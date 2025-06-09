RSMSSB Grade 4 Syllabus 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the revised syllabus and exam pattern for the Grade 4 written exam on its official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan Grade 4 syllabus is divided into four sections and comprises 120 multiple-choice questions. However, as per the revised pattern, the number of questions in General Hindi has been reduced from 30 to 20, and in General Maths from 25 to 15. On the other hand, the General Knowledge questions have been increased from 50 to 70 questions.
This exam is being conducted to fill 53749 vacancies for Group D/ Class 4 posts. It will take place from September 18 to 21, 2025. With a few months left, candidates eyeing this post must check the Rajasthan 4th Grade syllabus and commence their preparation right away. A total of 120 objective-type questions will be asked from General Hindi, General English, General Knowledge, and General Mathematics. Achieving mastery in all these subjects is essential to improve chances of success in the written exam. Scroll on to know the RSMSSB Grade 4 syllabus and exam pattern in detail.
Rajasthan 4th Grade Syllabus 2025 Highlights
RSMSSB Grade 4 recruitment drive is a golden opportunity for the 10th pass candidates seeking stable government employment in the state. Familiarity with the Rajasthan 4th Grade syllabus can help you create an effective preparation strategy.
|
Particular
|
Details
|
Organisation Name
|
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board
|
Post Name
|
Group D (Grade 4)
|
Vacancies
|
53749
|
Exam Date
|
18th to 21st September 2025
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam & Document Verification
|
No. of Questions
|
120
|
Total Marks
|
200
|
Duration
|
2 hours
|
Negative Marking
|
Yes (1/3rd mark)
|
Official Website
|
rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Also, check:
RSMSSB Grade 4 Exam Pattern 2025
Candidates must understand the RSMSSB Grade 4 exam pattern before commencing the exam preparation. It provides insights about exam mode, question format, number of sections, number of questions, maximum marks, exam duration, and more. Typically, the Rajasthan 4th Grade written exam comprises objective-type questions. The exam duration will be 2 hours. Each correct answer is awarded a certain mark, and every incorrect response attracts a penalty of 1/3rd mark as negative marking. Check the detailed RSMSSB Grade 4 exam pattern 2025 in the table below:
|
S. No
|
Subjects
|
Total Questions
|
Time Duration
|
1
|
सामान्य हिन्दी
|
20
|
2 hours
|
2
|
General English
|
15
|
3
|
General Knowledge (70 Questions)
|
Rajasthan Geography
|
20
|
History, Arts & Culture (Rajasthan)
|
20
|
Indian Constitution and Political and Administrative system in Rajasthan state
|
10
|
General Science
|
5
|
Current Affairs
|
10
|
Basic Computer
|
5
|
4
|
General Mathematics
|
15
|
Total
|
120
Rajasthan 4th Grade Syllabus 2025 PDF
Candidates must align the official syllabus with their Rajasthan 4th Grade preparation strategy. It highlights all the chapters from which questions can be asked in the upcoming written exam. Get the direct link to download revised RSMSSB Grade 4 Syllabus 2025 PDF below.
