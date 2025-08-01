Using Your Super-Vision with 169+ IQ Level, Find the Odd Letter “Z” among the “S” Sequence Series Brain Teaser Challenge

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Results 2025 OUT
Challenge your brain with this visual puzzle! If you have an IQ of 169+, find the hidden letter “Z” among a sea of “S” letters in just 9 seconds. Brain teasers like this test your logic, sharp observation, and creativity—boosting mental agility while offering fun and engaging problem-solving practice.

ByPrabhat Mishra
Aug 2, 2025, 00:12 IST
Find the Odd Letter “Z” among the “S” Sequence Series Brain Teaser Challenge
Find the Odd Letter “Z” among the “S” Sequence Series Brain Teaser Challenge

What is a Brain Teaser?

A brain teaser is a type of puzzle or riddle that requires creative thinking, logic, and problem-solving skills to solve these types of puzzles. These types of puzzles are usually not a straightforward questions, rateher than brain teasers often present tricky, unexpected, or misleading information designed to challenge your reasoning ability and make you think “outside the box.”

Features of Brain Teasers:

Feature

Description

Mental Challenge

Tests your logic, reasoning, and lateral thinking.

Fun & Engaging

It is designed to be enjoyable while still these types of brain teaser is challenging.

Short Format

Usually brief in wording, but may have complex answers.

Unexpected Answers

Often includes a twist or plays on words that surprise the solver.

No Special Knowledge

It can typically be solved without needing academic knowledge.

How many types of Brain Teasers?

Types of brain teasers:

1. Riddles 

2. Math puzzles 

3. Visual puzzles 

4. Logic problems 

What is the purpose of the brain teasers?

The purpose of the brain teasers is:

  • Sharpen the mind

  • Boost problem-solving skills

  • Improve memory and focus

  • Provide entertainment and mental exercise

Today’s challenging puzzle is to find the odd letter “Z” among the “S” sequence series. So, if you think you're a genius with an 169+ IQ level, then find the odd letter “Z” in the sequence of the “S” series in just 9 seconds.

If You Possess 169+ IQ level, Then Find the Odd Letter “Z” Among The “S” Sequence Series

Source: brightside

So, are you ready to take the challenge? Okay, before starting the challenge, let’s briefly review the image. This image is a fun visual brain teaser puzzle with a given sequence of “S” puzzles. At first glance, they all look very similar. But there’s a hidden “Z,” which is an odd letter among the “S” series. The challenge is to find the odd letter “Z” among the “S” sequence series. So if you think that your IQ is higher than 100% of people, then by using your sharp intellectual IQ and observation skills, find the odd letter “Z” in 9 seconds.

I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge.

So, almost ready!

Then set the timer on your clock for 9 seconds

Ready… Get… Set… Go…

Yes, observe the image very carefully.

Use your sharp IQ skills.

Hurry up! Time is ending…

3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up!

So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have spotted the odd number “Z” among the “S” sequence series in just 9 seconds; you all are geniuses, and you all possess sharp intellectual IQs with 169+ IQ levels, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this visual brain teaser. Okay, now those who were not able to spot the odd letter “Z” among the “S” sequence series, they also do not worry. Do practice these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills, and problem-solving skills will be increased.

Solution for this brain teaser: Where is the odd letter “Z” hidden in the sequence of the “S” series?

So, are you excited to know where the odd letter “Z” is hidden in the sequence of the “S” series? Okay, first look carefully at the image; look closely at the last row from the bottom and move to the 2nd number from the right. So, here, the odd letter “Z” is hidden among the “S” sequence series.

Source: brightside

So, now you all know where the odd letter “Z” is hidden in the sequence of the “S” series, and by solving this brain teaser, you all have enjoyed it.

By practicing these types of puzzles, your IQ will increase, and your observation skills, problem-solving skills, thinking skills, and analytical skills will improve.

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Content Writer

    Prabhat Mishra is an accomplished content creator with over 2 years of expertise in education, national and international news, and current affairs. A B.Tech graduate with extensive UPSC preparation, he has qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains, showcasing his deep understanding of competitive exams.

    He has contributed to top platforms like Mentorship IndiaIAS BABA, and IAS SARTHI, delivering engaging articles on trending topics and global affairs. As a content writer for Jagranjosh.com, Prabhat specializes in crafting high-quality, insightful content for the G.K. and Current Affairs section, driving engagement and providing value to a wide audience.

    Reach him at prabhat.mishra@jagrannewmedia.com, and explore his work on Jagranjosh.com for the latest updates and analyses!

    ... Read More

