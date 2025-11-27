RRB Group D Exam Analysis 2025 BANNED: Check Previous Years Question Paper PDF, Important Topics and More

RRB Group D Exam Analysis 2025: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) strictly prohibit the discussion or sharing of any real-time or memory-based questions from the ongoing examination. Due to this restriction, candidates will not receive any live questions or inside exam details. Instead, we will provide previous-year trends, general exam insights, and overall difficulty levels to help you understand the expected pattern for the RRB Group D 2025 exam.

The RRB Group D exam is being conducted in three shifts, and our analysis covers both section-wise and overall exam reviews based on past exam data. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) is conducted for 100 marks, and understanding its difficulty level, question types, and expected cut-off trends will help candidates prepare more effectively. Those who qualify this stage will progress to the next phase of the selection process.

Continue reading for a complete breakdown of the RRB Group D exam analysis and helpful preparation insights.

RRB Group D Exam Analysis 2025

The RRB Group D Exam Analysis 2025 provides candidates with a clear understanding of the exam’s overall difficulty level, question pattern, and section-wise performance trends. As per RRB guidelines, sharing real-time or memory-based questions from the ongoing exam is strictly prohibited.

So, in compliance with the guidelines, we won't be conducting RRB Group D 2025 analysis or revealing any information about the ongoing exam. However, we have mentioned the previous year's paper review, difficulty level and good attempts to help you in your preparation. This analysis helps aspirants evaluate what to expect, prepare strategically, and estimate the possible level of competition for the 2025 cycle.

RRB Group D Difficulty Level

The RRB Group D CBT consists of 100 marks and includes sections such as Mathematics, General Science, General Intelligence & Reasoning, and General Awareness.

The overall difficulty level of the CBT 1 held on 18 August (Shift 1) was easy to moderate based on the detailed RRB Group D Exam Analysis 2022. Candidates who attempted 78 to 86 questions stand a good chance of scoring well.

The section-wise good attempts and difficulty levels for RRB Group D 2022 exam are given below:

Section Good Attempts Difficulty Level General Science 19–21 Easy to Moderate Mathematics 20–22 Easy to Moderate General Awareness 22–24 Easy to Moderate General Intelligence & Reasoning 17–19 Easy to Moderate Total 78–86 Easy to Moderate

RRB Group D Shift Timings 2025

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) conduct the RRB Group D exam in three shifts each day. The detailed shift-wise reporting time, gate closure, and exam start time are given below: