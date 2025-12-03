Rajju Bhaiya University Date Sheet 2025 Out at prsuniv.ac.in; Download UG and PG Exam Time Table PDF

Rajju Bhaiya University Exam Dates 2025: Prof. Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University, formerly Allahabad State University, has recently declared the revised exam dates for the regular, supplementary, and improvement examinations scheduled to be held in November 2025. The Rajju Bhaiya University exam dates for 2025 have been released online on the official website-prsuniv.ac.in. All students who are going to participate in these exams can check and download the datesheet using the direct link provided below. Rajju Bhaiya University Datesheet 2025 PDF As per the latest update, Rajju Bhaiya University has released the revised exam dates for the semester exams for UG and PG courses. All the students who are going to appear in the November 2025 semester exam can check the Rajju Bhaiya University semester exam dates on the official website of the University- prsuniv.ac.in

Rajju Bhaiya University 2025 Exam Dates PDF Click here Steps to Download Allahabad State University Date Sheet PDF Candidates can download the Allahabad State University odd semester date sheet online at the university's official website. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the Rajju Bhaiya University semester date sheet 2025. Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - prsuniv.ac.in Step 2: Select the ‘Examination’ option given on the menu bar and click on ‘Examination Schedule’. Step 3: A new page will open, select your course and click on it Step 4: The Date sheet PDF will appear on the screen. Step 5: Save the PDF for future reference Prof. Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University: Highlights Prof. Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University, formerly Allahabad State University, is located in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. It was established in the year 2016. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).