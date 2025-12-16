CLAT 2026 Result
Focus
Quick Links

Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Apply Online Begins at slprbassam.gov.in for 1715 Posts, Check More Details Here

By Mridula Sharma
Dec 16, 2025, 13:55 IST

Assam Police Constable Apply Online 2025: The Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2025 offers 1,715 vacancies in Armed and Unarmed branches. The applications are open from 16 December 2025 to 16 January 2026 through slprbassam.gov.in. Candidates must meet age, education, and physical standards to apply.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Assam Police Constable Apply Online 2025
Assam Police Constable Apply Online 2025

Assam Police Constable Apply Online 2025: The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released a notification for 1,715 Constable vacancies in the Assam Police Department. These posts are available in both the Armed Branch (AB) and Unarmed Branch (UB) under the Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2025.

Eligible candidates can submit their applications online from 16 December 2025 to 16 January 2026 through the official website slprbassam.gov.in. Candidates should carefully review important details such as eligibility criteria, selection process, application schedule, and total vacancies before applying.

Assam Police Constable Apply Online 2025

Candidates can apply for the Assam Police Constable recruitment through the official online portal. The application process for these posts starts on 16 December 2025 and will remain open until 16 January 2026. Aspirants must complete their Assam Police Apply Online process within this period to be considered for the recruitment.

Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2025 Overview

The Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2025 is conducted to select eligible candidates for the Assam Police Department. The recruitment process includes meeting the eligibility criteria, clearing physical tests, a written examination, document verification, and a medical check-up.

Check the overview of Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2025 in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Name of Organization

Assam State Police

Exam Conducting Body

SLPRB (State Level Police Recruitment Board)

Post Name

Constable (Armed & Unarmed Branch)

Total Vacancies

1,715

Application Start Date

16 December 2025

Application End Date

16 January 2026

Level of Exam

State-level

Selection Process

Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Written Test, Viva Voce

Official Website

https://slprbassam.gov.in/

Assam Police Constable Apply Online 2025 Direct Link

Eligible candidates can submit their applications for the Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2025 through the official website slprbassam.gov.in. The online application process began on 16 December 2025 and will continue until the last date. Candidates should keep all necessary documents ready to ensure a smooth application process before filling out the form.

A direct link to apply online for Assam Police Constable 2025 is provided below.

Click Here to Apply for Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2025

How to Apply for Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2025?

The following are the steps to complete Assam Police Constable Apply Online process:

  1. Visit the official website: www.slprbassam.gov.in.

  2. Click on “Apply Online for Upcoming Recruitment” on the homepage.

  3. Select Apply Online and then click New Registration.

  4. Enter personal details, email ID, and create a password to receive unique registration ID.

  5. Log in using the registration ID and mobile number.

  6. Click on Apply and fill in the application form carefully.

  7. Upload the required photograph, signature, and documents.

  8. Pay the application fee (if applicable).

  9. Download and print the submitted application for future reference.

Documents Required for Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2025

Candidates must have the following documents ready before applying:

  • Passport-size photograph (JPEG, white background, max 450 KB)

  • Scanned signature (JPEG, max 100 KB)

  • Proof of age (HSLC admit card/certificate)

  • HSLC/10th pass certificate and marksheet

  • Driving license (LMV/MMV/HMV)

  • Employment Exchange Registration Card

  • Caste certificate (if applicable)

  • NCC certificate (if applicable)

Also Check: 

Assam Police Constable Syllabus 2026
Assam Police Constable Salary 2026
Assam Police Constable Previous Year Question Papers

Assam Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2025

The Assam Police Constable Eligibility details the essential criteria candidates must meet to apply for constable posts. It clearly explains the age, educational qualifications, and physical standards, helping applicants quickly determine if they are eligible before starting the application process.

Eligibility Criteria

Details

Age Limit

18 to 25 years

Educational Qualification

Passed H.S.L.C or equivalent from a recognized board/council

Physical Standards (Male & Transgender)

Height: 160.02 cm – 162.56 cm (category-wise)Chest: 78 cm (normal) – 85 cm (expanded) (category-wise)

Physical Standards (Female)

Height: 152.40 cm – 154.94 cm

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News