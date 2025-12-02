Karnataka TET Hall Ticket, Download Now!
NEET PG Counselling 2025: Window to Change Nationality from Indian to NRI Closes Tomorrow, Check List of Documents Required

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 2, 2025, 11:05 IST

Window for candidates to change their nationality from Indian to NRI must visit the official website and submit the required documents to close tomorrow. Check list of documents and other details here.

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Nationality Change
Key Points

  • NEET PG counselling 2025 window to change nationality from Indian to NRI closes tomorrow
  • Candidates must send relevant documents to the email id nri.adgmemcc1
  • NEET PG counselling 2025 round 2 registration begins on December 5

NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee, in a recent notification, has asked candidates applying under the NRI category to change their nationality from Indian to NRI, along with all required documents. The last date for the eligible candidates to make the necessary changes is tomorrow, December 3, 2025. 

According to the official notification issued, those who are claiming to be NRI as per the directions/orders of the  Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in the case should send their relevant documents as mentioned below, in support of their claim to change nationality from Indian to NRI through e-mail nri.adgmemcc1@gmail.com. Mails received before/ after the stipulated time will not be considered. Candidates are advised to send all documents enclosed in a single email only, within the stipulated time.

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Official Notification - Click Here

NEET PG Counselling 2025: Documents Required to Submit Nationality Claim

MCC has provided the list of documents required by candidates changing their nationality. Check the list of documents below

i) NEET-PG Admit Card and Score Card

ii) Proof of NRI Status of the parent/relative: 

  • Valid Passport Visa / Residence Permit / Work Permit 

  • Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card / PIO card, if applicable 

  • NRI Certificate issued by the Competent Authority (Embassy / Indian Consulate).

iii) Certificate of Relationship between the NRI relative and the candidate issued by the competent Revenue Authority through Family Tree. 


Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
