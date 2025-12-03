Rajju Bhaiya University Admit Card 2025 OUT at prsuniv.ac.in; Direct Link to Download Odd Semester Exam Hall Ticket PDF

Rajju Bhaiya University Admit Card 2025: Prof. Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University, formerly Allahabad State University, has released the admit cards for the odd semester examinations for various courses like BCom, BSc, BA, BBA, BCA, MA, MCom, MSc, and other exams. The Allahabad State University admit card 2025 has been released online on the official website- prsuniv.ac.in. The examinations have started from November 25, 2025. All prospective students can check and download their admit cards using the direct link provided below. To access the Rajju Bhaiya University admit card PDF, students need to enter their roll number and semester. Rajju Bhaiya University Admit Card 2025 As per the latest update, Rajju Bhaiya University released the admit cards for the UG and PG Odd semester exams scheduled from November 25, 2025. The students can download their admit cards from the official website- prsuniv.ac.in

Rajju Bhaiya University Admit Card 2025 Click here Rajju Bhaiya University Exam Date 2025 Rajju Bhaiya University Exam Datesheet has been released by the exam conducting authority. As per the official notification, the odd-semester exams have started on November 25, 2025. The students can check the course-wise exam datesheet provided below. Rajju Bhaiya University Odd Semester Exam Date Sheet 2025 Download here How to Download Allahabad State University Annual Exam Admit Card PDF? Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the Rajju Bhaiya University admit card 2025: Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- prsuniv.ac.in Step 2: Click on the ‘Examination Corner’ link. Step 3: Select your from the list provided in the admit card section and click on it

Step 3: Fill in all the details and click on ‘Submit’. Step 4: The Admit Card will appear on the screen. Step 5: Download and print the admit card PDF. Details Mentioned on Rajju Bhaiya University Hall Ticket Rajju Bhaiya University admit card 2025 will contain the student's personal information and examination details. The admit card will contain the following details of the candidates. Name of the Candidates

Examination Name

Registration Number

Photograph and Signature of Candidate

Roll Number

Father Name

Examination Centre

Examination Date and Time

Gender Prof. Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University: Highlights Prof. Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University, formerly Allahabad State University, is located in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. It was established in the year 2016. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).