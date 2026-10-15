HPPSC Medical Officer Vacancy 2026: Apply Online Closing Tomorrow for 228 Posts, Check Eligibility Here

HPPSC Medical Officer Vacancy 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited the online applications for 228 Medical Officer (General Wing) posts in the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Himachal Pradesh. The online application has already started from September 19, 2026 and the last date to submit the applications is October 16, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application online through the official website of HPPSC at hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Here you will find all the details related to the application process, eligibility criteria, steps to apply, application fee and other important details before applying online.

HPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

The HPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2026 application process is currently underway. Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can submit their Online Recruitment Applications (ORA) through the commission official website. The last date to submit the application form and pay the examination fee is October 16, 2026 at 11:59 PM. Candidates must check and review the application details before final submission. Check the direct link to apply for HPPSC MO Recruitment 2026 in the table below.