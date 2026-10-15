ARA Historical Novel Prize 2026 Winners Announced: Check Winning Books, Authors and Prize Money
Bernice Barry wins the Adult category for The Names of a Hare, while Meg Caddy takes the Children and Young Adult award for A Flash in the Dust. Wayne Marshall wins the Readers’ Choice award for Henry Goes Bush.
The winners of the ARA Historical Novel Prize 2026 have been announced, with Bernice Barry and Meg Caddy winning the top awards in their respective categories. Author Wayne Marshall has won the Readers’ Choice award.
The winners were announced on Thursday, October 15, 2026. The prize recognises books that tell stories set in the past. The winning titles were selected from books shortlisted in September.
Bernice Barry won the Adult category for her novel The Names of a Hare, published by Fremantle Press. Meg Caddy won the Children and Young Adult category for A Flash in the Dust, published by the University of Queensland Press. Wayne Marshall received the Readers’ Choice award for Henry Goes Bush, published by Picador.
ARA Historical Novel Prize 2026: Check Winners and Prize Money
Here is the complete list of winners and the prize money for each category:
|
Category
|
Winning Book
|
Author
|
Prize Money
|
Adult
|
The Names of a Hare
|
Bernice Barry
|
$100,000
|
Children and Young Adult
|
A Flash in the Dust
|
Meg Caddy
|
$30,000
|
Readers’ Choice
|
Henry Goes Bush
|
Wayne Marshall
|
$5,000
The authors shortlisted for the prize who did not win will receive $5,000 each.
Why Did Bernice Barry Win the Adult Prize?
Bernice Barry won the Adult category for The Names of a Hare, a novel set in 17th-century Cornwall, England.
The judging panel praised the book for its detailed storytelling, poetic writing and strong descriptions of nature and rural life. The judges said the novel gives readers a deep understanding of its main character and the difficult historical period in which the story takes place.
The Adult category judging panel was chaired by Linda Funnell, with David Whish-Wilson, Renée Otmar, Robyn Cadwallader and Theresa Smith as members.
Meg Caddy Wins Children and Young Adult Category
Meg Caddy received the Children and Young Adult prize for A Flash in the Dust. The story is set in Western Australia in 1899.
According to the judges, the book explores the lives and experiences of people whose stories have often been left out of history. The story begins at Fremantle Asylum and follows a dangerous search for the truth about a murder.
The judges also praised the book's research, suspense and its portrayal of queer young people in a historical setting. The judging panel was chaired by Sophie Masson, with Bec Kavanagh and Stacy Gregg as members.
What Is the ARA Historical Novel Prize?
The ARA Historical Novel Prize is run by the Historical Novel Society Australasia. It recognises historical fiction for adult readers, children and young adults, along with a Readers’ Choice winner.
According to the organisers, the prize has a total prize pool of $155,000, making it the largest individual literary prize in Australasia.
In 2025, Robbie Arnott won the Adult category jointly with his book Dusk, while Tasma Walton won jointly for I Am Nannertgarrook. Suzanne Leal won the Children and Young Adult category for The Year We Escaped.
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Executive
Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.