Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Apply Online Begins at slprbassam.gov.in for 1715 Posts, Check More Details Here

Assam Police Constable Apply Online 2025: The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released a notification for 1,715 Constable vacancies in the Assam Police Department. These posts are available in both the Armed Branch (AB) and Unarmed Branch (UB) under the Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2025.

Eligible candidates can submit their applications online from 16 December 2025 to 16 January 2026 through the official website slprbassam.gov.in. Candidates should carefully review important details such as eligibility criteria, selection process, application schedule, and total vacancies before applying.

Assam Police Constable Apply Online 2025

Candidates can apply for the Assam Police Constable recruitment through the official online portal. The application process for these posts starts on 16 December 2025 and will remain open until 16 January 2026. Aspirants must complete their Assam Police Apply Online process within this period to be considered for the recruitment.