CG Police Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Current Affairs One-Liners 08 Dec 2025: Operation Sagar Bandhu

By Bagesh Yadav
Dec 8, 2025, 18:47 IST

Daily Current Affairs 08 Dec 2025 Presented in a concise one-liner format, today's Current Affairs updates are vital for exam preparation. Key topics covered today include International Civil Aviation Day and Operation Sagar Bandhu.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

Current Affairs One-Liners: 08 Dec 2025 Here are today's one-liner Current Affairs presented in a new format. These updates are extremely important from the exam point of view and will prove helpful in your preparation. Today's main highlights include topics related to International Civil Aviation Day and Operation Sagar Bandhu. 

Which operation was started by the Indian Navy to help cyclone-affected Sri Lanka- Operation Sagar Bandhu

Who will host the prestigious Admiral Cup-2025- Indian Naval Academy

Which is the first Payment Bank to get Small Finance Bank approval- Fino Small Finance Bank

When is International Civil Aviation Day celebrated every year- 07 December

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated 125 BRO projects worth how many crores- 5,000 crores

NMDC recently partnered with which IIT for cyber security and AI integration- IIT Kanpur

The government recently issued a Letter of Intent (LOI) for the campus of which university in India- University of New South Wales 

PM Kusum Yojana

Bagesh Yadav
Bagesh Yadav

Senior Executive

Bagesh Yadav is an experienced content professional with over 5 years of expertise covering education, national and international affairs, and general news. He has contributed to leading platforms like Ajayvision Education and Only IAS. Bagesh specializes in crafting impactful content, including current news articles, trending stories, sports updates, world affairs, and engaging infographics. Committed to quality and audience engagement, he consistently delivers content that informs, inspires, and drives results. He's currently working as a Senior Content Writer for the Current Affairs sections of Jagranjosh.com. He can be reached at bagesh.yadav@jagrannewmedia.com Languages: Hindi, English Area of Expertise: National, International, and general news beats, Sports writing, Current affairs Honors & Awards: NA Certification: Certified in Web Content Writing, Advanced Google Analytics, IFCN Fact Check, and Professional Writing, with specialized training in Fact Checking and Social Media Management.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest daily, weekly and monthly Current Affairs and GK in English and Hindi for UPSC, SSC, Banking, Railway, Defence and exams. Download Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

AndroidIOS

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News