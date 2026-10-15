NICL AO Admit Card 2026
INFOCUS

HPPSC Medical Officer Vacancy 2026: Apply Online Closing Tomorrow for 228 Posts, Check Eligibility Here

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 17:49 IST

HPPSC will close the online application for 228 Medical Officer (General Wing) vacancies in Himachal Pradesh. Interested candidates can apply online at hppsc.hp.gov.in by October 16, 2026. Check this article for eligibility criteria, detailed application process, steps to apply online and more details.

HPPSC Medical Officer Vacancy 2026: Apply Online Closing Tomorrow for 228 Posts, Check Eligibility Here
HPPSC Medical Officer Vacancy 2026: Apply Online Closing Tomorrow for 228 Posts, Check Eligibility Here

Key Points

  • HPPSC invites applications for 228 Medical Officer (General Wing) posts.
  • Online applications opened Sept 19, 2026, with a deadline of Oct 16, 2026.
  • Eligibility: Medical qualification, internship; age 18-45 as of Jan 1, 2026.

HPPSC Medical Officer Vacancy 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited the online applications for 228 Medical Officer (General Wing) posts in the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Himachal Pradesh. The online application has already started from September 19, 2026 and the last date to submit the applications is October 16, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application online through the official website of HPPSC at hppsc.hp.gov.in. 

Here you will find all the details related to the application process, eligibility criteria, steps to apply, application fee and other important details before applying online.

HPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

The HPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2026 application process is currently underway. Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can submit their Online Recruitment Applications (ORA) through the commission official website. The last date to submit the application form and pay the examination fee is October 16, 2026 at 11:59 PM. Candidates must check and review the application details before final submission. Check the direct link to apply for HPPSC MO Recruitment 2026 in the table below.

HPPSC MO Recruitment 2026 Link 

    Click Here

HPPSC MO Recruitment 2026 Official Notice 2026

    Click Here

HP Medical Officer Notification 2026 Highlights

Candidates can check the important details of the recruitment drive in the table below.

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC)

Advertisement Number

62/9-2026

Post Name

Medical Officer (General Wing)

Total Vacancies

228

Department

Health and Family Welfare, Himachal Pradesh

Job Category

Group A, Job Trainee

Application Mode

Online

Application Start Date

September 19, 2026

Last Date to Apply

October 16, 2026

Last Date for Fee Payment

October 16, 2026

Monthly Emoluments

Rs 34,000

Application Fee

Rs 600

Official Website

hppsc.hp.gov.in

HPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Before applying for the HP Medical Officer Vacancy candidates must ensure that they meet the relevant eligibility criteria stated in the official notification. Check the details below. 

1. Educational Qualification

  • Candidates must possess a recognised medical qualification included in the First or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

  • Candidates who possess qualifications listed in Part 2 of the Third Schedule must fulfil the conditions under Section 13(3) of the Act.

  • Completion of a compulsory rotating internship is mandatory.

  • Knowledge of the customs, manners and dialects of Himachal Pradesh is also desirable.

2. Age Limit- (As of January 1, 2026)

  • The minimum age must be 18 years.

  • The maximum age must be 45 years.

  • Age relaxation would be provided to the reserved category candidates as per the application rules of the government.

Steps to Apply for HPPSC Medical Officer Vacancy 2026

Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to complete the online application process-

  • Visit the official website of HPPSC at hppsc.hp.gov.in.

  • Click on the online recruitment application link.

  • Open the One Time Registration (OTR) portal and complete the registration process if you are a new user.

  • Log in using your credential such as username and password

  • Fill the application form with personal, educational and other details.

  • Upload documents such as photograph and signature in the prescribed format,

  • Pay the application fees online through various payment methods available.

  • Check details once and then submit the application form.

  • Download and save for future references.

HPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2026 Application Fees

Candidates must pay the application fees to apply for HPPSC MO Recruitment. Fees are the same irrespective of category or gender. Application must pay examination fee of Rs 600. The fee can be paid through online payment modes including debit card, credit card and UPI.






Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

    ... Read More
    First Published: Oct 15, 2026, 17:49 IST
    Fire Icon

    Latest Stories

    Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

    Trending

    Education News Live

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News