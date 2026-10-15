HPPSC Medical Officer Vacancy 2026: Apply Online Closing Tomorrow for 228 Posts, Check Eligibility Here
HPPSC will close the online application for 228 Medical Officer (General Wing) vacancies in Himachal Pradesh. Interested candidates can apply online at hppsc.hp.gov.in by October 16, 2026. Check this article for eligibility criteria, detailed application process, steps to apply online and more details.
Key Points
- HPPSC invites applications for 228 Medical Officer (General Wing) posts.
- Online applications opened Sept 19, 2026, with a deadline of Oct 16, 2026.
- Eligibility: Medical qualification, internship; age 18-45 as of Jan 1, 2026.
HPPSC Medical Officer Vacancy 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited the online applications for 228 Medical Officer (General Wing) posts in the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Himachal Pradesh. The online application has already started from September 19, 2026 and the last date to submit the applications is October 16, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application online through the official website of HPPSC at hppsc.hp.gov.in.
Here you will find all the details related to the application process, eligibility criteria, steps to apply, application fee and other important details before applying online.
HPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The HPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2026 application process is currently underway. Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can submit their Online Recruitment Applications (ORA) through the commission official website. The last date to submit the application form and pay the examination fee is October 16, 2026 at 11:59 PM. Candidates must check and review the application details before final submission. Check the direct link to apply for HPPSC MO Recruitment 2026 in the table below.
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HPPSC MO Recruitment 2026 Link
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HPPSC MO Recruitment 2026 Official Notice 2026
HP Medical Officer Notification 2026 Highlights
Candidates can check the important details of the recruitment drive in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC)
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Advertisement Number
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62/9-2026
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Post Name
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Medical Officer (General Wing)
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Total Vacancies
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228
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Department
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Health and Family Welfare, Himachal Pradesh
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Job Category
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Group A, Job Trainee
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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September 19, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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October 16, 2026
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Last Date for Fee Payment
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October 16, 2026
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Monthly Emoluments
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Rs 34,000
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Application Fee
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Rs 600
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Official Website
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hppsc.hp.gov.in
HPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying for the HP Medical Officer Vacancy candidates must ensure that they meet the relevant eligibility criteria stated in the official notification. Check the details below.
1. Educational Qualification
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Candidates must possess a recognised medical qualification included in the First or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.
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Candidates who possess qualifications listed in Part 2 of the Third Schedule must fulfil the conditions under Section 13(3) of the Act.
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Completion of a compulsory rotating internship is mandatory.
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Knowledge of the customs, manners and dialects of Himachal Pradesh is also desirable.
2. Age Limit- (As of January 1, 2026)
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The minimum age must be 18 years.
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The maximum age must be 45 years.
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Age relaxation would be provided to the reserved category candidates as per the application rules of the government.
Steps to Apply for HPPSC Medical Officer Vacancy 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to complete the online application process-
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Visit the official website of HPPSC at hppsc.hp.gov.in.
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Click on the online recruitment application link.
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Open the One Time Registration (OTR) portal and complete the registration process if you are a new user.
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Log in using your credential such as username and password
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Fill the application form with personal, educational and other details.
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Upload documents such as photograph and signature in the prescribed format,
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Pay the application fees online through various payment methods available.
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Check details once and then submit the application form.
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Download and save for future references.
HPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2026 Application Fees
Candidates must pay the application fees to apply for HPPSC MO Recruitment. Fees are the same irrespective of category or gender. Application must pay examination fee of Rs 600. The fee can be paid through online payment modes including debit card, credit card and UPI.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.