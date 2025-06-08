AIIMS Result 2025 OUT
RSMSSB Grade 4 Previous Year Question Paper PDF Download

By Meenu Solanki
Sep 18, 2025, 15:11 IST

Download RSMSSB Grade 4 previous year question papers PDF to strengthen your exam preparation. Get access to Rajasthan Grade D question papers with solutions here. Practising these papers will help you understand the exam pattern, important topics, marking scheme and increase your chances of clearing the exam.

RSMSSB Grade 4 Previous Year Question Paper: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has announced 53749 vacancies for 4th Grade posts for various departments/ subordinate departments of the State Government. The written exam will be conducted from September 19 to 21, 2025. Interested aspirants must check the syllabus, pattern, and Rajasthan 4th Grade previous year papers for a successful study plan. 

Past papers allow you to determine high-weightage chapters and improve your question-solving strategy. Practising RSMSSB Grade 4 previous year papers also helps you become more familiar with the actual exam format. A total of 120 objective-type questions will be asked for 200 marks in this written exam. Further details about the RSMSSB Grade 4 Previous Year paper, download instructions, and the paper pattern are discussed here.

RSMSSB Grade 4 Previous Year Question Paper

The RSMSSB Grade 4 recruitment is a highly competitive exam with a huge number of participants every year. Analysing previous papers enables candidates to understand the overall difficulty level of the exam. Questions are usually asked from General Hindi, General English, General Knowledge, and General Mathematics. Master key topics across all these subjects using top resources and practising with the RSMSSB Grade 4 Previous Year Question Paper and mock tests. This strategy can help you identify your weak areas, improve time management, and boost confidence. Furthermore, it will also highlight frequently tested questions and their weightage over the last few years.

Rajasthan Grade D Previous Year Paper PDF

Solving RSMSSB Grade 4 previous year papers is the best way to review all the chapters studied. It ensures a deep understanding of concepts and topics. It improves problem-solving skills and increases your familiarity with different levels of questions. So, you must solve previous year RSMSSB Grade 4 question papers to gain an edge.

How to Download Rajasthan Grade 4 Previous Year Question Paper PDF 

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board releases the RSMSSB Grade 4 Previous Year Question Papers online in the PDF format on its official website. Check below the steps to download RSMSSB Grade 4 Previous Year Papers:

Step 1: Go to the official Rajasthan Staff Selection Board website.

Step 2: Now, click the “Question Paper” link under the “Candidates Corner” tab. 

Step 3: Search for “Grade 4 Question Paper” links and click them.

Step 4: The past papers PDF will be displayed.

Step 5: Download the previous papers for future use.

How to Solve RSMSSB Grade 4 Previous Year Question Papers

RSMSSB Grade 4 previous year papers ensure coverage of all the topics relevant for the written exam. Follow the steps below to solve RSMSSB Grade 4 Previous Year Question Papers:

  • Download the RSMSSB Grade 4 question paper PDF.
  • Install a timer that matches the actual exam timing.
  • Start attempting questions from previous papers.
  • Review your overall performance to identify your strengths and weak areas.

Benefits of Solving RSMSSB Grade 4 Previous Year Question Papers

Solving RSMSSB Grade 4 Previous Year Question Papers has various benefits. It can enhance your preparation level and chances of success in the exam. Some of the key advantages are as follows:

  • It helps you understand the test format and question weightage. It also provides insights into the difficulty level of the question paper and high-priority topics.
  • Practising with RSMSSB Grade 4 previous year papers can help you revise key concepts and master core topics.
  • Solving past papers improves your question-solving speed and accuracy. It helps you learn how to manage time efficiently in the written exam.
  • It highlights all the aspects and areas that require more focus and improvement. 

What is RSMSSB Grade 4 Question Paper Pattern?

Familiarity with the RSMSSB Grade 4 exam pattern can streamline your preparation. The written exam comprises 120 objective-type questions for 200 marks. The exam duration shall be 2 hours. There will also be a negative marking of 1/3 mark for every wrong answer. Let’s discuss the RSMSSB Grade 4 question paper pattern in the table below:

S.No

Subjects

Total Questions

Time Duration

1

General Hindi

20

2 hours

2

General English

15

3

General Knowledge (70 Questions)

Rajasthan Geography

20

History, Arts & Culture (Rajasthan)

20

Indian Constitution and Political and Administrative system in Rajasthan state

10

General Science

5

Current Affairs

10

Basic Computer

5

4

General Mathematics

15

Total

120

FAQs

