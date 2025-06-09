RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
RSMSSB 4th Grade Syllabus: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the revised syllabus for 4th Grade recruitment along with the official notification. A total of 53749 posts have been announced. The application process has been closed now. Candidates preparing for the Rajasthan Grade D exam can now check the detailed syllabus and download the syllabus PDF to prepare effectively for the exam.

Jul 31, 2025
RSMSSB 4th Grade Syllabus 2025, Download Rajasthan Grade D Syllabus PDF

RSMSSB Grade 4 Syllabus 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the revised syllabus and exam pattern for the Grade 4 written exam on its official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan Grade 4 syllabus is divided into four sections and comprises 120 multiple-choice questions. However, as per the revised pattern, the number of questions in General Hindi has been reduced from 30 to 20, and in General Maths from 25 to 15. On the other hand, the General Knowledge questions have been increased from 50 to 70 questions.

This exam is being conducted to fill 53749 vacancies for Group D/ Class 4 posts. It will take place from September 18 to 21, 2025. With a few months left, candidates eyeing this post must check the Rajasthan 4th Grade syllabus and commence their preparation right away. A total of 120 objective-type questions will be asked from General Hindi, General English, General Knowledge, and General Mathematics. Achieving mastery in all these subjects is essential to improve chances of success in the written exam. Scroll on to know the RSMSSB Grade 4 syllabus and exam pattern in detail.

Rajasthan 4th Grade Syllabus 2025 Highlights

RSMSSB Grade 4 recruitment drive is a golden opportunity for the 10th pass candidates seeking stable government employment in the state. Familiarity with the Rajasthan 4th Grade syllabus can help you create an effective preparation strategy.

Particular

Details

Organisation Name

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board

Post Name

Group D (Grade 4)

Vacancies

53749

Exam Date

18th to 21st September 2025

Selection Process

Written Exam & Document Verification

No. of Questions

120

Total Marks

200

Duration

2 hours

Negative Marking

Yes (1/3rd mark)

Official Website

rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Also, check:

RSMSSB Grade 4 Exam Pattern 2025

Candidates must understand the RSMSSB Grade 4 exam pattern before commencing the exam preparation. It provides insights about exam mode, question format, number of sections, number of questions, maximum marks, exam duration, and more. Typically, the Rajasthan 4th Grade written exam comprises objective-type questions. The exam duration will be 2 hours. Each correct answer is awarded a certain mark, and every incorrect response attracts a penalty of 1/3rd mark as negative marking. Check the detailed RSMSSB Grade 4 exam pattern 2025 in the table below:

S. No

Subjects

Total Questions

Time Duration

1

सामान्य हिन्दी

20

2 hours

2

General English

15

3

General Knowledge (70 Questions)

Rajasthan Geography

20

History, Arts & Culture (Rajasthan)

20

Indian Constitution and Political and Administrative system in Rajasthan state

10

General Science

5

Current Affairs

10

Basic Computer

5

4

General Mathematics

15

Total

120

Rajasthan 4th Grade Syllabus 2025 PDF

Candidates must align the official syllabus with their Rajasthan 4th Grade preparation strategy. It highlights all the chapters from which questions can be asked in the upcoming written exam. Get the direct link to download revised RSMSSB Grade 4 Syllabus 2025 PDF below.

RSMSSB 4th Grade Syllabus PDF Download

Rajasthan Grade D Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise

The Rajasthan 4th Grade syllabus is primarily divided into four subjects, i.e. General Hindi, General English, General Knowledge, and General Mathematics. The standard of the question paper will be based on the Secondary Examination of the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan. Thus, candidates must plan an effective strategy to cover all the topics mentioned in the curriculum. This will help them manage their time efficiently and ensure comprehensive preparation. Check the subject-wise RSMSSB Grade 4 syllabus 2025 in the table below:

Subjects

Important Topics

सामान्य हिन्दी

संज्ञा

अधिसूचना

विज्ञप्ति

सर्वनाम

क्रिया एवं विशेषण

विलोम शब्द

वाक्यांश के लिए एक शब्द

तत्सम तद्भव

देशज एवं विदेशी शब्द

संधि अर्थ, प्रकार एवं संधि-विच्छेद

काल के प्रकार (भेद)

मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्ति

उपसर्ग एवं प्रत्यय

पर्यायवाची

कार्यालय पत्र

अर्द्धशासकीय पत्र

शब्द- शुद्धि,

वाक्य शुद्धि

निविदा एवं

अंग्रेजी के पारिभाषिक (तकनीकी) शब्दों के समानार्थक हिन्दी शब्द

ज्ञापन

कार्यालय आदेश

परिपत्र

General English

Tenses/Sequence of Tenses

Narration: Direct and Indirect

Voice: Active and Passive

Transformation of Sentences: Assertive to Negative, Interrogative

Exclamatory and Vice-Versa

Correction of sentences

Prepositions

Punctuation

Words wrongly used

Use of articles and determiners

Glossary of official 

Technical Terms (with their Hindi Versions)

Translations of Simple (Ordinary/Common) Sentences from Hindi to English and Vice-Versa

Geography of Rajasthan

Climate

Water resource

Extent

Physiography and physical division

Soil

Natural vegetation and forest conservation

Growth

Distribution

Drainage system and lakes

Major irrigation projects

Population- size

Transport of Rajasthan & state roads

Density

Sex ratio and literacy

Disaster Management & Climate Change, etc.

History, Art and Culture of Rajasthan

Main historical events

Important personalities

Architecture

Folk music

Freedom movement

Integration

Folk culture and social life

Language and literature

Costumes

Musical instruments

Theatres

Tourist places and monuments

Dialects

Fair & festivals

Ornaments

Folk art

Folk deities

Folk literature

Dance

Celebrities of Rajasthan from historical and cultural point of view

Indian Constitution and Political and Administrative System in Rajasthan state

Introduction and basic features of the Constitution

Legislative assembly and judiciary

Administrative structure of the state

State Governance

Politics (governor, chief minister and cabinet)

Judicial structure at the district level

District administration (general administration and police administration)

Right to information act

Chief secretary

General Science

Physical and chemical changes

Reflection and laws of light

Metals, non-metals and major compounds

General terminology related to genetics

Human body: structure, organ systems, Major human diseases, causes and diagnosis, waste management

Major Current Events

Sports

Economy

Politics

Social, Geographical, cultural, ecological and technical fields etc,

Famous personalities

Rajasthan State & national issues

Rajasthan State & national program and policy

Computer

Overview of computer system-hardware devices

Software-operating system and application software

Overview of office applications:

MS Word

MS Power Point

MS Excel

Internet

E-mail, etc

Maths

HCM & LCM

Simple interest

Compound interest

Average

Profit and loss

Percentage

Partnership

Time and work

Ratio and proportion

Time, speed and distance

Representation of data through pictures

How to Cover the Rajasthan 4th Grade Syllabus

The RSMSSB Grade 4 preparation demands consistency, the right mindset, and high-quality resources. To succeed in this written exam, you must master and practice all the topics regularly. Here are some expert-recommended tips and tricks to excel in the Rajasthan 4th Grade exam:

  • Review the RSMSSB Grade 4 syllabus to cover only important topics.
  • Create a study plan to streamline your preparation. It also helps you to allot sufficient time to all the chapters and subjects.
  • Practice Mock Test and previous year papers to boost problem-solving speed and accuracy.
  • Revise all the topics, formulas, and relevant concepts to retain.

Best Books for RSMSSB Grade 4 Syllabus

A wide variety of books are out there for all the subjects mentioned in the Rajasthan 4th Grade syllabus. It will help you clarify concepts and provide sufficient questions for practice. Check the best RSMSSB Grade 4 books shared below for the candidate’s reference. 

Subject Book Name

Author/Publication
General Knowledge General Knowledge

Manohar Pandey
Rajasthan General Knowledge Rajasthan GK

Dr. S. K. Sharma
Hindi Grammar High School Hindi Grammar

Dr. Laxmi Narayan
English Language Objective General English SP Bakshi
General Science General Science for Competitive Exams Disha Experts
Quantitative Aptitude Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Exams R.S. Aggarwal
Computer Awareness Objective Computer Awareness Arihant Experts

