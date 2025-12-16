Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Apply Online Begins at slprbassam.gov.in for 1715 Posts, Check More Details Here

Assam Police Constable Apply Online 2025: The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released a notification for 1,715 Constable vacancies in the Assam Police Department. These posts are available in both the Armed Branch (AB) and Unarmed Branch (UB) under the Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2025.
Eligible candidates can submit their applications online from 16 December 2025 to 16 January 2026 through the official website slprbassam.gov.in. Candidates should carefully review important details such as eligibility criteria, selection process, application schedule, and total vacancies before applying.
Candidates can apply for the Assam Police Constable recruitment through the official online portal. The application process for these posts starts on 16 December 2025 and will remain open until 16 January 2026. Aspirants must complete their Assam Police Apply Online process within this period to be considered for the recruitment.
Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2025 Overview
The Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2025 is conducted to select eligible candidates for the Assam Police Department. The recruitment process includes meeting the eligibility criteria, clearing physical tests, a written examination, document verification, and a medical check-up.
Check the overview of Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2025 in the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Name of Organization
|
Assam State Police
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
SLPRB (State Level Police Recruitment Board)
|
Post Name
|
Constable (Armed & Unarmed Branch)
|
Total Vacancies
|
1,715
|
Application Start Date
|
16 December 2025
|
Application End Date
|
16 January 2026
|
Level of Exam
|
State-level
|
Selection Process
|
Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Written Test, Viva Voce
|
Official Website
|
https://slprbassam.gov.in/
Eligible candidates can submit their applications for the Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2025 through the official website slprbassam.gov.in. The online application process began on 16 December 2025 and will continue until the last date. Candidates should keep all necessary documents ready to ensure a smooth application process before filling out the form.
A direct link to apply online for Assam Police Constable 2025 is provided below.
Click Here to Apply for Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2025
How to Apply for Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2025?
The following are the steps to complete Assam Police Constable Apply Online process:
-
Visit the official website: www.slprbassam.gov.in.
-
Click on “Apply Online for Upcoming Recruitment” on the homepage.
-
Select Apply Online and then click New Registration.
-
Enter personal details, email ID, and create a password to receive unique registration ID.
-
Log in using the registration ID and mobile number.
-
Click on Apply and fill in the application form carefully.
-
Upload the required photograph, signature, and documents.
-
Pay the application fee (if applicable).
-
Download and print the submitted application for future reference.
Documents Required for Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2025
Candidates must have the following documents ready before applying:
-
Passport-size photograph (JPEG, white background, max 450 KB)
-
Scanned signature (JPEG, max 100 KB)
-
Proof of age (HSLC admit card/certificate)
-
HSLC/10th pass certificate and marksheet
-
Driving license (LMV/MMV/HMV)
-
Employment Exchange Registration Card
-
Caste certificate (if applicable)
-
NCC certificate (if applicable)
Assam Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025
The Assam Police Constable Eligibility details the essential criteria candidates must meet to apply for constable posts. It clearly explains the age, educational qualifications, and physical standards, helping applicants quickly determine if they are eligible before starting the application process.
|
Eligibility Criteria
|
Details
|
Age Limit
|
18 to 25 years
|
Educational Qualification
|
Passed H.S.L.C or equivalent from a recognized board/council
|
Physical Standards (Male & Transgender)
|
Height: 160.02 cm – 162.56 cm (category-wise)Chest: 78 cm (normal) – 85 cm (expanded) (category-wise)
|
Physical Standards (Female)
|
Height: 152.40 cm – 154.94 cm
