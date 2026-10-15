In a significant development, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has mandated all telecom companies to display caller names from November 1.

Unknown calls have often been linked to spam and fraudulent activities. With services ranging from online shopping and food ordering to numerous other digital services becoming increasingly common, the proper identification of callers has become important for Indian customers.

In this article, we will explain the new rules, their implementation date and what they mean for mobile users.

What is Caller Name Presentation (CNAP) and How Will It Work?

Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) is a service that displays the name of the person calling you on your phone screen along with their mobile number. The name will be taken from the subscriber records maintained by the telecom service provider.