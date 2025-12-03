Bihar Police Driver Admit Card 2025 Released at csbc.bihar.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket From Here

Bihar Police Driver Admit Card 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has officially released the Bihar Police Driver Admit Card 2025 download link for Constable Drivers posts on its official website. Candidates who have to appear in the Driver posts written exam under Advt. No. 02/2025 can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the official website-csbc.bihar.gov.in. The written exam for the 4361 Constable Driver posts is scheduled to be held on December 10, 2025 across the state.

CSBC has activated the Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 link on its official website. Candidates will provide the login credentials including roll number/registration number and date of birth to download the admit card. Candidates are advised to carry their admit card along with a valid photo ID on exam day.