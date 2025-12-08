December 8 to 14 School Holiday 2025: From AP, Telangana to J&K; School Closures in THESE States

School Holiday 8 to 14 December 2025: Schools across several states in India are expected to remain closed during the second week of December (8–14 December 2025) due to a wide range of regional disruptions — from severe cold waves in the northern hill states to heavy rainfall and cyclone-related alerts in the south. Several districts are also observing local body elections, while some regions are affected by statewide teachers’ strikes, resulting in partial or full suspension of classes. As weather conditions intensify and administrative activities increase, many state governments and district authorities have issued precautionary holidays to ensure student safety. Below is a detailed state-wise summary of confirmed closures, potential extensions, and ongoing developments to help parents and students stay fully informed.

The second week of December 2025 is witnessing widespread school disruptions across India due to rapidly changing weather conditions, administrative activities, and regional issues. Several states have already issued official holiday notifications, while others are monitoring day-to-day developments before announcing closures. Below is a detailed look at which states are affected, why schools are closing, and what parents should expect in the coming days. Jammu & Kashmir – Week-Long Closure due to Cold Wave & Snow In the winter (hilly) zones of Jammu & Kashmir, schools will remain shut from 8 to 14 December owing to sharp drop in temperature, dense fog and early snowfall.

The government has also announced extended winter vacations: Pre-primary remains closed until 28 February 2026; Classes 1–8 continue on break until 28 February; and Classes 9–12 scheduled to begin again from 11 December with potential further extension.

The cold wave and mountainous terrain have made daily travel unsafe, prompting the extended closures for student safety. Kerala – Schools Closed on 9 & 11 December for Local Body Elections In Kerala, all government and private schools in several districts will remain closed on 9 December and 11 December 2025 to facilitate local body elections.

The holiday applies across affected election-phase districts — ensuring polling arrangements and related logistic work can happen smoothly.

Parents’ advisory: Students should look out for official school circulars or district-level announcements for any additional changes. Telangana – Possible Holiday During Gram Panchayat Elections The Telangana State Teachers and Colleges Employees Association (TSTCEA) has requested the Chief Electoral Officer to declare public holidays in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts on December 11, 14, and 17, 2025, coinciding with the Gram Panchayat elections. Several universities, including JNTUH and Osmania University, have scheduled exams on these dates, which may prevent thousands of students and staff from voting. The association emphasizes that holding exams on polling days would contradict the Election Commission’s goal of ensuring maximum voter participation.

Key Points: TSTCEA has formally appealed for holidays on Dec 11, 14, and 17 in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy.

Exams at major universities on polling days could prevent students and staff from casting votes.

Authorities may announce holiday or reschedule exams to facilitate voter participation.

Students and parents are advised to monitor official university and election notifications for confirmation. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Coastal Andhra Pradesh – Rain, Cyclone-Related Alerts Disrupt School Routine Due to heavy rainfall and adverse weather from the cyclone warning system (Cyclone Ditwah), many districts in these states have declared precautionary holidays between 8–13 December.

In Tamil Nadu, key coastal and northern districts (including those along the coast) are under weather alerts, with closures especially for primary and middle-school students.

Important: Schools may reopen if weather improves, but parents are advised to monitor district-level alerts and school communications daily because the situation remains fluid.

Maharashtra – Widespread Impact of Teachers’ Strike on School Functioning A statewide teachers’ and staff strike has disrupted regular classes — many schools, especially in regions like Marathwada, are non-operational.

Though not all schools are closed, the strike has impacted attendance and normal academic schedules significantly.

Note for parents: Even if your district isn’t officially on holiday, verify with your school whether classes are being conducted or suspended due to strike. Why Are there Such Diverse Reasons for Holiday from 8–14 December? Extreme Weather Conditions: Northern hill states face cold waves, fog, snowfall — making travel and school commute risky.

Cyclone & Heavy Rainfall: Southern and coastal states are dealing with rainfall, waterlogging, and flood threats — affecting school safety and transport.

Local Elections: Regions like Kerala and Telagana have closed schools to facilitate smooth conduct of local body elections.

Labour Strikes / Administrative Disruptions: Some states, e.g. Maharashtra, are impacted by teachers’ strikes.