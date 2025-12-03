AP TET Hall Ticket 2025
Rajju Bhaiya University Date Sheet 2025 Out at prsuniv.ac.in; Download UG and PG Exam Time Table PDF

By Sunil Sharma
Dec 3, 2025, 12:15 IST

Rajju Bhaiya University Exam Dates 2025: Rajju Bhaiya University declared the odd semester exam dates on its website- prsuniv.ac.in. Students can check the direct link provided below, along with the Rajju Bhaiya University Exam Dates and other related details.

Rajju Bhaiya University Date Sheet 2025
Rajju Bhaiya University Date Sheet 2025

Rajju Bhaiya University Exam Dates 2025: Prof. Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University, formerly Allahabad State University, has recently declared the revised exam dates for the regular, supplementary, and improvement examinations scheduled to be held in November 2025. The Rajju Bhaiya University exam dates for 2025 have been released online on the official website-prsuniv.ac.in. All students who are going to participate in these exams can check and download the datesheet using the direct link provided below.

Rajju Bhaiya University Datesheet 2025 PDF

As per the latest update, Rajju Bhaiya University has released the revised exam dates for the semester exams for UG and PG courses. All the students who are going to appear in the November 2025 semester exam can check the Rajju Bhaiya University semester exam dates on the official website of the University- prsuniv.ac.in

Rajju Bhaiya University 2025 Exam Dates PDF

Click here

Steps to Download Allahabad State University Date Sheet PDF 

Candidates can download the Allahabad State University odd semester date sheet online at the university's official website. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the Rajju Bhaiya University semester date sheet 2025. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - prsuniv.ac.in

Step 2: Select the ‘Examination’ option given on the menu bar and click on ‘Examination Schedule’.

Step 3: A new page will open, select your course and click on it 

Step 4: The Date sheet PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save the PDF for future reference

Prof. Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University: Highlights

Prof. Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University, formerly Allahabad State University, is located in  Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. It was established in the year 2016. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). 

Rajju Bhaiya University offers various UG, PG, and diploma courses in numerous departments like the faculty of arts, faculty of commerce, faculty of education, faculty of science, faculty of law, etc.

Rajju Bhaiya University has 395 affiliated colleges across the four districts of the Prayagraj division- Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Fatehpur, and Pratapgarh.

Prof. Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University Highlights

University Name

Prof. Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University, formerly Allahabad State University

Established

2016

Location

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh

Rajju Bhaiya University Datesheet Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

