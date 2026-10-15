ARA Historical Novel Prize 2026 Winners Announced: Check Winning Books, Authors and Prize Money

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The winners of the ARA Historical Novel Prize 2026 have been announced, with Bernice Barry and Meg Caddy winning the top awards in their respective categories. Author Wayne Marshall has won the Readers’ Choice award. The winners were announced on Thursday, October 15, 2026. The prize recognises books that tell stories set in the past. The winning titles were selected from books shortlisted in September. Bernice Barry won the Adult category for her novel The Names of a Hare, published by Fremantle Press. Meg Caddy won the Children and Young Adult category for A Flash in the Dust, published by the University of Queensland Press. Wayne Marshall received the Readers’ Choice award for Henry Goes Bush, published by Picador. ARA Historical Novel Prize 2026: Check Winners and Prize Money Here is the complete list of winners and the prize money for each category:

Category Winning Book Author Prize Money Adult The Names of a Hare Bernice Barry $100,000 Children and Young Adult A Flash in the Dust Meg Caddy $30,000 Readers’ Choice Henry Goes Bush Wayne Marshall $5,000 The authors shortlisted for the prize who did not win will receive $5,000 each. Why Did Bernice Barry Win the Adult Prize? Bernice Barry won the Adult category for The Names of a Hare, a novel set in 17th-century Cornwall, England. The judging panel praised the book for its detailed storytelling, poetic writing and strong descriptions of nature and rural life. The judges said the novel gives readers a deep understanding of its main character and the difficult historical period in which the story takes place. The Adult category judging panel was chaired by Linda Funnell, with David Whish-Wilson, Renée Otmar, Robyn Cadwallader and Theresa Smith as members.

Meg Caddy Wins Children and Young Adult Category Meg Caddy received the Children and Young Adult prize for A Flash in the Dust. The story is set in Western Australia in 1899. According to the judges, the book explores the lives and experiences of people whose stories have often been left out of history. The story begins at Fremantle Asylum and follows a dangerous search for the truth about a murder. The judges also praised the book's research, suspense and its portrayal of queer young people in a historical setting. The judging panel was chaired by Sophie Masson, with Bec Kavanagh and Stacy Gregg as members. What Is the ARA Historical Novel Prize? The ARA Historical Novel Prize is run by the Historical Novel Society Australasia. It recognises historical fiction for adult readers, children and young adults, along with a Readers’ Choice winner.