RSMSSB 4th Grade Syllabus PDF Download
Rajasthan Grade D Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise
The Rajasthan 4th Grade syllabus is primarily divided into four subjects, i.e. General Hindi, General English, General Knowledge, and General Mathematics. The standard of the question paper will be based on the Secondary Examination of the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan. Thus, candidates must plan an effective strategy to cover all the topics mentioned in the curriculum. This will help them manage their time efficiently and ensure comprehensive preparation. Check the subject-wise RSMSSB Grade 4 syllabus 2025 in the table below:
|
Subjects
|
Important Topics
|
सामान्य हिन्दी
|
संज्ञा
अधिसूचना
विज्ञप्ति
सर्वनाम
क्रिया एवं विशेषण
विलोम शब्द
वाक्यांश के लिए एक शब्द
तत्सम तद्भव
देशज एवं विदेशी शब्द
संधि अर्थ, प्रकार एवं संधि-विच्छेद
काल के प्रकार (भेद)
मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्ति
उपसर्ग एवं प्रत्यय
पर्यायवाची
कार्यालय पत्र
अर्द्धशासकीय पत्र
शब्द- शुद्धि,
वाक्य शुद्धि
निविदा एवं
अंग्रेजी के पारिभाषिक (तकनीकी) शब्दों के समानार्थक हिन्दी शब्द
ज्ञापन
कार्यालय आदेश
परिपत्र
|
General English
|
Tenses/Sequence of Tenses
Narration: Direct and Indirect
Voice: Active and Passive
Transformation of Sentences: Assertive to Negative, Interrogative
Exclamatory and Vice-Versa
Correction of sentences
Prepositions
Punctuation
Words wrongly used
Use of articles and determiners
Glossary of official
Technical Terms (with their Hindi Versions)
Translations of Simple (Ordinary/Common) Sentences from Hindi to English and Vice-Versa
|
Geography of Rajasthan
|
Climate
Water resource
Extent
Physiography and physical division
Soil
Natural vegetation and forest conservation
Growth
Distribution
Drainage system and lakes
Major irrigation projects
Population- size
Transport of Rajasthan & state roads
Density
Sex ratio and literacy
Disaster Management & Climate Change, etc.
|
History, Art and Culture of Rajasthan
|
Main historical events
Important personalities
Architecture
Folk music
Freedom movement
Integration
Folk culture and social life
Language and literature
Costumes
Musical instruments
Theatres
Tourist places and monuments
Dialects
Fair & festivals
Ornaments
Folk art
Folk deities
Folk literature
Dance
Celebrities of Rajasthan from historical and cultural point of view
|
Indian Constitution and Political and Administrative System in Rajasthan state
|
Introduction and basic features of the Constitution
Legislative assembly and judiciary
Administrative structure of the state
State Governance
Politics (governor, chief minister and cabinet)
Judicial structure at the district level
District administration (general administration and police administration)
Right to information act
Chief secretary
|
General Science
|
Physical and chemical changes
Reflection and laws of light
Metals, non-metals and major compounds
General terminology related to genetics
Human body: structure, organ systems, Major human diseases, causes and diagnosis, waste management
|
Major Current Events
|
Sports
Economy
Politics
Social, Geographical, cultural, ecological and technical fields etc,
Famous personalities
Rajasthan State & national issues
Rajasthan State & national program and policy
|
Computer
|
Overview of computer system-hardware devices
Software-operating system and application software
Overview of office applications:
MS Word
MS Power Point
MS Excel
Internet
E-mail, etc
|
Maths
|
HCM & LCM
Simple interest
Compound interest
Average
Profit and loss
Percentage
Partnership
Time and work
Ratio and proportion
Time, speed and distance
Representation of data through pictures
How to Cover the Rajasthan 4th Grade Syllabus
The RSMSSB Grade 4 preparation demands consistency, the right mindset, and high-quality resources. To succeed in this written exam, you must master and practice all the topics regularly. Here are some expert-recommended tips and tricks to excel in the Rajasthan 4th Grade exam:
- Review the RSMSSB Grade 4 syllabus to cover only important topics.
- Create a study plan to streamline your preparation. It also helps you to allot sufficient time to all the chapters and subjects.
- Practice Mock Test and previous year papers to boost problem-solving speed and accuracy.
- Revise all the topics, formulas, and relevant concepts to retain.
Best Books for RSMSSB Grade 4 Syllabus
A wide variety of books are out there for all the subjects mentioned in the Rajasthan 4th Grade syllabus. It will help you clarify concepts and provide sufficient questions for practice. Check the best RSMSSB Grade 4 books shared below for the candidate’s reference.
|Subject
|Book Name
|
Author/Publication
|General Knowledge
|General Knowledge
|
Manohar Pandey
|Rajasthan General Knowledge
|Rajasthan GK
|
Dr. S. K. Sharma
|Hindi Grammar
|High School Hindi Grammar
|
Dr. Laxmi Narayan
|English Language
|Objective General English
|SP Bakshi
|General Science
|General Science for Competitive Exams
|Disha Experts
|Quantitative Aptitude
|Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Exams
|R.S. Aggarwal
|Computer Awareness
|Objective Computer Awareness
|Arihant Experts
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation