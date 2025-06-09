RSMSSB Grade 4 Syllabus 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the revised syllabus and exam pattern for the Grade 4 written exam on its official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan Grade 4 syllabus is divided into four sections and comprises 120 multiple-choice questions. However, as per the revised pattern, the number of questions in General Hindi has been reduced from 30 to 20, and in General Maths from 25 to 15. On the other hand, the General Knowledge questions have been increased from 50 to 70 questions. This exam is being conducted to fill 53749 vacancies for Group D/ Class 4 posts. It will take place from September 18 to 21, 2025. With a few months left, candidates eyeing this post must check the Rajasthan 4th Grade syllabus and commence their preparation right away. A total of 120 objective-type questions will be asked from General Hindi, General English, General Knowledge, and General Mathematics. Achieving mastery in all these subjects is essential to improve chances of success in the written exam. Scroll on to know the RSMSSB Grade 4 syllabus and exam pattern in detail.



Rajasthan 4th Grade Syllabus 2025 Highlights RSMSSB Grade 4 recruitment drive is a golden opportunity for the 10th pass candidates seeking stable government employment in the state. Familiarity with the Rajasthan 4th Grade syllabus can help you create an effective preparation strategy. Particular Details Organisation Name Rajasthan Staff Selection Board Post Name Group D (Grade 4) Vacancies 53749 Exam Date 18th to 21st September 2025 Selection Process Written Exam & Document Verification No. of Questions 120 Total Marks 200 Duration 2 hours Negative Marking Yes (1/3rd mark) Official Website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in Also, check: RSMSSB Grade 4 Previous Year Question Paper

Rajasthan Group D Salary RSMSSB Grade 4 Exam Pattern 2025

Candidates must understand the RSMSSB Grade 4 exam pattern before commencing the exam preparation. It provides insights about exam mode, question format, number of sections, number of questions, maximum marks, exam duration, and more. Typically, the Rajasthan 4th Grade written exam comprises objective-type questions. The exam duration will be 2 hours. Each correct answer is awarded a certain mark, and every incorrect response attracts a penalty of 1/3rd mark as negative marking. Check the detailed RSMSSB Grade 4 exam pattern 2025 in the table below: S. No Subjects Total Questions Time Duration 1 सामान्य हिन्दी 20 2 hours 2 General English 15 3 General Knowledge (70 Questions) Rajasthan Geography 20 History, Arts & Culture (Rajasthan) 20 Indian Constitution and Political and Administrative system in Rajasthan state 10 General Science 5 Current Affairs 10 Basic Computer 5 4 General Mathematics 15 Total 120

Rajasthan 4th Grade Syllabus 2025 PDF Candidates must align the official syllabus with their Rajasthan 4th Grade preparation strategy. It highlights all the chapters from which questions can be asked in the upcoming written exam. Get the direct link to download revised RSMSSB Grade 4 Syllabus 2025 PDF below. RSMSSB 4th Grade Syllabus PDF Download Rajasthan Grade D Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise The Rajasthan 4th Grade syllabus is primarily divided into four subjects, i.e. General Hindi, General English, General Knowledge, and General Mathematics. The standard of the question paper will be based on the Secondary Examination of the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan. Thus, candidates must plan an effective strategy to cover all the topics mentioned in the curriculum. This will help them manage their time efficiently and ensure comprehensive preparation. Check the subject-wise RSMSSB Grade 4 syllabus 2025 in the table below:

Subjects Important Topics सामान्य हिन्दी संज्ञा अधिसूचना विज्ञप्ति सर्वनाम क्रिया एवं विशेषण विलोम शब्द वाक्यांश के लिए एक शब्द तत्सम तद्भव देशज एवं विदेशी शब्द संधि अर्थ, प्रकार एवं संधि-विच्छेद काल के प्रकार (भेद) मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्ति उपसर्ग एवं प्रत्यय पर्यायवाची कार्यालय पत्र अर्द्धशासकीय पत्र शब्द- शुद्धि, वाक्य शुद्धि निविदा एवं अंग्रेजी के पारिभाषिक (तकनीकी) शब्दों के समानार्थक हिन्दी शब्द ज्ञापन कार्यालय आदेश परिपत्र General English Tenses/Sequence of Tenses Narration: Direct and Indirect Voice: Active and Passive Transformation of Sentences: Assertive to Negative, Interrogative Exclamatory and Vice-Versa Correction of sentences Prepositions Punctuation Words wrongly used Use of articles and determiners Glossary of official Technical Terms (with their Hindi Versions) Translations of Simple (Ordinary/Common) Sentences from Hindi to English and Vice-Versa Geography of Rajasthan Climate Water resource Extent Physiography and physical division Soil Natural vegetation and forest conservation Growth Distribution Drainage system and lakes Major irrigation projects Population- size Transport of Rajasthan & state roads Density Sex ratio and literacy Disaster Management & Climate Change, etc. History, Art and Culture of Rajasthan Main historical events Important personalities Architecture Folk music Freedom movement Integration Folk culture and social life Language and literature Costumes Musical instruments Theatres Tourist places and monuments Dialects Fair & festivals Ornaments Folk art Folk deities Folk literature Dance Celebrities of Rajasthan from historical and cultural point of view Indian Constitution and Political and Administrative System in Rajasthan state Introduction and basic features of the Constitution Legislative assembly and judiciary Administrative structure of the state State Governance Politics (governor, chief minister and cabinet) Judicial structure at the district level District administration (general administration and police administration) Right to information act Chief secretary General Science Physical and chemical changes Reflection and laws of light Metals, non-metals and major compounds General terminology related to genetics Human body: structure, organ systems, Major human diseases, causes and diagnosis, waste management Major Current Events Sports Economy Politics Social, Geographical, cultural, ecological and technical fields etc, Famous personalities Rajasthan State & national issues Rajasthan State & national program and policy Computer Overview of computer system-hardware devices Software-operating system and application software Overview of office applications: MS Word MS Power Point MS Excel Internet E-mail, etc Maths HCM & LCM Simple interest Compound interest Average Profit and loss Percentage Partnership Time and work Ratio and proportion Time, speed and distance Representation of data through pictures

How to Cover the Rajasthan 4th Grade Syllabus The RSMSSB Grade 4 preparation demands consistency, the right mindset, and high-quality resources. To succeed in this written exam, you must master and practice all the topics regularly. Here are some expert-recommended tips and tricks to excel in the Rajasthan 4th Grade exam: Review the RSMSSB Grade 4 syllabus to cover only important topics.

Create a study plan to streamline your preparation. It also helps you to allot sufficient time to all the chapters and subjects.

Mock Test and previous year papers to boost problem-solving speed and accuracy. Practiceand previous year papers to boost problem-solving speed and accuracy.

Revise all the topics, formulas, and relevant concepts to retain. Best Books for RSMSSB Grade 4 Syllabus A wide variety of books are out there for all the subjects mentioned in the Rajasthan 4th Grade syllabus. It will help you clarify concepts and provide sufficient questions for practice. Check the best RSMSSB Grade 4 books shared below for the candidate’s reference.