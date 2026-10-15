Mukherjee Nagar Coaching Hub: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Reviews Student Concerns, Orders Action

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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited Mukherjee Nagar on Tuesday evening, October 13, 2026, and met students preparing for competitive examinations. During the visit, she directed officials to address concerns related to accommodation, women’s safety, libraries and basic facilities in the area. Mukherjee Nagar is a major coaching hub in north Delhi, where many students from different states live while preparing for civil services and other competitive examinations. Students told the Chief Minister that high rents, expensive paying guest (PG) accommodation and a shortage of affordable libraries were affecting their daily lives and studies. Also read: CBSE 2027 Board Exam Date Sheet LIVE: CBSE Class 10th, 12th Schedule Shortly at cbse.gov.in Board Exam Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: CBSE, CISCE, Rajasthan, AP Time Table PDF Soon, How To Download, Release Date

Delhi Government Working on PG Accommodation Policy Students told the Chief Minister that many of them depend on private PG accommodation and rented rooms because of the limited availability of hostels. They raised concerns about high rents, security deposits and brokerage charges. A security deposit is an amount tenants generally pay to a landlord or property owner when renting a room. Brokerage charges are fees paid to property agents for helping tenants find accommodation. These additional costs can make it difficult for students to manage their expenses. Gupta said the Delhi government was working on a policy for PG accommodation. The proposed policy is intended to address concerns about housing conditions and costs faced by students.

Free Libraries for Students in Mukherjee Nagar Students also complained about the shortage of affordable libraries and the closure of some existing facilities, which they said disrupted their studies. In response, the Chief Minister directed officials to inspect libraries in the area and check their building conditions and safety arrangements. She also asked the local MLA and officials to identify vacant plots and available community buildings that could be used to establish free libraries. The move is aimed at giving students more places to study without having to pay high membership fees at private libraries. However, the government has not announced a specific opening date for the proposed facilities in the reports cited. Women’s Safety and CCTV Surveillance Women students raised concerns about their safety, particularly while travelling in the evening through areas with inadequate street lighting.

The Chief Minister directed officials to review streetlights and CCTV cameras and take corrective steps wherever gaps were found. She also asked the police to act according to the law on complaints involving vehicles using dark window films in violation of applicable rules. Students also raised concerns about fire safety at coaching centres and libraries. Gupta directed officials to check building safety, emergency exits and compliance with fire safety requirements. Action on Sanitation, Drinking Water and Public Toilets Students living in Mukherjee Nagar, Nehru Vihar and nearby areas complained about garbage, unhygienic lanes and foul smells. The Chief Minister asked officials to improve sanitation and ensure that cleaning covers residential lanes as well as main roads. She also directed authorities to investigate complaints about possible sewage contamination of drinking water during the monsoon.