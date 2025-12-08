Current Affairs One-Liners 08 Dec 2025: Operation Sagar Bandhu

Current Affairs One-Liners: 08 Dec 2025 Here are today's one-liner Current Affairs presented in a new format. These updates are extremely important from the exam point of view and will prove helpful in your preparation. Today's main highlights include topics related to International Civil Aviation Day and Operation Sagar Bandhu.

Which operation was started by the Indian Navy to help cyclone-affected Sri Lanka- Operation Sagar Bandhu

Who will host the prestigious Admiral Cup-2025- Indian Naval Academy

Which is the first Payment Bank to get Small Finance Bank approval- Fino Small Finance Bank

When is International Civil Aviation Day celebrated every year- 07 December

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated 125 BRO projects worth how many crores- 5,000 crores

NMDC recently partnered with which IIT for cyber security and AI integration- IIT Kanpur