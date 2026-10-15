Allahabad HC Seeks UP MBBS Admission Data From 4 Medical Colleges Over Reservation Rules

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The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to provide details of MBBS admissions under reserved categories in four government medical colleges. The court wants to know how many reserved-category students were admitted by September 16, 2026, and how many were admitted after that date. The order was passed by a division bench of Justices Rajan Roy and Manjive Shukla at the court’s Lucknow bench. The matter relates to reservation in four government medical colleges located in Ambedkar Nagar, Kannauj, Saharanpur and Jalaun. The court is hearing a special appeal concerning the admission process in these institutions. Also read: Board Exam Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: CBSE, CISCE, Kerala, Telangana, Rajasthan Time Table Expected Release Date CBSE 2027 Board Exam Date Sheet LIVE: CBSE Class 10th, 12th Schedule Shortly at cbse.gov.in

Why Has the Allahabad High Court Asked for Admission Data? The court is examining whether MBBS admissions in the four colleges have followed the reservation rules prescribed under Uttar Pradesh law. According to media reports, the state government had given an undertaking before the court last year that the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Admission to Educational Institutions (Reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes) Act, 2006, would be followed in these colleges from the 2026-27 academic session. However, the court had earlier raised concerns that admissions were still being made beyond the prescribed reservation limits. To examine the matter, the court has now asked the state government to submit details of admissions made before and after September 16, 2026. This will help the court review the admission process following its interim order passed on that date.

What Did the Government Tell the Court? During the hearing, the court was informed that no reserved-category candidate had been admitted beyond the prescribed reservation percentage in the four colleges after the interim order of September 16, 2026. An interim order is a temporary direction issued by a court while a case is still being heard. It helps regulate the situation until the court considers the matter further or passes another order. The court has retained records submitted by the Medical Education and Social Welfare departments. It has also directed three senior officials to remain present at the next hearing. These officials are V Hekali Zhimomi, Principal Secretary of the Medical Health Department; Neha Sharma, Director General of Medical Education; and Anurag Yadav, Principal Secretary of the Social Welfare Department. They had appeared before the court during the hearing and were asked to remain present again.

What Is the UP Reservation Act, 2006? The Uttar Pradesh Admission to Educational Institutions (Reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes) Act, 2006, sets reservation percentages for these categories in educational institutions covered by the law. Under the Act, the reservation percentages are 21 per cent for Scheduled Castes (SC), 2 per cent for Scheduled Tribes (ST) and 27 per cent for Other Backward Classes (OBC). Together, these categories account for 50 per cent reservation. The dispute concerns whether admissions in the four medical colleges have followed these statutory limits. The case is important because the court is examining whether the admission process complies with the applicable law and its earlier directions. What Does This Mean for MBBS Admissions?