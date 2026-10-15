Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026 Online Stray Vacancy Round Choice Filling Process Begins Today, Apply at cetcell.mahacet.org

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will begin the online stray vacancy round for NEET UG admissions by releasing the seat matrix. As per the schedule released, the seat matrix was to be released on October 14, 2026. However, the notification suggests that the Maharashtra NEET UG seat matrix will be released today, October 15, 2026.

After the release of the NEET UG stray vacancy round seat matrix, candidates can enter their choices for the allotment round. The online preference choice-filling window will be available on October 15 and 16, 2026. Candidates participating in the stray vacancy round must enter the choices in the order of preference for allotment.

Maharashtra NEET UG online stray vacancy round choice-filling link will be available on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can also enter the choice of colleges for allotment through the direct link given here.