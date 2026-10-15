Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026 Online Stray Vacancy Round Choice Filling Process Begins Today, Apply at cetcell.mahacet.org
Maharashtra CET cell will commence the online stray vacancy round choice filling process today, October 15. The seat matrix for online stray vacancy round is also expected today on the official website.
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will begin the online stray vacancy round for NEET UG admissions by releasing the seat matrix. As per the schedule released, the seat matrix was to be released on October 14, 2026. However, the notification suggests that the Maharashtra NEET UG seat matrix will be released today, October 15, 2026.
After the release of the NEET UG stray vacancy round seat matrix, candidates can enter their choices for the allotment round. The online preference choice-filling window will be available on October 15 and 16, 2026. Candidates participating in the stray vacancy round must enter the choices in the order of preference for allotment.
Maharashtra NEET UG online stray vacancy round choice-filling link will be available on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can also enter the choice of colleges for allotment through the direct link given here.
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026: Online Stray Vacancy Schedule
Candidates participating in the online stray vacancy round can check the complete schedule for the allotment round here.
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Online Preference/Choice Form Filling Process
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October 15 to 16, 2026
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Declaration of Selection List of Online Stray Vacancy Round -1
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October 17, 2026
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Physical joining with All Original Documents & Requisite Fees by DD/Cheque at the allotted college
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October 18 to 20, 2026
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Prescribed last date to resign the seat without penalty
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October 20, 2026
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Display of seat Matrix and Online Preference/Choice Form
Filling Process - Round 2
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October 20 to 21, 2026
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Declaration of Selection List of Online Stray Vacancy Round -2
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October 21, 2026
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Physical joining with All Original Documents & Requisite Fees by DD/Cheque at the allotted college.
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October 22 to 23, 2026
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Display of seat Matrix and Online Preference/Choice Form Filling Process
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October 23 to 24, 2026
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Declaration of Selection List of Online Stray Vacancy Round -3
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October 24, 2026
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Physical joining with All Original Documents & Requisite Fees by DD/Cheque at the allotted college.
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October 25 to 26, 2026
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Last date of joining as per Medical Counselling Committee (MCC
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October 26, 2026
Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Online Stray Vacancy Choice Filling
Candidates participating in the online stray vacancy round must make sure they refer to the seat matrix and submit the preferences for allotment as per the availability. Follow the steps provided below to enter the choices for the stray vacancy round
Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra CET
Step 2: Click on NEET UG
Step 3: Login using the credentials
Step 4: Click on the choice filling link
Step 5: Enter the choices in the order of preference
Step 6: Review the choices entered
Step 7: Save and click on submit
Based on the choices entered, the online stray vacancy round allotment result will be released on October 17, 2026. A total of three stray vacancy rounds will be conducted to fill up vacant seats under various categories in colleges across Maharashtra. Candidates allotted seats must make sure they report to the allotted colleges and complete the document verification and admission. Admissions to allotted seats in the online stray vacancy round are mandatory. Candidates must also make sure they carry original and photocopies of all relevant documents with them when reporting to the colleges for admissions.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.