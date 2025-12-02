NEET PG Counselling 2025: Window to Change Nationality from Indian to NRI Closes Tomorrow, Check List of Documents Required

NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee, in a recent notification, has asked candidates applying under the NRI category to change their nationality from Indian to NRI, along with all required documents. The last date for the eligible candidates to make the necessary changes is tomorrow, December 3, 2025.

According to the official notification issued, those who are claiming to be NRI as per the directions/orders of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in the case should send their relevant documents as mentioned below, in support of their claim to change nationality from Indian to NRI through e-mail nri.adgmemcc1@gmail.com. Mails received before/ after the stipulated time will not be considered. Candidates are advised to send all documents enclosed in a single email only, within the stipulated time.