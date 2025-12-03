ABVMU Result 2025 OUT at abvmuup.edu.in; Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

Rajasthan Patwari Result 2025
ABVMU Result 2025 OUT: Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University (RGUHS) declared the annual results of various UG courses on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the ABVMU result.

ABVMU Result 2025: Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University (ABVMU)has recently released the yearly results of various UG and PG courses, including BDS, MDS, MBBS, MD/MS, DM/MCH, PG Diploma, BSc Nursing, MSc Nursing & NPCC, Post Basic BSc Nursing, PG Diploma in Nursing, Paramedical Bachelors, Paramedical Masters and other exams. Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University Result 2025 has been released online on the official result portal- abvmuup.edu.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their abvmuup.edu.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the abvmuup.edu.in results 2025, the students need to enter their registration number.

As per the latest update, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University released the results of various UG programs. The students can check their ABVMU results on the official exam portal of the University- abvmuup.edu.in. 

Click here

How to Check Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University Results 2025?

Candidates can check their annual results for various UG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the ABVMU results 2025. 

Step 1: Visit the official website - abvmuup.edu.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Examination’ and then ‘Examination Option’ given on the menu bar.

Step 3: Click on the ‘View Result’ option available there.

Step 4: Enter your Roll Number, date of birth and click on ‘Submit’ 

Step 5: The Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the scorecard or take the printout for future reference

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University: Highlights

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University (ABVMU) is a state university located in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. It was established in the year 2020. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

ABVMU offers UG, PG, and diploma, programs in various specialisations like Modern Medicine, Homoeopathy, and Indian Systems of Medicine like Ayurveda, Siddha, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, and other allied sciences.

University Name

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University

Established

2020

Location

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

ABVMU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

