Government Mandates Caller Name Display on Phones: Check Implementation Date and Whether It Will Reduce Spam Calls
The Indian government has mandated caller name display through CNAP from November 1, 2026. Learn how the service works, its impact on businesses and whether it can help reduce spam calls.
In a significant development, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has mandated all telecom companies to display caller names from November 1.
Unknown calls have often been linked to spam and fraudulent activities. With services ranging from online shopping and food ordering to numerous other digital services becoming increasingly common, the proper identification of callers has become important for Indian customers.
In this article, we will explain the new rules, their implementation date and what they mean for mobile users.
What is Caller Name Presentation (CNAP) and How Will It Work?
Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) is a service that displays the name of the person calling you on your phone screen along with their mobile number. The name will be taken from the subscriber records maintained by the telecom service provider.
Under the new rules issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), all telecom service providers must introduce this service across India from November 1, 2026.
How Will Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) Work?
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Display of Saved Contacts: If the caller's number is saved in your contact list, the name saved in your phone will appear on the screen.
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Display of Unknown Numbers: If the number is not saved in your contact list, the caller's name recorded in the telecom operator's database will be displayed for domestic calls.
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International Calls: If an international number is not saved in your contact list, the words "International Call" will appear on the screen.
How Will the New Caller Name Display Rule Affect Businesses?
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Preferred Business Name: Businesses with business or bulk connections may be allowed to display a preferred name instead of their subscriber-recorded name.
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Verification Required: The preferred name must be either a registered trademark or a trade name registered on the GST portal.
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Telecom Operator Approval: Telecom service providers must verify the business name before allowing it to be displayed.
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Existing Business Connections: Businesses with existing connections can apply to update their preferred names after submitting the required documents for verification.
Source: dot.gov.in
Will CNAP Help Reduce Spam Calls?
Whether CNAP will help reduce spam calls, then yes, it is expected to help. It will make it easier for users to identify callers and react accordingly.
However, it will not completely eliminate spam calls, but it is definitely going to help improve the situation to some extent. Users will still need to be cautious of fraudulent calls and other scam calls.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com