are strictly prohibited, so the analysis is based on previous-year trends, difficulty levels, and expected good attempts.

RRB Group D Exam Analysis 2025: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) strictly prohibit the discussion or sharing of any real-time or memory-based questions from the ongoing examination. Due to this restriction, candidates will not receive any live questions or inside exam details. Instead, we will provide previous-year trends, general exam insights, and overall difficulty levels to help you understand the expected pattern for the RRB Group D 2025 exam.

The RRB Group D exam is being conducted in three shifts, and our analysis covers both section-wise and overall exam reviews based on past exam data. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) is conducted for 100 marks, and understanding its difficulty level, question types, and expected cut-off trends will help candidates prepare more effectively. Those who qualify this stage will progress to the next phase of the selection process.

Continue reading for a complete breakdown of the RRB Group D exam analysis and helpful preparation insights.

RRB Group D Exam Analysis 2025

The RRB Group D Exam Analysis 2025 provides candidates with a clear understanding of the exam’s overall difficulty level, question pattern, and section-wise performance trends. As per RRB guidelines, sharing real-time or memory-based questions from the ongoing exam is strictly prohibited. 

So, in compliance with the guidelines, we won't be conducting RRB Group D 2025 analysis or revealing any information about the ongoing exam. However, we have mentioned the previous year's paper review, difficulty level and good attempts to help you in your preparation. This analysis helps aspirants evaluate what to expect, prepare strategically, and estimate the possible level of competition for the 2025 cycle.

RRB Group D Difficulty Level

The RRB Group D CBT consists of 100 marks and includes sections such as Mathematics, General Science, General Intelligence & Reasoning, and General Awareness.

The overall difficulty level of the CBT 1 held on 18 August (Shift 1) was easy to moderate based on the detailed RRB Group D Exam Analysis 2022. Candidates who attempted 78 to 86 questions stand a good chance of scoring well.

The section-wise good attempts and difficulty levels for RRB Group D 2022 exam are given below:

Section

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

General Science

19–21

Easy to Moderate

Mathematics

20–22

Easy to Moderate

General Awareness

22–24

Easy to Moderate

General Intelligence & Reasoning

17–19

Easy to Moderate

Total

78–86

Easy to Moderate

RRB Group D Shift Timings 2025

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) conduct the RRB Group D exam in three shifts each day. The detailed shift-wise reporting time, gate closure, and exam start time are given below:

Shift

Reporting Time

Gate Closure

Exam Start Time

Shift 1

7:30 AM

8:30 AM

9:00 AM

Shift 2

11:15 AM

12:15 PM

12:45 PM

Shift 3

3:30 PM

4:30 PM

5:00 PM
  • Nov 27, 2025, 12:45 IST

    RRB Group D 2025: Shift 2 Begins

    The Shift 2 of the RRB Group D 2025 exam on November 27, 2025, has started. Candidates can check more updates here. 

  • Nov 27, 2025, 12:40 IST

    RRB Group D Exam Analysis for Mathematics Section

    The Mathematics section in the RRB Group D Exam held on 18 August 2022 consisted of 25 questions. Below is the topic-wise distribution and difficulty level of the questions in 2022 exam:

    Topics

    No. of Questions

    Difficulty Level

    Profit & Loss

    02

    Easy to Moderate

    Percentage

    03

    Easy

    Number System

    03

    Easy to Moderate

    Ratio

    01

    Easy

    Mean, Median, Mode

    01

    Easy

    Average

    01–02

    Easy to Moderate

    SI–CI

    01–02

    Easy

    Time & Work

    02

    Easy to Moderate

    Coordinate (Roots)

    01

    Easy

    Geometry

    01–02

    Easy to Moderate

    Trigonometry (Identity)

    01

    Easy

    Time, Speed & Distance

    02–03

    Easy to Moderate

    Mensuration

    02–03

    Easy to Moderate

    Total

    25

    Easy to Moderate
  • Nov 27, 2025, 12:21 IST

    RRB Ahmedabad NTPC Apply Online 2025

    RRB Ahmedabad NTPC application process ends today, November 27, 2025. RRB Ahmedabad has 153 UG and 79 Graduate vacancies, totaling 232 posts. Candidates must submit the online form and fee before the final deadline. 

  • Nov 27, 2025, 12:11 IST

    RRB Group D 2025 Live: Items Not Permitted

    During the RRB Group D Exam 2025, certain items were strictly prohibited inside the exam center. Candidates were not allowed to wear shoes, jackets, or hoodies. Additionally, belts and caps were also banned to maintain exam security.

  • Nov 27, 2025, 11:46 IST

    RRB Group D 2025 Live: What Is the Negative Marking?

    In the RRB Group D Exam 2025, candidates must be careful while attempting questions because the exam includes negative marking. For every wrong answer, 1/3rd of the marks will be deducted from your total score. Accuracy plays a crucial role in securing good marks.

  • Nov 27, 2025, 11:29 IST

    RRB Group D 2025 Live: Sections Included in the Question Paper

    The RRB Group D Exam 2025 consists of four main sections. Each section tests a different set of skills required for the recruitment process. The sections included in the exam are:

    • General Science
    • Mathematics
    • General Awareness & Current Affairs
    • General Intelligence & Reasoning
  • Nov 27, 2025, 11:26 IST

    RRB Group D 2025 Live: Is the Admit Card Released?

    Yes, the RRB Group D admit card 2025 has been released. Candidates can visit the official RRB portal and download their hall ticket by logging in with their registered username and password. Make sure to check all details carefully after downloading the admit card.

  • Nov 27, 2025, 11:22 IST

    RRB Group D 2025 Live: Shift 1 Concluded

    The RRB Group D 2025 exam on November 27, 2025, has been concluded successfully. Candidates who have prepared effectively find the exam easy to moderate.

RRB Group D Exam Pattern 2025

The RRB Group D Computer-Based Test (CBT) consists of 100 questions divided into four major sections. The detailed exam structure is provided below:

Sections

Number of Questions

General Science

25

Mathematics

25

General Intelligence and Reasoning

30

General Awareness & Current Affairs

20

Total

100

RRB Group D Exam Day Guidelines 2025

Candidates appearing for the RRB Group D exam must follow the important exam-day instructions given below:

  • Reach the exam centre on time to complete the Aadhaar-linked biometric verification.

  • Carry a printed copy of the RRB Group D Admit Card along with a valid photo ID proof.

  • Only one original photo-identity proof is allowed inside the exam centre.

  • Electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, or earphones are strictly prohibited.

  • Candidates must not bring their own pen or pencil, as all writing materials will be provided at the centre.

  • The exam centre will supply both a pen and rough sheets for calculations and rough work.

