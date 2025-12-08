Assam Police Constable Eligibility 2026: Age, Height, Qualification & Medical Rules

Assam Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2026: The Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2026 has officially been released. Candidates planning to apply must understand all the important details before filling out the form. It is essential for every aspirant to carefully check the Assam Police Constable Recruitment Notification 2026 to ensure they are fully eligible.

The eligibility rules vary depending on the post. These criteria include age limit, educational qualifications, nationality, physical standards (where applicable), and medical requirements. This article provides clear and complete information about the eligibility criteria that applicants need to meet.

Assam Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2026 Overview

Candidates must ensure they meet all eligibility requirements before applying for Assam Police Constable 2026. These include nationality, age, educational qualifications, physical standards, and medical fitness. The table below provides an overview of all criteria: