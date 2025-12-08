Assam Police Constable Eligibility 2026: Age, Height, Qualification & Medical Rules

KARTET Answer Key 2025
By Mridula Sharma
Dec 8, 2025, 16:07 IST

Assam Police Constable Eligibility 2026: The Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2026 has been announced. Candidates must meet eligibility criteria, including nationality, age limits, educational qualifications, physical fitness, and medical standards. This article provides complete details to help aspirants confirm eligibility before applying.

Assam Police Constable Eligibility 2026
Assam Police Constable Eligibility 2026

Assam Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2026: The Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2026 has officially been released. Candidates planning to apply must understand all the important details before filling out the form. It is essential for every aspirant to carefully check the Assam Police Constable Recruitment Notification 2026 to ensure they are fully eligible.

The eligibility rules vary depending on the post. These criteria include age limit, educational qualifications, nationality, physical standards (where applicable), and medical requirements. This article provides clear and complete information about the eligibility criteria that applicants need to meet.

Assam Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2026 Overview

Candidates must ensure they meet all eligibility requirements before applying for Assam Police Constable 2026. These include nationality, age, educational qualifications, physical standards, and medical fitness. The table below provides an overview of all criteria:

Eligibility Field

Requirements

Nationality

Must be an Indian citizen and a permanent resident of Assam

Age Limit

18-40 years

Educational Qualification

Constable (Grade III): H.S.L.C

Constable (UB/AB): H.S./Class XII

Constable of Police (Communication): H.S. Science (PCM)

Driver/Dispatch Rider/Messenger: H.S.L.C + valid license

Carpenter: H.S.L.C + ITI

Assam Police Constable Eligibility Criteria 2026

The Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2026 requires candidates to meet specific eligibility criteria in terms of nationality, age, educational qualifications, physical fitness, and medical standards. Below are the detailed requirements for all aspirants:

Assam Police Constable Nationality

Candidates must meet the following nationality criteria to apply for the Assam Police Constable recruitment 2026:

  • The candidate must be an Indian citizen.

  • The candidate must be a permanent resident of Assam.

Assam Police Constable Age Limit

The age requirements for Assam Police Constable positions vary by post:

  • Constable (Grade III): 18-40 years

  • Constable (UB/AB), Constable of Police (Communication), Constable (Driver), Constable (Dispatch Rider), Constable (Messenger), Constable (Carpenter): 18–25 years

Assam Police Constable Educational Qualification

Different constable posts under the Assam Police have specific educational requirements. Candidates must meet these criteria to ensure they are eligible for the position they are applying for. The table below provides an overview of the education required for each post:

Constable Post

Educational Qualification

Constable (Grade III)

H.S.L.C or equivalent

Constable (UB/AB)

H.S. or Class XII

Constable of Police (Communication)

H.S. (Science) with Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics (PCM)

Constable (Driver/Dispatch Rider/Messenger)

H.S.L.C or equivalent with a valid driving license

Constable (Carpenter)

H.S.L.C or equivalent and completion of prescribed ITI course in relevant trade

Assam Police Constable Physical Standards 2026

Physical fitness is an important part of Assam Police Constable recruitment. The requirements vary by gender and category:

Category & Gender

Height

Chest (Male Only)

Male – GEN/OBC/MOBC/SC

162.56 cm

80 cm (normal) / 85 cm (expanded)

Male – ST(H)/ST(P)

160.02 cm

78 cm (normal) / 83 cm (expanded)

Female – GEN/OBC/MOBC/SC

154.94 cm

Not Applicable

Female – ST(H)/ST(P)

152.40 cm

Not Applicable

Assam Police Constable Medical Standards 2026

Candidates must meet the following medical requirements for Assam Police Constable Elibility Criteria 2026:

  • No physical deformities such as knocked knees, squint-eyed, flat feet, or color blindness.

  • Varicose veins may result in temporary disqualification.

  • Vision Standards: Distant vision must be 6/6 in at least one eye and 6/9 in the other without correction. Near vision must be normal.

  • Free from any major diseases or health conditions that may affect performance.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

