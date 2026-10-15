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Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026 Online Stray Vacancy Round Choice Filling Process Begins Today, Apply at cetcell.mahacet.org

By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 07:23 IST

Maharashtra CET cell will commence the online stray vacancy round choice filling process today, October 15. The seat matrix for online stray vacancy round is also expected today on the official website.

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026 Online Stray Vacancy Round Choice Filling Process Begins Today, Apply at cetcell.mahacet.org
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026 Online Stray Vacancy Round Choice Filling Process Begins Today, Apply at cetcell.mahacet.org
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The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will begin the online stray vacancy round for NEET UG admissions by releasing the seat matrix. As per the schedule released, the seat matrix was to be released on October 14, 2026. However, the notification suggests that the Maharashtra NEET UG seat matrix will be released today, October 15, 2026.

After the release of the NEET UG stray vacancy round seat matrix, candidates can enter their choices for the allotment round. The online preference choice-filling window will be available on October 15 and 16, 2026. Candidates participating in the stray vacancy round must enter the choices in the order of preference for allotment. 

Maharashtra NEET UG online stray vacancy round choice-filling link will be available on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can also enter the choice of colleges for allotment through the direct link given here. 

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026: Online Stray Vacancy Schedule

Candidates participating in the online stray vacancy round can check the complete schedule for the allotment round here.

Online Preference/Choice Form Filling Process 

October 15 to 16, 2026

Declaration of Selection List of Online Stray Vacancy Round -1

October 17, 2026

Physical joining with All Original Documents & Requisite Fees by DD/Cheque at the allotted college

October 18 to 20, 2026

Prescribed last date to resign the seat without penalty 

October 20, 2026

Display of seat Matrix and Online Preference/Choice Form

Filling Process - Round 2

October 20 to 21, 2026

Declaration of Selection List of Online Stray Vacancy Round -2

October 21, 2026 

Physical joining with All Original Documents & Requisite Fees by DD/Cheque at the allotted college.

October 22 to 23, 2026

Display of seat Matrix and Online Preference/Choice Form Filling Process

October 23 to 24, 2026

Declaration of Selection List of Online Stray Vacancy Round -3

October 24, 2026

Physical joining with All Original Documents & Requisite Fees by DD/Cheque at the allotted college. 

October 25 to 26, 2026

Last date of joining as per Medical Counselling Committee (MCC 

October 26, 2026

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Online Stray Vacancy Choice Filling

Candidates participating in the online stray vacancy round must make sure they refer to the seat matrix and submit the preferences for allotment as per the availability. Follow the steps provided below to enter the choices for the stray vacancy round

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra CET

Step 2: Click on NEET UG

Step 3: Login using the credentials

Step 4: Click on the choice filling link

Step 5: Enter the choices in the order of preference

Step 6: Review the choices entered

Step 7: Save and click on submit

Based on the choices entered, the online stray vacancy round allotment result will be released on October 17, 2026. A total of three stray vacancy rounds will be conducted to fill up vacant seats under various categories in colleges across Maharashtra. Candidates allotted seats must make sure they report to the allotted colleges and complete the document verification and admission. Admissions to allotted seats in the online stray vacancy round are mandatory. Candidates must also make sure they carry original and photocopies of all relevant documents with them when reporting to the colleges for admissions.  

Also Read: Maharashtra and Goa to get New Medical Colleges with 50 MBBS Seats

NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Online Stray Vacancy Round Choice Filling Locking Closes Today

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Oct 15, 2026, 07:23 IST
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