Bihar Police Driver Admit Card 2025 Released at csbc.bihar.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket From Here

Bihar Police Driver Admit Card 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has officially released the Bihar Police Driver Admit Card 2025 download link for Constable Drivers posts on its official website. Candidates who have to appear in the Driver posts written exam under Advt. No. 02/2025 can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the official website-csbc.bihar.gov.in. The written exam for the 4361 Constable Driver posts is scheduled to be held on December 10, 2025 across the state.
Candidates who are planning to appear for the can download their hall ticket directly through the link given below-
Bihar Police Driver Admit Card 2025 Link
CSBC has activated the Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 link on its official website. Candidates will provide the login credentials including roll number/registration number and date of birth to download the admit card. Candidates are advised to carry their admit card along with a valid photo ID on exam day.
|
CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025
Bihar Police Driver Admit Card 2025
The Bihar Police Driver Exam Admit Card 2025 has now been released for 4361 Constable Driver posts . Below is an overview of the Bihar Police Driver Exam Schedule 2025, including important dates, admit card details, and the selection process:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC)
|
Exam Name
|
Bihar Police Driver Exam 2025
|
Post
|
Constable Driver
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline (Written Examination)
|
Bihar Police Driver Exam Date 2025
|
10th December 2025
|
Admit Card Status
|
Out
|
Selection Process
|
Written Test, Physical Efficiency Test, Driving Skill Test, Document Verification, Medical Examination
|
Official Website
|
https://csbc.bihar.gov.in/
How to Download Bihar Police Driver Admit Card 2025?
Candidates can download the admit card after following the steps given below
- Step 1:Visit the website -csbc.bihar.gov.in
Step 2: Now click on the Bihar Police Driver Exam 2025 admit card link.
- Step 3: Now click on the Bihar Police Driver Exam 2025 admit card link.
- Step 4: Now use your login credentials to the link.
- Step 5: Download admit card.
- Step 6:Save for future reference.
CSBC Bihar Driver Constable 2025 Selection process
The selection procedure for Driver Constable posts will consist of various rounds including Written Test, Physical Efficiency Test, Driving Skill Test, Document Verification, Medical Examination. Candidates who will qualify in the written exam will be able to appear in the physical efficiency tests. Those qualified successfully in the physical efficiency tests will have to appear for the motor vehicle driving efficiency test and document verification round.
