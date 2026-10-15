Delhi Government Transfers Rs 1,370 to MCD School Students for Uniforms, Bags

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The Delhi government has transferred Rs 1,370 directly into the bank accounts of students studying in schools run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The money is intended to help students buy school uniforms, shoes, school bags and other essential items. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the transfer on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, during an event at an MCD primary school in Tagore Garden. She said the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system would help ensure transparency and allow eligible students to receive financial assistance directly. According to media reports, around 5.1 lakh students with verified bank details are being covered in the first phase. The total amount being disbursed is estimated at nearly Rs 70 crore. Also read: CBSE 2027 Board Exam Date Sheet LIVE: CBSE Class 10th, 12th Schedule Shortly at cbse.gov.in

Board Exam Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: CBSE, CISCE, Rajasthan, AP Time Table PDF Soon, How To Download, Release Date Under the scheme, each eligible student will receive Rs 1,370 for school uniforms and bags. The assistance is transferred directly into the student's bank account instead of being distributed in cash through the school. Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) is a system through which the government sends financial assistance directly to the bank accounts of beneficiaries. The purpose is to make payments more transparent and reduce delays in delivering benefits. The amount is intended to help families manage the cost of essential school items. These expenses can be a burden for parents, particularly those with limited incomes. The government has said the direct transfer system will help ensure that eligible children receive the money meant for them.

How Many MCD School Students Will Receive the Money? The MCD has identified 6,56,950 students as beneficiaries for the 2026-27 academic session. However, bank details were available for around 5.1 lakh students when the first phase of the transfer was prepared. The amount being released in this phase is approximately Rs 69.87 crore. Officials have also been working to address problems involving students who do not have bank accounts or whose accounts are inactive or need updating. Efforts are being made to open accounts for children whose parents do not already have one. This is important because students may not receive the money if their bank details are missing or incorrect. The MCD is working to bring such students into the payment process. Notebooks and Stationery to Be Distributed Separately

The MCD has changed the way notebooks and other stationery items will be provided from the 2026-27 academic session. Earlier, students were entitled to a total annual assistance of Rs 1,670. This included Rs 1,250 for uniforms, Rs 120 for school bags and Rs 300 for stationery. Under the revised arrangement, the cash assistance has been set at Rs 1,370 for uniforms and school bags. Instead of transferring the additional Rs 300 for stationery, the MCD will purchase notebooks and other required items and distribute them through schools. Officials said the change was made in view of delays in transferring money for stationery to students' accounts. Delhi Government Highlights Science on Wheels Initiative During the event, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also spoke about the Science on Wheels initiative. Under this programme, a mobile van equipped with 60 laptops will visit different schools to help students learn about science and technology.