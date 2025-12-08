IIT Bombay Launches BharatGen: India's Strategic Push for Indigenous LLMs in 22 Languages

The BharatGen Technology Foundation was launched on November 7, 2025, at the Powai campus of IIT Bombay to develop indigenous LLMs that can cater to over 22 official languages, diverse accents, and scripts with their respective cultural nuances. This will be backed by over Rs 1,293 crore contributed by various government ministries.

Part of the IndiaAI Mission, the effort builds on a sovereign AI ecosystem in order to reduce dependence on foreign models and allow scalable applications for startups and enterprises. BharatGen is, hence, a strategic push toward linguistic inclusivity in AI, fostering innovations in text and speech generations across India's multilingual landscape.

Establishment and Objectives

BharatGen Technology Foundation was formally registered on November 7, 2025, expanding the scope of IIT Bombay from academia to national AI leadership. Its core mission is to create LLMs that process and generate content in more than 22 Indian languages, capturing the regional patterns of communication for authenticity in interactions. By prioritizing sovereignty, the project addresses gaps in global AI tools that often underperform on Indic languages, deploying models for education, healthcare, governance, and commerce.